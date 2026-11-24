Despite a national title game appearance in his first season at the helm, it was time for Sonny Dykes and TCU to part ways. This became abundantly clear when TCU was tied 17-17 with second-ranked Utah with six minutes left, and still managed to lose the 38-17 after the Utes scored 21 points answered to finish the game.

Dykes did some good things with the Horned Frogs. Outside of the national runner-up season, the team had two additional 9-4 seasons. His other two seasons were a 5-7 campaign the season following the title game run and a 5-6 record so far in this season.

While Dykes gets credit for taking the 2022 team to the title game before getting beat 65-7, it must be said that most of those players were recruited by Gary Patterson and Dykes was just able to get the most out of them. After those seniors graduated, it became tougher to find any success in Fort Worth.

Now, it is time to find some replacement coaches who TCU can get to bring the team back into the fold of the Big XII in brief time.

Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator, LSU Tigers

While Baker is one of the highest paid defensive coordinators in the country, he would accomplish two things by taking this job.

The first thing he would accomplish is to get a head coaching job — something that not everyone can say they have gotten.

After being a great defensive coordinator for Missouri, Baker took the bank to go to Brian Kelly and take over an awful defense. He has had moments with elite players, but not enough to make his salary worth the production. He also has a Dave Aranda problem in that Aranda, who is beloved at LSU, is a free agent again and he is a much better coordinator then he is a head coach.

The second thing this would accomplish for Baker is to get him out from under a series of head coaches like Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin. Can you imagine a worse run of bosses in the football world? Add in the Louisiana governor’s involvement and I would be on the first thing heading out of the state.

Baker would bring a great defensive scheme to Fort Worth and if he hired a good offensive coordinator to manage the offense, he would allow TCU to charge back up the Big XII power rankings in short order.

Having never been a head coach, a plan would need to be formatted before the school should be confident that he will not end up the next Tosh Lupoi or Jeremy Pruitt. But, if the school got the assurances needed, Baker would be a good fit for the Horned Frogs.

Sonny Combie, Head Coach Louisiana Tech Ragin’ Cajun,

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cumbie has been all over the place, including Texas during his time with Texas Tech. He has found success this season in Shreveport and is undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference. The only two losses for the Ragin’ Cajun in 2026 have been to Baylor and LSU — both of which can be understood based on the caliber of athletes recruited to the different schools.

If Cumbie is given the money and availability to those same players, he can coach them up well enough to win those games rather than lose them. Connections are big in Texas and Cumbie — an Abilene native and former quarterback, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders — has plenty.

If Cumbie wants to get back into a power conference, this time as a head coach, there is no better place for him to do so then at TCU.

GJ Kinney, Head Coach, Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kinne does not have the same experience as other names on this list. He has a career record of 42-22 and is currently 30-20 during his time at Texas State, including a perfect 3-0 record in bowl games with the Bobcats.

The biggest thing Kinne has going for him is his ability to get kids focused, despite playing at a school in San Marcos known for being the best party school in the nation.

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The ability to get his teams up for games is amazing. Having to travel all over the west coast as a part of the new Pac-12 Conference is not.

With a move to TCU, Kinne could use his popularity within the state to get more athletes to come to Fort Worth. He will not just have the money to get them, he will have the backing of a major conference and the ability to tell them that they would be playing several games in-state, rather then a thousand miles away in California, Idaho or the pacific northwest.

Kinne has an exciting style of play and after two decades under Gary Patterson and the past few seasons under Sonny Dykes, this might be what is needed to get fans excited again and out to more games at a great stadium.

Zach Kittley, Head Coach, Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Zach Kittley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittley has been all over. This includes the state of Texas. He was also the first offensive coordinator to use the tactic of taking his quarterback with him when he took the job at Western Kentucky and brought Bailey Zappe with him. The duo was able to light up scoreboards and Zappe was drafted by the New England Patriots to backup whichever starter they had over the years of upheaval after Tom Brady.

Kittley, who is now the head man at Florida Atlantic, would make a wonderful fit back in Texas and he would have the local knowledge needed to recruit the Texas landscape for more then just leftovers after all the meat was picked off the bone.

In this landscape of recruiting, money is the differentiator. TCU will have plenty and can compete with much of the rest of the Big XII and ACC and some of the smaller SEC and Big Ten schools. This would give him an advantage over his current situation.

Lincoln Riley, Head Coach, USC Trojans

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Lincoln Riley want to go to Fort Worth? No. To be fair, TCU should not want him to go there. But he is a big name, and he is getting a lot of attention surrounding the job. This will increase if he's let go by USC at the end of the season.

Riley is a good offensive mind and a solid head coach. But he does not fit in Texas. Texas is a land of political backslapping and controlling boosters. Riley is the furthest thing from this that you could get.

Riley would rather sit in his offense and gameplan and not have to shake hands and kiss babies. This is not Texas and it is not a good fit for either one of the parties involved.

I do not see this as realistic, and neither should TCU fans. But his name has been thrown around a lot over the few days and needed to be addressed. Now that it has been, write return to sender on the envelope and send it back.

Jeff Traylor, Head Coach, UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Traylor has done impressive things at a small school in UTSA who was just another commuter school before his arrival.

Now, Traylor has the Roadrunners consistently near the top of the American Conference and with a win this week against Tulsa, will once again find themselves in the conference title game. They're hoping to make the playoffs after Boise State's loss opened up hope for others in the group of six.

Traylor has been loyal to UTSA for many years. But it is always best to strike when the iron is hot and with both Baylor and TCU being open, the iron and the money involved, will never be hotter then right now.