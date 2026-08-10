WNBA games today: Picks and predictions as Angel Reese looks to bounce back

It's a quiet Monday in the WNBA after a loud and exciting weekend. The Atlanta Dream will be searching for an easy win against the Toronto Tempo after a loss against the Washington Mystics. In that game, no big scored more than seven points. Also, two bottom-tier teams will play for bragging rights.

Here's everything you need to know about the two matchups tonight.

WNBA Schedule for Monday, Aug. 10

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Tempo vs. Dream 8:00 p.m. Peacock/NBCSN Sky vs. Storm 10:00 p.m. USA Network

Toronto Tempo vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream guards Allisha Gray and forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Dream are coming off a competitive loss against the Washington Mystics. Their bigs struggled to get any offensive production, scoring 16 points in total. They also had a horrendous shooting night from every position. They'll want to get back in the win category today and it shouldn't be hard against a team that's lost eight straight games. Toronto has been struggling, but they've had a tough schedule because they've only been playing against playoff teams recently. Tonight won't be any different for them, as the Dream are one of the best defenses in the league.

Stat to watch: Atlanta is tied for first in steals and third in the league for defensive leaders.

Key Matchup: Nyara Sabally vs. Angel Reese

Injury report:

Tempo: Marina Mabrey (Probable), Brittney Sykes (Out)

Marina Mabrey (Probable), Brittney Sykes (Out) Dream: Te-Hina Paopao (Out)

Prediction: Atlanta walks away with an easy win in front of their home crowd.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm

Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Both of these teams are way out of playoff contention, especially Seattle, as they're already eliminated. Their elimination came during the 11-game losing streak that they have right now. Tonight, they have a lot of players on the injury report, which doesn't help their chances of ending the streak. For Chicago, they look much better with some players back from injury that they did the rest of the season. But it's too late now to be contenders in the playoffs. If the Sky can shoot lights out, then the Storm will go away quickly.

Stat to watch: Through the last three games, Natasha Cloud is averaging 15 points, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Key Matchup: Natasha Cloud vs. Natisha Hiedeman

Injury report:

Storm: Flau'jae Johnson (Questionable), Ezi Magbegor (Questionable), Katie Lou Samuelson (Questionable), Taina Mair (Out)

Flau'jae Johnson (Questionable), Ezi Magbegor (Questionable), Katie Lou Samuelson (Questionable), Taina Mair (Out) Sky: Skylar Diggins (Out), Sydney Taylor (Out)

Prediction: Powered by Cloud, the Sky win the game.