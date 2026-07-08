Are Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston playing tonight? Latest injury update for Fever vs. Sparks

The Sparks are also dealing with injuries, which could influence the outcome of this crucial matchup for both teams.

The Indiana Fever got off to a slow start, 5-5 through their first 10 games, struggling to find a rhythm and working against the headwinds of Caitlin Clark's questionable shot selection. But they've since turned the corner, 7-3 in the their last 10, and are looking to build momentum into the second half of the WNBA season. They've won two in a row and will be looking to build an actual winning streak against the Sparks on Wednesday night.

Picking up another win is especially important with a difficult stretch of schedule upcoming — their next four games are against the Aces, Valkyries, Storm and Liberty. But the Fever might not be at full strength for this key game against LA.

Caitlin Clark is probable, Aliyah Boston is questionable for the matchup with the Sparks

Aliyah Boston is listed as questionable in the WNBA official injury report with a lower leg injury. She played in the Fever's last game, recording an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win over the Aces. Clark is listed as probable, tagged with a lingering back injury. She's already missed three games this season, including the Fever's last two wins.

Clark clearly hasn't completely moved past the injury problems that cost her most of last season. But the team's plan to proceed cautiously with her minutes and availability appear to be working. She's averaging more points per game than in her first two seasons and her shooting percentages have bounced back from last year's dip to line up with her rookie season. Clark is still among the league-leaders in assists per game and is averaging a career-high in free-throw attempts per game.

Going with a pessimistic projection, let's expect that Clark does play tonight but perhaps with a soft minute cap, while Boston misses her second game of the season. The good news for the Fever is that the Sparks are also down a few key players with Cameron Brink and Kelsey Plum already ruled out.

Projected Fever starting lineup with Caitlin Clark and without Aliyah Boston

STARTER POSITION BENCH Caitlin Clark PG Tyasha Harris Lexie Hull SG Raven Johnson Kelsey Mitchell SF Sophie Cunningham Myisha Hines-Allen PF Sophie Cunningham Monique Billings C Makayla Timpson

Billings has been a fixture in the starting lineup next to Boston and more will be asked of her since the rest of the Fever rotation is relatively small. If Boston can't go, Myisha Hines-Allen could get her third start of the season filling in alongside Billings.

The Fever backcourt rotation has been consistent when Clark's been on the court, with Lexie Hull and Kesley Mitchell starting with her, and Raven Johnson and Tyasha Harris getting the bulk of the backup minutes. Sophie Cunningham should see minutes at both forward spots with second-year big Makalya Timpson seeing some extra minutes.

The Fever will have to play even more on the perimeter without Boston, but they have the talent to succeed with that style. And the fact that the Sparks are injured as well should make Fever fans relatively optimistic heading into this matchup.

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