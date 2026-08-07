WNBA games today: Preview, picks and predictions as Paige Bueckers and Wings try to stop skid

Of the three WNBA games set for Friday night, two project to be absolutely crucial for playoff seeding. Most eyes should be on the Dallas Wings against the Golden State Valkyries, as the slumping Wings haven't beaten a playoff-contending team since a win over the Liberty on July 7 despite having four chances to do so. But the other must-watch is the Atlanta Dream against the Washington Mystics; Washington is still on the edge of a playoff spot, and Atlanta is only 2.5 games back from second place.

A nightcap between the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun is less compelling, unless you're a Kelsey Plum fan. Everyone's still watching and waiting to see if Phoenix can pull off the seemingly impossible task of sneaking into the playoffs after nabbing Plum at the trade deadline. Here's everything you need to know about these matchups.

WNBA schedule for Friday, Aug. 7

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Dream vs. Mystics 7:30 p.m. ION Mercury vs. Sun 7:30 p.m ION Valkyries vs. Wings 9:30 p.m ION

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Mystics are coming off back-to-back wins against the Wings, including a 20-point comeback. Washington was bullying Dallas in the paint and that's mostly thanks to Shakira Austin, who is playing some of the best basketball of her career. The Dream, meanwhile, are coming off a 43-point combined performance from Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Atlanta has been picking up wins recently, with just one loss to the Aces in their last seven. This matchup will go a long way toward proving which team can handle tougher competition better.

Stat to watch: Austin is averaging 22.4 points and 10 rebounds through her last five games. She's scored over 26 points in each of her last two.

Key Matchup: Kiki Iriafen vs. Angel Reese

Injury report:

Dream: Te-Hina Pao Pao (Out)

Te-Hina Pao Pao (Out) Mystics: None

Prediction: The Mystics continue their five-game win streak after Austin has another big game.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun

Phoenix Mercury guard Kelsey Plum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Mercury's playoff push with Plum has gone 1-1 so far. They lost in a stiff test against the dream, so if they want to continue their charge up the standings, then they need to pick up an easy win against the bottom-feeding Sun. DeWanna Bonner has been an underrated player for Phoenix after the All-Star break, and she just put up a double-double. Connecticut is on a five-game losing streak, and there isn't anything at stake for them in this game. With Brittney Griner listed as questionable for tonight, getting a win will be even tougher.

Stat to watch: Despite the loss, Plum was the team's leading scorer against the Dream. Watch out for her to have another big night.

Key Matchup: Kelsey Plum vs. Leila Lacan

Injury report:

Mercury: None

None Sun: Brittney Griner (Questionable), Raegan Beers (Out)

Prediction: Phoenix gets an easy win on the road and gets some momentum under their belt.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: A win for both teams could bump them up the standings. The Valkyries could climb into the No. 2 spot and the Wings to the No. 4 spot, so needless to say, this is an important game all around. But one team has significantly more momentum than the other: The Wings have been struggling after the All-Star break, going 1-3, while the Valkyries have been doing better at 2-1. A crucial part of Golden State's success has been Janelle Salaun, who is the frontrunner for Sixth Player of the Year. The game will be decided by the teams' shooting night and whether the Wings can avoid blowing another late lead.

Stat to watch: Through the last five games, Paige Bueckers has been below her season averages pretty much across the board, scoring 16.6 points a game with 4.2 assists and rebounds. If the Wings want a win tonight, she'll need to be at the top of her game.

Key Matchup: Paige Bueckers vs. Janelle Salaun

Injury report:

Valkyries: None

None Wings: Alysha Clark (Questionable)

Prediction: The game is within reach for the Wings, but they'll be unable to close a game again, making the Valkyries get their third straight win.