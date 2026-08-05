WNBA games today: Preview, picks and predictions as Kelsey Plum and Mercury fight for a playoff spot

A slate of five matchups is here for WNBA Wednesday night. Fans can't go wrong no matter what they watch, but the Mercury vs. Dream certainly have the highest stakes right now. Kelsey Plum will play her second game in a Phoenix uniform, and the team will need to prove they can still make the playoffs. For the Dream, they need to continue winning to keep their spot in the WNBA standings.

Besides that game, the Storm are still looking to end their streak, but the Liberty already beat them once this week. The Wings need a win tonight to keep their playoff positioning against a fiery Mystics team, whom they recently lost to. And the Sparks and Chicago aren't playing for much besides their dignity. Here is what you need to know about each game.

WNBA schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch Mercury vs. Dream 7:00 p.m. League Pass Storm vs. Liberty 7:00 p.m. USA Network Wings vs. Mystics 7:30 p.m. League Pass Sparks vs. Chicago 9:00 p.m. USA Network

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Mercury are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, making a win in each game for the rest of the season more crucial. It'll be hard to capture a win against one of the best defenses in the league. Still, the Mercury now have a team with some of the best players in the entire WNBA. Kelsey Plum made her debut on Monday, coming off the bench and scoring 20 points. For the Dream, they got their five-game winning streak ended by the Las Vegas Aces, so they'll look to bounce back today. The Dream's defense will need to be on its A-game to stop the scoring machines.

Stat to watch: Angel Reese has a streak of three double-doubles. Even against A'ja Wilson, she had 23 points and 16 rebounds in the last game.

Key Matchup: Kelsey Plum vs. Allisha Gray

Injury Report:

Dream: Te-Hina Paopao (out)

Mercury: None

Prediction: Phoenix will shine at the 3-point line, stunning Atlanta and get a win.

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Liberty had their first double-digit win in three weeks when they won against the Storm on Monday. Four players scored over 12 points, including rookie Pauline Astier. Flau'jae Johnson had a big game with 25 points and three assists, but New York had too much firepower. The Liberty's bigs were grabbing more boards and their whole team shot better from the field and the 3-point line. If the Storm want a shot at a win tonight, the biggest thing they need to focus on is a group effort from the field.

Stat to watch: Seattle Storm are on a nine-game losing streak and have only won a single game since July.

Key Matchup: Dominique Malonga vs Jonquel Jones

Injury Report:

Storm: Taina Mair (Out)

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out)

Prediction: The Liberty get an easy win against the Storm.

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The Wings lost against the Mystics last week after Shakira Austin's season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds. Even though Dallas had better shooting percentages, they lost the battle in the paint, as the Mystics had 40 points there compared to the Wings' 24. The Wings also had 10 fewer rebounds, meaning they need to win that battle or at least close the gap today. After being on a winning streak, the Wings have only won two of their last five games, but their losses have come from playoff teams. If they want to prove that they can run with the big dogs, then they need to show they can get a win against a quality team.

Stat to watch: Austin is averaging a double-double her last five games with 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Key Matchup: Shakira Austin vs. Michaela Onyenwere

Injury Report:

Mystics: None

Wings: Alysha Clark (Questionable)

Prediction: The Mystics win, continuing to prove that they are a dark horse in the race for a WNBA championship.

LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: There isn't much at stake for these two bottom-of-the-league teams, besides bragging rights if they want them. The Sparks traded away Kelsey Plum, which basically says they're giving up on their season and the Sky was never in a place to make that decision. LA just broke their six-game losing streak against the Fire and Chicago suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Mercury. The game will be decided by which team has a better shooting night or which team takes their defense from average to great.

Stat to watch: Kamilla Cardoso has been averaging 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in the last three games. If she can stay consistent on the boards and bully players in the paint, it could be Chicago's key to winning.

Key Matchup: Kamilla Cardoso vs Nneka Ogwumike

Injury Report:

Chicago Sky: Skylar Diggins (Out), Azurá Stevenss (Out), Sydney Taylor (Questionable)

LA Sparks: None

Prediction: The Sky get redemption from their last game and win against the Sparks at home.