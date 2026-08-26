WNBA games today: Valkyries need to keep winning to hold off the Aces

Tonight's WNBA schedule might look like a whole lot of non-playoff contenders battling, but the one playoff team in action has a lot to play for. The Golden State Valkyries have travelled to Connecticut to not only face off against the Sun one last time, but to try and create some more separation in the standings. Plus, the Toronto Tempo and Seattle Storm square off in a matchup that could have draft implications.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's WNBA action.

WNBA schedule for Aug. 26

MATCHUP TIME HOW TO WATCH Sun vs. Valkyries 7:00 p.m. ET League Pass Storm vs. Tempo 10:00 p.m. ET USA Network

Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries

Connecticut Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: The Valkyries are the obvious favorite to win this one. Not only because they are already 2-0 against the Sun this season, but they currently sit at No. 2 in the WNBA standings. And they'd like to stay there. A win tonight would create a little more separation between the Valks and the Aces, who are also eyeing the No. 2 seed. They are only one game apart right now.

The Sun have the chance to upset tonight. They just played last night, securing a win over the Chicago Sky. Even with Brittney Griner and Olivia Nelson-Ododa on the bench, players like Aaliyah Edwards, Diamond Miller and Kennedy Burke willed the Sun to victory. Although Golden State was able to pull out a win in the most recent meeting between these two squads, Connecticut held four of its five starters to under 10 points. Tonight, I'd watch for the Sun to meet defense with defense and force the Valkyries to play well on offense.

Players to watch: Aaliyah Edwards could be a difference-maker for Connecticut. She's coming off a career-high night in her first game back from injury — she could be a little tired in this back-to-back, but could also still be riding last night's high. Cecilia Zandalasini only scored four points in the last meeting with Connecticut. She's coming off one of her best performances this season, recording 18 points against Minnesota on Monday. She could be an offensive engine tonight.

Injury report:

Connecticut Sun: Brittney Griner (QUESTIONABLE), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (QUESTIONABLE), Leïla Lacan (NWT)

Brittney Griner (QUESTIONABLE), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (QUESTIONABLE), Leïla Lacan (NWT) Golden State Valkyries: None

Prediction: Golden State goes 3-0 against the Sun this season.

Seattle Storm vs. Toronto Tempo

Toronto Tempo forward Isabelle Harrison | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to know: The Tempo are 2-0 against the Storm this season, but both those meetings were back in May, and a lot has happened since then. Toronto's injury report is incredibly lengthy and includes their top three scorers. This will give Seattle the opportunity to avoid the season sweep, even with Natisha Hiedeman on the bench. Look for the Storm to take advantage of the Tempo's struggling defense.

This matchup might also have draft lottery implications. The Tempo currently have the second-best odds to get the No.1 pick, while Seattle have the fourth-best.

Players to watch: Isabelle Harrison has had to pick up some major slack in the frontcourt when it comes to Toronto's injuries. She'll have her plate full tonight with Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam and Ezi Magbegor in the frontcourt. It will be interesting to see how she can produce. Flau'jae Johnson was held to only 7 points in each of Seattle's games against Toronto. Can she break that threshold tonight?

Injury report:

Seattle Storm: Natisha Hiedeman (OUT), Flau'Jae Johnson (PROBABLE)

Natisha Hiedeman (OUT), Flau'Jae Johnson (PROBABLE) Toronto Tempo: María Conde (QUESTIONABLE), Marina Mabrey (OUT), Aneesah Morrow (OUT), Nyara Sabally (OUT), Brittney Sykes (OUT)

Prediction: The Storm take advantage of the Tempo's lengthy injury report and pull out the win.