WNBA MVP Rankings: A'ja Wilson steadily leading, but Olivia Miles is still lurking

We're about a month away from the WNBA unveiling this year's end-of-season award winners — including Most Valuable Player. The MVP debate typically ramps up very early in the season, with everyone getting their early predictions in. As the regular season comes to a close, the 'What if?' conversations are becoming more of a reality. Will we see more history? Will A'ja Wilson widen the gap between herself and every other player who has stepped foot on a WNBA court? Could we see the second-ever rookie claim the title? Those questions will be answered in no time.

For now, here's our current WNBA MVP ranking.

3. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Fever are in a very interesting situation because both of their backcourt players could truly be in this third-place spot. Caitlin Clark is the only player in the top five in both points per game and assists per game across the league. Some voters might look at that and decide to vote Clark over Mitchell. But if you're looking for solid defense and consistency, Mitchell has Clark beat. She just set a new record for most consecutive 20+ point games. The streak is still active at 23 games.

She's the best shooter in Indiana, averaging 24.8 points per game, shooting at 51.1 percent from the field. She also drops an average of 3.0 3-pointers per game, at 45.5 percent. These are the best numbers across her nine-year WNBA career. Additionally, Mitchell is playing the best defense of her career. This might be a technicality, but the Fever have yet to play a game this season without Mitchell on the court. But in the games they've played without Clark, they've gone 4-0.

2. Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know one thing for sure: Olivia Miles has already run away with the Rookie of the Year award. But one other thing is very apparent: the Minnesota Lynx wouldn't be leading the league if not for the rookie sensation. A deeper conversation would present itself if the Lynx weren't so dominant, but they are. They've held the No. 1 spot for quite a while and no team is necessarily threatening them — the Valkyries are 3.5 games back with the regular season coming to an end.

Miles leads the Lynx in both points and assists per game. She averages 19.7 points and 6.2 assists per game. She's shooting at 49.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. The only two games Miles has sat out this season were against one of the worst teams in the league; they went 1-1 in close battles. This is not a knock on the Connecticut Sun, but the Sun keeping those games close says a lot about what Miles brings to this team.

1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen this film before. It's simple: there's no one else doing it like A'ja Wilson in this league, possibly even in any league. She's leading the league in points and blocks per game, while sitting in third in rebounds per game. Wilson is shooting 52.1 percent from the field. She's also upped her 3-point game this season, draining an average of 1.0 per game, shooting at 40.7 percent. She's by far the most all-around player, both on offense and defense.

When it comes to 'voter fatigue,' you might believe in it, you might not. I think if the stats are there, they're there. It'd be incredibly hard to look at Wilson's stats without her name attached and think that this player doesn't deserve the MVP award.