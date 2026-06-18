Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Who has the edge in their career head-to-head matchups?

The upcoming matchups could finally answer whether the balance of power has shifted as both players now lead contenders.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will face off in back-to-back games this week, reigniting one of the league's most watched rivalries.

Fans of the Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry are about to be in for a real treat as the two players are set to play consecutive games against each other — Thursday night in Indianapolis, and then Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Seems like this is a good time to revisit the long history between these players, right?

With the caveat here that at the time I'm writing this, Clark is on the injury report as "probable" for Thursday's game, here's a rundown on the history between these two players ahead of these consecutive meetings.

WNBA head-to-head record between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark Angel Reese Wins 5 1

The previous six times that Clark and Reese have met, it's been Clark who's largely come out on top, with Reese's team winning just once in that span. There's a pretty good reason for that: for most of their meetings, Clark had the significantly better basketball team. Clark was drafted to a team where she was paired with fellow No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston; Reese joined a Sky team that was already in a lot of disarray and that didn't position her for WNBA success.

Now, though, you can argue that Reese has the edge as far as team quality goes after she was traded to the Atlanta Dream. At 9-4 on the season, the Dream sit fourth in the WNBA standings, while the Fever are a half-game back at 9-5.

Notably, that gap would be larger if the Fever hadn't defeated the Dream in their first meeting of the 2026 season, winning 83-71. Reese had just 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting in that game, while Clark had 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Not the best game for either player, but Clark's supporting cast stepped up and got it done for the home victory.

Reese's lone victory over Clark so far in the WNBA came in June 2024, when the Sky eked out an 88-87 win. Clark had 17 points and 13 assists, but Reese was dominant, scoring 25 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in the victory. The Fever went 3-1 against the Sky that season, while injury meant that in 2025, Clark suited up just once against Reese. On May 17. 2025, Indiana defeated Chicago 93-58 behind a triple-double from Clark.

Who won the college matchups between Clark and Reese?

Caitlin Clark Angel Reese Wins 1 4

College was a much different story, though. The two met three times while Reese played for Maryland, and the Terps came out on top each time. Clark had the better individual performance in two of the three games, but Iowa hadn't fully become the Iowa that we remember from her final two seasons.

After Reese transferred to LSU, though, the matchups got a bit more high-profile. The first meeting between the two after Reese transferred was in the 2023 National Championship Game, with Reese putting up 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 102-86 victory over the Hawkeyes. Clark had 30 points and eight assists, but it wasn't enough.

One year later, though, the duo faced in the Elite Eight, and it was Iowa that came out on top with a 94-87 victory. Clark went nuclear, scoring 41 points and dishing out 12 assists while adding seven rebounds. Reese wasn't bad either, scoring 17 points and pulling down 20 boards. That game capped off the college meetings of the two.

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