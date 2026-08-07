WNBA Rivals Week: What to know about every game

Who doesn't love a good rivalry? Whether it's between players, teams or cities, there's always a little extra emotion and stakes that come with these games. On Saturday, Aug. 8, the WNBA's second annual Rivals Week begins, pitting established enemies against each other as the push for the playoffs begins.

This stretch of 20 games is presented by Ally and will carry through Aug. 14. Here's the full schedule.

MATCHUP DATE + TIME HOW TO WATCH Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Saturday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky Saturday, August 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Seattle Storm vs. Portland Fire Saturday, August 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET NBA TV Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty Sunday, August 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET ABC Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Sunday, August 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET League Pass Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx Sunday, August 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET League Pass Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Toronto Tempo vs. Atlanta Dream Monday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET League Pass Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Monday, August 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass Toronto Tempo vs. Dallas Wings Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET League Pass Minnesota Lynx vs. Portland Fire Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET League Pass Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty Thursday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Thursday, August 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET ION Portland Fire vs. Seattle Storm Friday, August 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET ION

Key WNBA Rivalry Week matchups to watch

While there are 20 games in all, some are obviously more important than others — whether because of the rivalry involved or playoff implications. Here are the six Rivals Week matchups the league has deemed "key."

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

The terms of this rivalry are valid to some and not to others. Most consider Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to be rivals dating back to their college days. Reese doesn't play in Chicago anymore, but over the last two seasons, the games between these two Midwest squads have drawn a lot of attention — so it makes sense the league wants to highlight them.

Can it be considered a rivalry if one team is currently on a 7-0 run over the other, though? The Sky have failed to beat the Fever in a while — including a loss earlier this season. Chicago will look to make that 7-1 on Saturday. They came close in the first matchup, only losing by eight points. Expect this one to be a high-scoring matchup: Rookie Sydney Taylor has been electric all season and has become the Sky's secret weapon that isn't so secret anymore. Additionally, lockdown defender Dijonai Carrington has returned; expect her to do her thing in this one.

Seattle Storm vs. Portland Fire

Seattle Storm v New York Liberty | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

The league is calling this one the Battle of I-5. and it has the chance to be electric — so much of a chance that we'll get to see it twice this week. I expect both of these matchups to be entertaining. Seattle is currently on a 10-game losing streak, but luckily for them, Portland has been pretty cold recently, too.

These squads have faced off twice already this season, and the Fire lead the season series 2-0. However, both games ended in five-point differences; the Storm have real potential to grab a win or two over their West Coast rivals and break that lengthy losing streak. The key for Seattle will be getting everyone involved: When all five of its starters are contributing, they look like an entirely different team.

The player to watch will be Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson. She scored only one point against the Fire in their last meeting and recorded eight in the first matchup. She averages around 14.0 points per game this season and recently put up 25 against the Liberty. She's the type of player who brings a lot of confidence and energy to the court. I have a feeling she will want to prove herself, not only because this game is deemed a rivalry but also to avoid a season sweep.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces | Ethan Miller/GettyImages

Now this is a rivalry. These have been two of the league's best teams in recent years: In 2022 and 2023, the Aces beat the Liberty in the Finals, only for New York to finally get over the hump in 2024. Just earlier this season, the Liberty beat the Aces in the Commissioner's Cup final. I wouldn't say there's bad blood between these two, but there's definitely a healthy respect — and a healthy desire to beat the other.

Not counting the Commissioner's Cup, the regular-season series between New York and Las Vegas is currently tied. They most recently faced off on July 30, when the Aces handed the Liberty a 104-99 loss. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young absolutely laid it on in that matchup, recording 33 and 29 points, respectively. The paint battle between Wilson and Stewart is always entertaining; expect Jonquel Jones to be in the action as well after only scoring eight points in the most recent meeting.

This game is also full of dynamic guards who can get hot in a hurry from 3-point land. Between Young, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Johannès, it could just be a matter of who gets more to drop from beyond the arc.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries | Eakin Howard/GettyImages

There is just something about the West Coast and its rivalries, this one against two in-state foes. Across their first two years in the league, the Valkyries are 4-1 against the Sparks. But that one loss came in their first-ever game last season. Since then, Golden State hasn't let it happen again, but could Sunday be the Sparks' day?

These teams faced off in mid-June when the Valks handed the Sparks a 20-point loss. None of Los Angeles' starters broke the 10-point threshold; I do not expect that to happen again, even with the Valkyries' top-tier defense. The Sparks frontcourt of Dearica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike has been stellar and scoring in volume recently. Guard Rae Burrell has also had her fair share of phenomenal games. Do I think Golden State wins this one? Well, yes. But if the Sparks can dominate the paint, they could have a chance.

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever

AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2026 | Stephen Gosling/GettyImages

If you enjoy watching former No. 1 overall picks, this one is for you. This is less of an intense rivalry and more of a star-studded showdown, as Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are the league's last four No. 1 overall draft picks. They all bring their individual talents to their teams, which makes matchups like this one that much more entertaining.

The Wings are in a bit of a lull, especially against other playoff teams. The Fever were recently on a six-game streak of 100+-point games that was snapped in the loss to Vegas. Kelsey Mitchell, paired with Clark, brings dominant scoring. But with Bueckers' clutch performances and Fudd's knock-down 3-point shooting, the Wings could find a way to keep up. They also have a real chance at winning this game on the defensive end, though Jessica Shepard will have to hold it down in the paint against Boston.

This is also a matchup with major playoff implications. These squads currently share 19-12 records. The season series is also tied 1-1, meaning whoever wins this one could have the upper hand when playoff seeding comes around.