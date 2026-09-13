College football rankings: Every overrated and underrated team in the latest AP Top 25

Week 2 is officially in the books, and with it came absolute chaos in the AP Top 25 poll. We have a new No. 1 already, as the Texas Longhorns have ascended to the top spot after their shocking fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State on Saturday night. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as Oregon and Oklahoma plummeted after disappointing losses in high-profile spots while Washington dropped out entirely thanks to a near-upset loss at home to Utah State.

Here's how the full rankings look now that the dust has settled on another wild weekend:

Texas Longhorns Georgia Bulldogs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Indiana Hoosiers Miami Hurricanes Ohio State Buckeyes LSU Tigers Ole Miss Rebels Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide BYU Cougars USC Trojans Texas Tech Red Raiders Penn State Nittany Lions Tennessee Volunteers SMU Mustangs Utah Utes Iowa Hawkeyes Michigan Wolverines Missouri Tigers Oregon Ducks Houston Cougars Louisville Cardinals Oklahoma Sooners Virginia Cavaliers

Of course, just because AP voters say it doesn't make it true. In fact, while it's hard to quibble with Texas at No. 1 given that the Horns now own the best win of the year so far, there are several other teams in the top 15 that haven't done a lot to earn that standing — and some other hot starts being slept on. Who's overrated and underrated in the Week 2 poll? Let's dive in.

Overrated: No. 4 Indiana

Indiana is certainly a good team. Heck, they might even wind up as once again the best in the Big Ten, given Ohio State's collapse at Texas and early struggles from Oregon and Michigan. But what have they done to convince us they're the No. 4 team in entire country, ahead of teams with statement wins like LSU?

The Hoosiers have yet to be seriously tested against either North Texas or Howard. But they were outgained overall against the Mean Green, looking particularly shaky on defense, while the Bison are among the worst teams in FCS. In short, we have one game that gave us some reason to pause and one that told us more or less nothing at all. I understand how AP poll inertia works, but why do the Hoosiers deserve to keep rising until they show us who they are this season?

Underrated: No. 17 Utah

Arkansas v Utah | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Morgan Scalley's Utes are looking a whole lot like Kyle Whittingham's, a hard-nosed and diverse running game paired with a ferocious defense. Utah bludgeoned Arkansas into submission on Saturday night, and while the Razorbacks are likely very bad, manhandling an SEC program like that is still awfully impressive.

Devon Dampier and Wayshawn Parker are a very dangerous backfield duo, and so far the Utes have answered the questions they had in both trenches after some offseason turnover. With Texas Tech stumbling out of the gate a little bit (more on them in just a bit), why shouldn't this team be considered an early Big 12 favorite? We know Scalley's defense will travel, and they appear to have not lost a thing physically. No. 17 feels too low.

Overrated: No. 12 USC

Remember all the nice things we said about USC's improved defense amid a 2-0 start? About that: The Trojans then turned around and gave up 30 points on nearly seven yards per play to a Louisiana team that, while a legit Sun Belt outfit, still shouldn't be having that much fun against a Big Ten D with legit College Football Playoff aspirations.

SC won with relative ease, because a Lincoln Riley offense is going to cook against G6 competition. But we keep waiting for this program to show us that they're finally turned a corner from a toughness perspective, and this was not a step in that direction. Are we sure we feel good about having them in the top 12 without beating anyone of note?

Underrated: No. 20 Missouri

Missouri v Kansas | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

Yes, it's still early, and beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas doesn't tell us all that much about the Tigers' prospects in the SEC this season. But man, has Austin Simmons turned his college career around, lighting it up just a year after getting Wally Pipp'd by Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss. He's been darn near perfect through two games, and he's got some very good skill position players around him in Jamal Roberts, Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbade. We have to see them do it against a conference opponent, and we have to see how the offensive and defensive lines will hold up, but I'm very intrigued by what this offense might be capable of.

Overrated: No. 13 Texas Tech

What exactly convinced voters to have the Red Raiders in the top 15? Was it slogging through a 33-10 win over FCS Abilene Christian in a game they led just 17-3 at half, or was it nearly getting upset on the road by Oregon State while getting out-gained 472 to 352 (and 6.6 yards per play to 4.8)?

Tech owned the transfer portal once again and entered this year with a certain benefit of the doubt. But this is a very new roster that Joey McGuire has on his hands, and so far it hasn't shown us all that much — especially QB Will Hammond, who remains awfully green. If the Red Raider defense isn't overwhelming opponents, I'm not sure Hammond has enough to get this team to the Playoffs.

Underrated: No. 25 Virginia

NC State absolutely steamrolled Richmond this weekend, which should also tell us that UVA's 34-8 romp over the Wolfpack was more than just beating up on a bad team. More likely is that these Cavaliers are just a good, physical football team, one with a devastating rushing attack helmed by QB Beau Pribula.

The Hoos had a functional bye this week against poor Norfolk State, but they did what you'd hope an ACC contender would do. I think we know a lot more about the relative quality of Tony Elliott's team than we do about several squads in front of them in the rankings this week — like, for example, Oregon.