3 ranked teams with huge concerns despite winning in Week 2

Not all wins are created equal. Sure, you win doesn’t really factor too much into how you’re ranked — well, unless you’re Michigan — but struggling on your way to a victory also shows that maybe there are some lingering problems that might lead to losses down the road. Three ranked teams fell into that category on Saturday, highlighted by Michigan, which got a big win over Oklahoma but didn't exactly put to rest the questions about Bryce Underwood's future.

There’s a reason teams are ranked where they are, and there’s a reason why the rankings fluctuate as much as they do throughout the season. So celebrate now, but maybe keep one eye down the road.

Michigan still has lingering quarterback problems

Michigan responded really well to last week’s embarrassment against Western Michigan in a 17-10 win over Oklahoma, but that doesn’t absolve the Wolverines of the problems that have complicated the start to their season. Underwood looked better, but he still struggled against an admittedly tough Sooners defense; he had less than 150 passing yards against Oklahoma after less than 100 against Western Michigan before that miracle Hail Mary. Michigan lured Underwood from LSU with a massive NIL deal, and they’re still waiting on the return on their investment.

The Wolverines’ passing offense hasn’t been scary yet, and that’s a problem. They’ve scored 30 total points in the first two games and haven’t had any offensive rhythm. Obviously there’s a lot of time to get the unit on track, but these struggles start with Underwood. He was supposed to improve from his freshman season, and instead he’s kind of plateaued. I’m not going to say he’s regressed per se, but he has to look better if this team wants to make it to the Playoffs.

Michigan reentered the Top 25 this week, but this is far from a top-25 offense. Kyle Whittingham and his staff have to find out what Underwood needs to thrive in this offense. Whatever they’re doing now isn’t working, and more importantly, this formula isn’t sustainable.

Washington isn’t a top 25 team, even if the rankings say so

Jedd Fisch's offense isn't clicking so far this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is everything wrong with preseason rankings. The Huskies entered the first AP poll of the year as the No. 17 team in the country, then they dropped to No. 19 after a lackluster performance against Washington State in Week 1. Things were even worse against lowly Utah State on Saturday, and while UW escaped with a win, they don’t deserve to be ranked at this point.

The Huskies struggled against Utah State, which isn’t what Big Ten teams should be doing. They outgained the Aggies 356 to 271 and yet only had one touchdown to show for it. They got outscored in the second half 7-6, forcing three turnovers but only cashing in three points off of them.

Demond Williams hasn’t looked horrible, but he’s not engineering this offense the way he needs to. This start could be a wake-up call for Washington. But right now, I wouldn’t have confidence in this team to be contenders in the Big Ten, let alone for the College Football Playoff.

The 2025 demons continue to haunt Penn State

Penn State v Temple | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

It’s something about when Temple plays Penn State that the Nittany Lions just can’t find a way to pull away. Sure, they secured a 27-9 win on Saturday, but it was also a 10-3 game at halftime. Matt Campbell can’t seem to shake the demons that have haunted this Penn State team in this game for years. The Nittany Lions underwent a massive overhaul after giving Campbell the keys to the program and tasked him with clearing the bar set by James Franklin. He brought his heavy hitters from Iowa State with him and things appear headed in the right direction. That said, this very much feels like the same ol’ Penn State.

Campbell is in an interesting position. He has time to get Penn State back on track, but he has to be urgent. Penn State fans are tired of being the bald-headed step child of the Big Ten. He was brought in to make them respectable, but struggling early against Temple isn’t the best sign or omen for the rest of the year.