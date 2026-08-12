WNBA standings: Dallas Wings hit a new low

Things are changing across the WNBA. In the second full week back from the All-Star break, some teams have seemingly lost the momentum they had through the first half of the season. However, others have been able to plant themselves firmly in the playoff conversation since returning from the break.

The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty, who were once top contenders, have some ground to make up if they want one of those top seeds. The Washington Mystics have taken full advantage of those struggles, passing both Dallas and New York in the standings.

Here's a look at the current WNBA standings, plus some key takeaways from the week.

WNBA standings as of Aug. 12

TEAM W-L (.PCT) GAMES BACK AVG. POINT DIFF. 1. Minnesota Lynx 27-7 (.794) --- +9.1 2. Golden State Valkyries 23-9 (.719) 3 +6.2

3. Las Vegas Aces 23-11 (.676) 4 +3.6 4. Indiana Fever 21-12 (.636) 5.5 +5.8 5. Atlanta Dream 20-12 (.625) 6 +3.6 6. Washington Mystics 19-13 (.594) 7 -0.9 7. New York Liberty 20-14 (.588) 7 +3.2 8. Dallas Wings 19-14 (.576) 7.5 +2.7 9. Portland Fire 13-19 (.406) 13 -4.8 10. Los Angeles Sparks 12-20 (.375) 14 -4.5 11. Phoenix Mercury 13-22 (.371) 14.5 -3.5 12. Chicago Sky 12-21 (.364) 14.5 -2.0 13. Toronto Tempo 10-22 (.313) 16 -6.5 14. Connecticut Sun 8-23 (.258) 17.5 -7.1 15. Seattle Storm 7-28 (.200) 20.5 -5.2

Dallas Wings big drop

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wings headed into the All-Star break winning seven of their previous eight games. Since returning, they've gone 1-5. While they've had to face some tough opponents, like Minnesota, Golden State and Washington, there's no time more crucial to prove you can beat other playoff teams than right now. Some fans are worried, rightfully so.

However, one thing you can never do is count out a team led by Paige Bueckers. Luckily for the Wings, there's still quite a jump between the playoff teams and the teams on the outside looking in. Dallas currently holds the last playoff spot, with Portland over five games back.

Dallas will have a chance to snap its three-game losing streak tonight against Toronto. The Tempo have struggled recently, making the Wings an easy favorite to win this one. However, Jessica Shepard is unavailable due to injury and Azzi Fudd is questionable. Tonight's game could be a must-win before Dallas embarks on another tough stretch — facing the Valkyries and Fever next week.

New York getting back in good graces

New York Liberty players | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Liberty hit a lull before the All-Star break, losing six of their previous ten games. They've done a great job of turning things around, winning five of their seven games since returning. They are still firmly in a playoff spot, and it's likely to stay that way.

Their offensive production has been up recently. Of course, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu can almost always be expected to score in volume. But we've seen big games from players like Marine Johannès and Rebecca Allen recently. These 'secret weapons' could be difference makers for the Liberty in the playoffs.

New York is coming off a 106-92 loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night. They have a three-game stretch of bottom-half teams coming up, in which they should fare well. But after that stretch, they have another date with the Fever. This will be a matchup to keep your eyes on.

Washington Mystics putting the league on notice

Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few weeks ago, the Mystics held the final playoff spot and were looking at a threatening stretch of games. Now, we're talking about Washington as a serious contender. They've managed to win seven of their last eight games — against top contenders like Golden State, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Their frontcourt has been absolutely unstoppable. They lead the league in rebounding and their defensive rating is second across the league. They've proven they can keep up with the top offensive teams, as well. A couple of weeks ago, Washington handed Vegas a 100-99 loss. Shakira Austin and Sonia Citron combined for 45 points. Then, they won another close 96-92 battle against the Dallas Wings. Austin put up 27 points in that one, plus Cotie McMahon came up huge off the bench, recording 18 points.

The Aces got the best of the Mystics on Tuesday night, snapping their seven-game winning streak. Washington will get another shot at Vegas on Thursday, as they look to win the season series and further prove themselves as contenders.