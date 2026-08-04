WNBA games today: Preview, picks and predictions for Tempo vs. Valkyries

The Valkyries are favored to extend their dominance and keep the Tempo winless in their last seven games.

Toronto's chances could hinge on the availability of key players who missed the last game.

Tuesday night, there's only one game on the docket for the WNBA and that's the Toronto Tempo against the Golden State Valkyries. These teams have already played against each other, with the Valkyries getting the best of the Tempo, 96-79. The Tempo might have a new addition that can change the game today if Aneesah Morrow can play.

Toronto have a shot at redemption. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

WNBA schedule for Tuesday, August 4th

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Tempo vs. Valkyries 10:00 p.m. League Pass

Toronto Tempo vs. Golden State Valkyries

Toronto Tempo forward Teonni Key | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Tempo and the Valkyries are facing each other for the second time this week. The matchup seemed easy for Golden State as they beat them by almost 20 points. The Valkyries outdid the Tempo in almost every category, especially in 3-point percentage. Toronto shot 48% and Tempo shot 23% on almost the same number of shots taken. The Tempo were missing their leading scorer, Marina Mabrey, due to injury, so if she's able to play today, she'll be able to flip the script or at least close the gap. Morrow is listed as probable and if she's able to play, this will be her debut in her new threads.

Stat to watch: Janelle Salaun has been showing why the Sixth Player of the Year award belongs to her. She had 29 points, three rebounds and two assists in their last game.

Key Matchup: Kiki Rice vs. Veronica Burton. These two guards will be instrumental in their teams success.

Injury Report:

Tempo: Marina Mabrey (Questionable), Aneesah Morrow (Probable), Brittney Sykes (Out)

Valkyries: None

Prediction: The Valkyries win the matchup in another 10+ point fashion, extending the Tempo's losing streak to seven.