WNBA Rivals Week: What to know about every game

Who doesn't love a good rivalry? Whether it's between players, teams or cities, there's always a little extra emotion and stakes that come with these games. On Saturday, Aug. 8, the WNBA's second annual Rivals Week begins, pitting established enemies against each other as the push for the playoffs begins.
This stretch of 20 games is presented by Ally and will carry through Aug. 14. Here's the full schedule.
MATCHUP
DATE + TIME
HOW TO WATCH
Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx
Saturday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky
Saturday, August 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
Seattle Storm vs. Portland Fire
Saturday, August 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty
Sunday, August 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET
ABC
Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics
Sunday, August 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx
Sunday, August 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET
League Pass
Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Sunday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Toronto Tempo vs. Atlanta Dream
Monday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm
Monday, August 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever
Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces
Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Toronto Tempo vs. Dallas Wings
Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Minnesota Lynx vs. Portland Fire
Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries
Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun
Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET
League Pass
Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty
Thursday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces
Thursday, August 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever
Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET
ION
Portland Fire vs. Seattle Storm
Friday, August 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET
ION
Key WNBA Rivalry Week matchups to watch
While there are 20 games in all, some are obviously more important than others — whether because of the rivalry involved or playoff implications. Here are the six Rivals Week matchups the league has deemed "key."
Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky
The terms of this rivalry are valid to some and not to others. Most consider Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to be rivals dating back to their college days. Reese doesn't play in Chicago anymore, but over the last two seasons, the games between these two Midwest squads have drawn a lot of attention — so it makes sense the league wants to highlight them.
Can it be considered a rivalry if one team is currently on a 7-0 run over the other, though? The Sky have failed to beat the Fever in a while — including a loss earlier this season. Chicago will look to make that 7-1 on Saturday. They came close in the first matchup, only losing by eight points. Expect this one to be a high-scoring matchup: Rookie Sydney Taylor has been electric all season and has become the Sky's secret weapon that isn't so secret anymore. Additionally, lockdown defender Dijonai Carrington has returned; expect her to do her thing in this one.
Seattle Storm vs. Portland Fire
The league is calling this one the Battle of I-5. and it has the chance to be electric — so much of a chance that we'll get to see it twice this week. I expect both of these matchups to be entertaining. Seattle is currently on a 10-game losing streak, but luckily for them, Portland has been pretty cold recently, too.
These squads have faced off twice already this season, and the Fire lead the season series 2-0. However, both games ended in five-point differences; the Storm have real potential to grab a win or two over their West Coast rivals and break that lengthy losing streak. The key for Seattle will be getting everyone involved: When all five of its starters are contributing, they look like an entirely different team.
The player to watch will be Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson. She scored only one point against the Fire in their last meeting and recorded eight in the first matchup. She averages around 14.0 points per game this season and recently put up 25 against the Liberty. She's the type of player who brings a lot of confidence and energy to the court. I have a feeling she will want to prove herself, not only because this game is deemed a rivalry but also to avoid a season sweep.
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty
Now this is a rivalry. These have been two of the league's best teams in recent years: In 2022 and 2023, the Aces beat the Liberty in the Finals, only for New York to finally get over the hump in 2024. Just earlier this season, the Liberty beat the Aces in the Commissioner's Cup final. I wouldn't say there's bad blood between these two, but there's definitely a healthy respect — and a healthy desire to beat the other.
Not counting the Commissioner's Cup, the regular-season series between New York and Las Vegas is currently tied. They most recently faced off on July 30, when the Aces handed the Liberty a 104-99 loss. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young absolutely laid it on in that matchup, recording 33 and 29 points, respectively. The paint battle between Wilson and Stewart is always entertaining; expect Jonquel Jones to be in the action as well after only scoring eight points in the most recent meeting.
This game is also full of dynamic guards who can get hot in a hurry from 3-point land. Between Young, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Johannès, it could just be a matter of who gets more to drop from beyond the arc.
Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks
There is just something about the West Coast and its rivalries, this one against two in-state foes. Across their first two years in the league, the Valkyries are 4-1 against the Sparks. But that one loss came in their first-ever game last season. Since then, Golden State hasn't let it happen again, but could Sunday be the Sparks' day?
These teams faced off in mid-June when the Valks handed the Sparks a 20-point loss. None of Los Angeles' starters broke the 10-point threshold; I do not expect that to happen again, even with the Valkyries' top-tier defense. The Sparks frontcourt of Dearica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike has been stellar and scoring in volume recently. Guard Rae Burrell has also had her fair share of phenomenal games. Do I think Golden State wins this one? Well, yes. But if the Sparks can dominate the paint, they could have a chance.
Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever
If you enjoy watching former No. 1 overall picks, this one is for you. This is less of an intense rivalry and more of a star-studded showdown, as Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are the league's last four No. 1 overall draft picks. They all bring their individual talents to their teams, which makes matchups like this one that much more entertaining.
The Wings are in a bit of a lull, especially against other playoff teams. The Fever were recently on a six-game streak of 100+-point games that was snapped in the loss to Vegas. Kelsey Mitchell, paired with Clark, brings dominant scoring. But with Bueckers' clutch performances and Fudd's knock-down 3-point shooting, the Wings could find a way to keep up. They also have a real chance at winning this game on the defensive end, though Jessica Shepard will have to hold it down in the paint against Boston.
This is also a matchup with major playoff implications. These squads currently share 19-12 records. The season series is also tied 1-1, meaning whoever wins this one could have the upper hand when playoff seeding comes around.
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