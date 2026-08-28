WNBA Draft Lottery odds if the season ended today: The race for Juju Watkins

The WNBA season is winding down and the playoff field has officially been set, which means that we now know which teams are going to be in the draft lottery for the 2027 WNBA Draft. While the draft order could theoretically shift a tony bit down the stretch, this is very likely how the odds will look.

If you aren't familiar with how the WNBA's lottery works, odds are determined by two-year combined records, not just one-year records like in the NBA. With talent concentrated more tightly at the top of the draft, this helps ensure teams that are bad for multiple seasons have a chance at some elite talents.

Current WNBA Draft lottery odds

Team Two-Year Winning Percentage Two-Year Record #1 Overall Odds Connecticut Sun .256 21-61 35.0% Toronto Tempo .289 11-27 24.0% Washington Mystics (via Chicago) .301 25-58 16.0% Seattle Storm .373 31-52 10.5% Portland Fire .395 15-23 7.0% Los Angeles Sparks .415 34-48 4.5% Los Angeles Sparks (via Phoenix) .482 40-43 3.0%

Which teams have traded away their lottery picks?

Chicago Sky guard Jacy Sheldon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two teams in next year's draft lottery won't control their own first-round pick: the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix dealt its pick in the deal that landed Kelsey Plum in Phoenix. The team's 2025 success means that it's locked into the lowest lottery odds, so Phoenix likely shouldn't have to worry too much about jumping in the odds. The team has approximately a 6.9 percent chance of jumping to the first or second pick, which isn't zero, but it also isn't super likely.

The Washington Mystics are the big winners here, as they acquired the Chicago Sky's first-round pick for 2027 via the Ariel Atkins trade. I'm not going to get into how awful the Chicago front office has been when it comes to draft pick trades, but I will say that the Mystics are in great shape for 2027. They're an ascending playoff team that is set to have approximately a 16 percent chance to pick first overall and an 18 percent chance to draft second overall, with only a 4.7 percent chance of dropping below fourth. Huge potential win there for the Mystics.

What players are at the top of the 2027 WNBA Draft big board?

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2027 WNBA Draft class is pretty deep, but how good it is at the top depends on if USC guard JuJu Watkins declares or decides to play a final college season. That wouldn't have been a question if not for her medically redshirting last season, which gives her an additional year of eligibility on the other end. Watkins is a potentially game-changing guard prospect, someone who could immediately battle for All-WNBA honors as she combines her scoring prowess with a 6-foot-2 frame.

Beyond Watkins, you have two other big names to watch: Hannah Hidalgo and Madison Booker.

Hidalgo is an elite scorer for Notre Dame, but her WNBA outlook is muddier than Watkins' because of size concerns, as she's just 5-foot-6. Can she get to the hoop at that size?

Booker is the best pure small forward prospect in the class, but there are questions about how her creation skills will translate. She'll probably be a very good player, but the floor is lower than Watkins and the ceiling isn't quite as high.