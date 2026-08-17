WNBA games today: Preview, predictions as Paige Bueckers, Wings take on red-hot Valkyries

There's only one game tonight in the W and it'll be a good one. The Valkyries will try to extend their winning streak and the Wings are trying to get one going. A win for Golden State means they clinch a playoff berth. For Dallas, it means a great deal as they've only won two games this month.

While there will be multiple stars on the court, the Wings will be without Azzi Fudd, making it harder to capture a win. Here's a look at the matchup.

WNBA Schedule for Monday, Aug. 17

Matchup Time (ET) Where to watch Wings vs. Valkyries 10:00 p.m. Peacock/NBCSN

Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: Golden State has been tearing up the league. Since June 24, they've only lost two games. The Valkyries play as an all-hands-on-deck effort, as there isn't one star on this team. But Defensive Player of the Year candidate Gabby Williams has been a huge help on both sides of the ball. Sixth Player of the Year candidate Janelle Salalun has been vital as well. The team's defensive efforts will be key to shutting down the Wings today.

For Dallas, there's not much to report there. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are coming off a loss against the Fever. They've been losing to playoff teams and haven't won a game against one since July 7. Getting a win today will bump them up to seventh place in the standings and prove they can give a team a run for their money. Paige Bueckers has been playing well after getting into a sophomore slump, but the team is now without Fudd and possibly Jessica Shepard tonight.

Stat to watch: Cecilia Zandalasini has been averaging nine points and 2.6 assists through the last five games.

Key Matchup: Veronica Burton vs. Paige Bueckers

Injury report:

Wings: Jessica Shepard (Probable), Azzi Fudd (Out), Aziaha James (Out)

Jessica Shepard (Probable), Azzi Fudd (Out), Aziaha James (Out) Valkyries: Janelle Salaun (Questionable)

Prediction: The Valkyries win another game, making their streak extend to six.