WNBA games today: Preview and predictions as A'ja Wilson and Aces look to take down fiery Mystics

Tuesday night's WNBA matchups will feature star-studded rosters. The team with the most on the line is the Washington Mystics, who look to keep their seven-game winning streak alive and prove their championship worth in a matchup with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Elsewhere, the New York Liberty will take on the Fever to kick off what will be a tough three-game stretch for Indiana. And while Kelsey Plum won't suit up against her former team, the Phoenix Mercury still look to continue a playoff push against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's games around the W.

WNBA schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Liberty vs. Fever 7:30 p.m. ESPN Mercury vs. Sparks 10:00 p.m. League Pass Mystics vs. Aces 10:00 p.m. League Pass

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Fever are searching for a quality win after losing against the Lynx and Aces in two of their last three games. The Liberty snapped out of their mini-funk and have now won four straight, but none of them have come against good teams (except the Aces, who sat three of their starters). New York has mainly been powered by Breanna Stewart, but they'll need Sabina Ionescu to play well to grab the win against Indiana. Ionescu has struggled in her last two games, going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in both. The Liberty can't get by this Fever team with that same performance.

Stat to watch: Like Ionsecu, Caitlin Clark has been pretty cold from deep. In the Fever's losses this season, she's shot under 23 percent from the 3-point line.

Key Matchup: Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark

Injury report:

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out)

Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out) Fever: Caitlin Clark (probable), Grace VanSlooten (questionable), Damiris Dantas (out)

Prediction: The Fever continue to prove why they're one of the best teams in the league, winning this game with ease at home.

Phoniex Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Plum will be out against her former team because of a leg injury. The other player in that trade, Monique Akoa Makani, might not play either. Without that added revenge factor, these two teams aren't playing for anything significant; they've both said goodbye to the playoffs at this point. Still, this is a battle of multiple WNBA stars: for the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby, and for the Mercury, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.

Stat to watch: Nneka Ogwumike is shooting 51.5 percent and averaging 17.1 points for the Sparks this season.

Key Matchup: Ariel Atkins vs. Kahleah Copper

Injury report:

Mercury: Kelsey Plum (out)

Kelsey Plum (out) Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani (questionable)

Prediction: The Sparks get the home win, not that it means much.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Washington has been putting the whole league on watch. The Mystics are on a seven-game winning streak and have already beaten the Aces once during this stretch, courtesy of a Shakira Autsin buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The Aces' stars, A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, will be well-rested after sitting out the team's last game against the Liberty. Las Vegas lost its last two games against the Liberty and Lynx and is currently 1.5 games back of second place in the standings, so this win is crucial for them.

Stat to watch: Shakira Austin earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Key Matchup: Shakira Austin vs. A'ja Wilson

Injury report:

Mystics: None

None Aces: Dana Evans (Out), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (Out)

Prediction: The Mystics will win, stunning the league and proving they're a threat to win it all.