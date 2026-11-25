There are some people who complain about players transferring in college football. If it happens every year, I agree. But there are plenty of cases where the player should transfer and there are several big-name players who fit that bill as we look ahead to the 2027 season. Whether it be a blocked path to playing time or a freshman coming in who already looks like they will take your job, these players need to move on, make money and have a better chance of getting to the NFL.

And of course, some of these are based on the notion that someone is either staying for another season or is expected to leave after this season. Finally, although they can still technically leave, I will not be including Jesse Legree or Kamario Taylor, as they have already re-signed with their current school to return for big money.

WR Gatlin Bair, Oregon Ducks

Originally, Bair was committed to BYU before deciding on Oregon before his Mormon mission trip. As a freshman this season for the Ducks, Bair has not done much, even with several of Oregon’s receivers getting injured throughout the season.

It is now time he returns to where he first signed and give quarterback Bear Bachmeier another reliable target to throw to when the run game is not working for the Cougars.

Prediction: BYU Cougars, $750,000

TE Mark Bowman, USC Trojans

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman has been amazing for USC and Lincoln Riley. There were several players from this roster who could have been chosen, but I limited myself to two, and both are on the offensive side of the ball.

Riley’s days in Los Angeles might be numbered after another down season. But Bowman and his teammate on this list (stay tuned) have shown enough to get paid somewhere else and they need to take this opportunity to cash in.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes, $1.25 million

QB Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being the highest recruit ever signed by Vanderbilt after flipping from Georgia, Curtis was not immediately thrown into the fire. But he eventually won the starting job and has had a bumpy ride since.

In his first four SEC games, Curtis was sacked 11 times and threw six interceptions. But he has also shown some bright spots, and other teams will see someone who they can mold for the next two seasons, rather than having to go into the transfer portal again after next season.

Curtis would be a perfect fit at a school with a great offensive line, as his pocket presence is far more developed than his mobility and protection will be important for his success.

Prediction: Florida Gators, $4 million

QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Dampier, Utah does not beat BYU, Arizona and they may also have additional losses instead of an 11-0 record heading into their final game of the season against West Virginia.

As good as he is, Dampier is not the traditional NFL quarterback, and it would make sense for him to return to college for his final year of eligibility. He could easily return to Utah and hope that Morgan Scalley goes after a star wide receiver to give him help. But, if he wants to make sure he has a star wide receiver already on the roster, there are several teams who would be willing to pay up for him.

Prediction: Miami Hurricanes, $7 million

OT Darius Gray, South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks helmet | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This addition is strictly made because an elite offensive tackle is always in demand and will get major money for moving. Shane Beamer has had a remarkable comeback this season after starting slow before pulling off some major wins in recent games. But the SEC is a juggernaut, and the Gamecocks are not going anywhere fast.

Gray can cash in while also having a good chance at not just a playoff appearance in the watered down 24-team field, he could also get to a team able to challenge for a national championship.

Being just a freshman, Gray will clean up in the portal. If he signs for a committed two-year term, he could get even more from the school willing to pay him. Jordan Seaton received $4 million from LSU to transfer from Colorado. That is going to be the starting point for Gray.

Prediction: Miami Hurricanes, $4.5 million

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has not been the season anyone expected in Blacksburg for James Franklin or Ethan Grunkemeyer. Now that the Florida State job is finally open, Franklin may leave for the job he really wanted last offseason. If he does, it would make the most sense for Grunkemeyer to leave as well. But, not to Florida State.

Franklin is a good college coach. He is not a quarterback-friendly coach and that is what Grunkemeyer needs if he wants to excel during his career. While he could head back to State College or go to another Big Ten school, his best option is to drop down a level or stay at the same level he is in with the ACC.

Prediction: Baylor Bears, $3 million

QB JuJu Lewis, Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis was handed the literal throne from the Sanders family when being recruited by Colorado before last season. He has taken that throne and burnt it crisper than a knight who attempts to slay a dragon.

It is time for Lewis to leave Boulder and settle somewhere else where he can learn for a year and start in 2028. Much the way Dylan Raiola attempted to do this season and how Dante Moore also did with Oregon last season.

While Oregon would be a wonderful landing spot for Lewis, he does not look ready to be a Big Ten quarterback, and we do not want to take that chance if we are Oregon. Instead, he is gong to head to a school who has an established quarterback who is injured now but will need insurance for next season and a new signal caller in 2028.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Panthers, $2.5 million

QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes. This does mean that Manning should not enter the 2027 NFL draft. His draft stock has declined and he would benefit from another year in college football. He needs to come back for another season of getting his mechanics correct before making the jump.

Steve Sarkisian has done everything he can to get transfer portal players around Manning. Texas spent big on Cam Coleman from Auburn and Hollywood Smothers from NC State. Neither has worked out, as Coleman has been slow to adapt and develops nagging injuries, while Smothers is now done for the season with multiple injuries to his shoulder and leg.

Manning needs to find a team where their will be less pressure than he has in Austin and with an inventive head coach who is young enough to help Manning rebuild his confidence.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This choice is down to two schools for me, both residing in the Blue Grass State. I will go with the flagship school in the state.

Prediction: Kentucky Wildcats, $7 million

WR Andrew Marsh, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marsh has had no success in an unsuccessful Michigan offense. Now, with an arrest for indecent exposure before the UCLA game, it is just a matter of time before he leaves. Whether it be by choice or not.

Quarterback play has been a major issue in Ann Arbor but, if Marsh wants things to get better, it will not happen in 2027 for Michigan, and his best bet is to leave for different pastures. Greener or not.

Prediction: Purdue Boilermakers, $500,000

WR Nick Marsh, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Becker has been the man in Bloomington this season. Marsh, who had a breakout season with Michigan State last year, has found it difficult to find a connection. This showed up big in Saturday’s loss to Washington when Marsh was targeted eight times but came down with only three receptions.

Marsh is still a good wide receiver. Many teams will be vying for his services if he enters the portal. But with the quarterback unknown for Indiana next season and Becker leaving for the NFL as a first round draft pick in April, Marsh needs to move to a better fit.

Prediction: Texas Longhorns, $2 million

WR Trent Mosley, USC Trojans

USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley has been the second best freshman pass catcher in the country this season. It just so happens that his teammate in Los Angeles, Mark Bowman, is the best and, even so, USC cannot get to the playoff.

With uncertainty around Lincoln Riley, if Mosley can secure his release from his NIL deal, he needs to move on to a better fit.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes, $2.5 million

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Tosh Lupoi got the job at Cal, his priority was to make sure JKS was on board. He flew to Hawaii and got the commitment before flying home the same morning. It was a whirlwind first 24 hours that should have been seen as a prediction for the chaotic season that has followed.

JKS has been benched, the team has stunk and Lupoi might be the first one and done coach at their alma mater. It has been a nightmare of staggering proportions.

Seeing what JKS did as a freshman will allow coaches to convince themselves that they can get something out of him again. This will lead to a bidding war because, as we know, something new is always more exciting them something old.

Look for him to move on from Berkley and head east to checkout the most prestigious horse race of them all.

Prediction: Louisville Cardinals, $5 million

QB Tavien St. Claire, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was a five-star recruit who was the backup quarterback to Julian Sayin coming into his sophomore season. Then, when Sayin got injured, he was bypassed and freshman Luke Fahey received the nod.

There has not even been a sniff of St. Claire on the field, meaning that either St. Claire is refusing to enter games, or he has improved so little over the past two seasons that the coaching staff cannot trust him to put him in games. Either way, this is a bad sign for his future and if Sayin decides to return to Columbus to prove himself after the injury, St. Claire will be buried even further, entering 2027.

Ohio State takes quarterbacks and chooses the best one while allowing the others to walk away. St. Claire must choose to walk away and go to a place where he can play. This means going down a level and hoping he can rebound in a season to move back up.

Prediction: Oregon State Beavers, $1.5 million

QB Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the season, I predicted that Underwood would need to transfer and sit. I sent him to Pitt to do just that. Now, with JuJu Lewis taking the spot at Pitt, Underwood will need to find another school to go to in hopes of resurrecting his NFL future.

Ohio State would want nothing to do with him, and rightly so. Plus, the Buckeyes could get Sayin back or go after a better fish, like Devon Dampier or Arch Manning. Both of whom they would and could pay up big for. But Underwood is certainly not one of these options.

Underwood, who had a season-making moment against UCLA when he threw the winning two-point conversion pass in the third overtime to defeat the Bruins, may have gained back some confidence. It will also be interesting to find out who will replace Kyle Whittingham as head coach and if they want to keep Underwood.

No matter the coach or their desires, Underwood needs to leave Ann Arbor and move on.

Moving back 25 miles from his home and going to Michigan State is a logical choice. But we will need to see if that is the right choice, as it is sometimes better to go further from your comfort level to succeed, depending on your personality.

Prediction: NC State Wolfpack, $4 million

QB Demond Williams, Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After mulling the idea before this season, Williams was forced to return to Seattle and has had an up-and-down season for the Huskies. It is now time for him to go and there will be plenty of suitors, including LSU, who was the school he was going to commit to last season had things worked out.

With quarterback being a premium position, Williams will have his choice of schools if he does enter the transfer portal. He may even have a chance to remain on the west coast and play for a school in southern California.

Prediction: LSU Tigers, $6 million