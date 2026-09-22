WNBA games today: Picks, predictions for potential WNBA Finals preview between Lynx, Fever

It's going to be another action-packed night of WNBA play as the regular season wraps up. Tonight, the five-game slate begins with the Washington Mystics taking on the Connecticut Sun after a big win this weekend. The Minnesota Lynx will face off against the Indiana Fever in one of the most important games remaining in the regular season. The Toronto Tempo look for the season sweep against the Chicago Sky, and finally, the night closes with two West Coast battles.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's WNBA action.

WNBA schedule for Sept. 22

MATCHUP TIME HOW TO WATCH Mystics vs. Sun 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Fever vs. Lynx 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN Sky vs. Tempo 8:00 p.m. ET League Pass Aces vs. Sparks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fire vs. Valkyries 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass

Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: While the Connecticut Sun have accepted their fate this season, the Washington Mystics are still actively fighting for a favorable seed. They are looking to jump Indiana in the standings; they just defeated the Fever over the weekend, inching them closer to that goal. A win against the Sun and a Fever loss would do great things for this Washington squad.

The season series between these two sits at 2-1, in favor of the Mystics. In the most recent matchup, Aneesah Morrow was the highest-scoring Connecticut player — she has since been traded to the Tempo. That, combined with Griner and Nelson-Ododa being unavailable, puts the Sun in a tough spot. The Mystics will likely be able to do whatever they want in the paint.

Players to watch: If the Sun want to combat the Mystics' dominant paint presence, Aaliyah Edwards needs to have a big night. On the other hand, watch for Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen to take full advantage of a depleted Connecticut frontcourt.

Injury report:

Connecticut Sun: Kennedy Burke (OUT), Brittney Griner (OUT), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (OUT), Saniya Rivers (OUT)

Kennedy Burke (OUT), Brittney Griner (OUT), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (OUT), Saniya Rivers (OUT) Washington Mystics: None

Prediction: The Mystics will extend their winning streak to three.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx forward Nia Coffey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: This game could have huge implications. We could even be seeing it again in the playoffs. The Lynx and Fever have only faced off once this season; the meeting ended in an 108-100 Minnesota victory. Despite a 37-point performance from Kelsey Mitchell and keeping up in nearly every statistical category, the Fever conceded 15 points off turnovers. That is something they will have to clean up today.

If Olivia Miles is unavailable, things could get tougher for the Lynx. She put up 28 points in the first meeting. There's much more on the line for Minnesota, as well. Golden State is currently only one game behind the Lynx in the standings. That margin disappears if the Valkyries defeat the Fire tonight, and the Lynx can't take care of business against the Fever.

Players to watch: In the first matchup, all five Minnesota players scored in double figures. Indiana relied heavily on Kelsey Mitchell. While that might work again, players like Monique Billings and Lexie Hull, who combined for 15 points in the first matchup, stepping up would be huge. If Miles is unavailable, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride should be able to pick up most of the slack.

Injury report:

Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark (PROBABLE)

Caitlin Clark (PROBABLE) Minnesota Lynx: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (OUT), Olivia Miles (QUESTIONABLE)

Prediction: If Olivia Miles is available, the Lynx will take the win.

Chicago Sky vs. Toronto Tempo

Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: While this matchup doesn't have any playoff implications, it could still be worth watching. The Tempo leads the season series 2-0, but things are a lot different for both squads now. Injuries have plagued each side. Toronto is on a six-game losing streak, and Chicago has lost its last five. If you're interested in seeing one of those patterns end, this game is for you.

Both squads allow over 90.0 points per game, so there's a chance this game could be high scoring. In the most recent meeting, neither team shot efficiently from the 3-point line. But, the Tempo allow the most 3-pointers to be made on them across the league; if Chicago can get them to drop, that would be their path to winning this one.

Players to watch: The paint battle between Kamilla Cardoso and Isabelle Harrison might be an entertaining one. In the most recent meeting, Cardoso scored 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Harrison recorded 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Injury report:

Chicago Sky: Aicha Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE), DiJonai Carrington (OUT), Natasha Cloud (OUT), Skylar Diggins (OUT), Azurá Stevens (OUT)

Aicha Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE), DiJonai Carrington (OUT), Natasha Cloud (OUT), Skylar Diggins (OUT), Azurá Stevens (OUT) Toronto Tempo: Temi Fágbénlé (QUESTIONABLE), Marina Mabrey (OUT), Aneesah Morrow (OUT), Brittney Sykes (OUT)

Prediction: This will be a tight battle between two injured squads, but the Tempo will pull off the season sweep.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: This season series is sitting at 2-1, in favor of the Aces. While Vegas is the overwhelming favorite, don't expect the Sparks to go down without a fight. They are coming off a 105-84 win over the Fire. Despite Portland dominating the paint — due to Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink being unavailable — the Sparks were letting the 3-pointers fly. They hit 14, shooting at 48.0 percent.

With Hamby and Brink still unavailable, I'd expect the Sparks to keep relying on their guards while Nneka Ogwumike does her best to keep players like A'ja Wilson contained in the paint. Additionally, in Los Angeles' only win over Vegas, Kelsey Plum put up 38 points. She has since been traded, meaning the Sparks have some work to do.

Players to watch: Ogwumike and Wilson will be the players to watch. Wilson will be looking to take advantage of the Sparks' depleted frontcourt, while Ogwumike can drive to the bucket and get hot from 3-point land. The battle will be one worth watching. Plus, this is Ogwumike's last game against Wilson and Vegas before she retires.

Injury report:

Las Vegas Aces: None

None Los Angeles Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani (PROBABLE), Ariel Atkins (PROBABLE), Cameron Brink (OUT), Dearica Hamby (OUT), Aaliyah Nye (OUT)

Prediction: The Las Vegas Aces will extend their winning streak to six.

Portland Fire vs. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: The Valkyries are 3-0 against the Fire this season — meaning this is Portland's last chance to avoid the sweep. Each meeting has ended with at least a 15-point deficit, making Golden State the overwhelming favorite to win tonight. As we previously mentioned, the Valkyries will be even more keen to win this one if the No. 1 seed is still in play — if Minnesota loses to Indiana, it absolutely will be.

The last meeting between these two squads was on Friday; it resulted in an 82-66 Valks win. The Fire will need to get through the Golden State defense, a nearly impossible task. It also doesn't help when the Valkyries get hot from 3-point range; they put up 13 on Friday. Portland also conceded 17 points off 22 turnovers. There are a few things the Fire need to clean up; I'm just not sure it will happen tonight against a playoff-focused Valkyries squad.

Players to watch: Kaitlyn Chen has been making her name well-known with some of her performances this season. She could end up being another secret weapon for the Valkyries in the playoffs. On Friday, she put up 17 points against the Fire. If the game gets away from Portland, I'd expect Golden State to rest their starters, giving Chen more time to build confidence.

Carla Leite is coming off a big game against the Sparks. She put up 23 points and 5 assists. If Bridget Carleton is unavailable tonight, Leite will be the player the Fire count on to best combat the Valkyries.

Injury report:

Portland Fire: Bridget Carleton (QUESTIONABLE), Holly Winterburn (QUESTIONABLE), Jordan Harrison (PROBABLE), Teja Oblak (OUT), Sania Feagin (OUT)

Bridget Carleton (QUESTIONABLE), Holly Winterburn (QUESTIONABLE), Jordan Harrison (PROBABLE), Teja Oblak (OUT), Sania Feagin (OUT) Golden State Valkyries: None

Prediction: Golden State will claim the season sweep over Portland.