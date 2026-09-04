All the best memes and tweets from Rutgers' embarrassing loss to UMass

Nothing else mattered on Thursday night other than Rutgers football becoming the joke of social media after their most embarrassing loss in the history of their athletic department. Rutgers, the birthplace of college football, lost to UMass on Thursday night 37-21. UMass had the longest active losing streak in FBS at the time (16 games) and hadn’t beaten an FBS opponent in their last 29 games.

When you get embarrassed at home like that on the first official week of the college football season, you deserve any and every joke that comes flying your way. Don’t take my word for it, though. Here’s what college football fans had to say about how far Rutgers football has fallen.

Best memes from UMass shocking win over Rutgers football

Rutgers fans are in shambles after historic loss

Rutgers fans are done with the program.



Never thought Rutgers Football would light up the phone lines tonight on @WFAN660.



Feel for fans like Gus. pic.twitter.com/ak1aGw0YeH — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) September 4, 2026

The radio call-in line was active after the Rutgers game last night. So much so that a 20-year season ticket holder has had enough. He's already purchased tickets to away games against Wisconsin and Boston College and is ready to throw in the towel.

Honestly, you can't blame him.

As if the loss itself wasn't embarrassing enough, the school had a pre-schedule firework show after the game they did not cancel. So yes, the fans that were forced to watch the Rutgers football team look lifeless and effortless were treated to one final gimmick to remember the game by.

Rutgers is currently hosting the saddest fireworks show I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/19P9X6f57t — College Football Travel Guy (@cfbtravelguy) September 4, 2026

As the caller said at the end of that clip: "Fireworks? Forget about fireworks, we need a firing squad." That pretty much sums up how Rutgers fans feel right now.

Greg Schiano simply at a loss of words for the loss

Greg Schiano put the loss in the simplest terms possible: "We got licked tonight."

For what it's worth, there's probably no other way he could have put that. It was bad. It's one thing if it would have been close game, but UMass, a football team that has been synonymous with disaster, had a punt highlight that generated some attention as they were up 27-7.

Punting highlights from a UMass beating Rutgers while UMass has the lead I am in heaven https://t.co/7J26AkGVVb — IsaacPunts (@IsaacPunts) September 4, 2026

Schiano deserves just as much blame as the rest of the Rutgers team themselves.

Rutgers HC Greg Schiano reacts to UMass' first win in 677 days 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ZYtHmo30Ki — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2026

This was as bad as it gets when it comes to games and performances. Rutgers didn't just get licked, they got dragged up and down the field and got exposed. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan looked far from the four-star recruit that spent a year at Alabama. This is a team that has hit rock bottom in Week 1. It can only get better from here, right?

Maybe not...

Next Friday:



A matchup of the last two Power Conference teams to lose a football game to UMass. pic.twitter.com/bRBpt65COd — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 4, 2026

Boston College is hosting Rutgers for their Red Bandana game, honoring former Eagles lacrosse player and Sept. 11 hero Welles Crowther, who lost his life while saving as many as 18 lives in the attack on the World Trade Center. That's a game the Eagles always play up for.

The birthplace of college football and 160 years of regret

In case you didn't know, Rutgers is the birthplace of college football. Considering they were the pioneers of everything we know and love about college football, it's crazy to see how far it's come since then. The loss to UMass, in a way, is a summation of just how bad football has been at Rutgers. Their only national championship was in their first year as a football program, and their only conference championship was in 2012 in the Big East. Simply put, that's a lot of years of disappointment.

Rutgers invented college football in 1869 and has spent the last 160 years regretting the decision — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 4, 2026

Rutgers football couldn't be in a worse position. They were already the bottom feeders of the Big Ten, and now they've reached the depths of college football as a whole. For a team that hasn't really had success, this couldn't be a worse moment for them. There's a chance the Scarlett Knights win the next 11 games and this doesn't hang over their heads. It's more likely, though, this game becomes the punchline for Rutgers' season.

Here are more social media highlights if you need a laugh:

Rutgers after inventing college football pic.twitter.com/XbxuCJSla3 — Connor Pelton (@ConnorPelton28) September 4, 2026

UMass walking into Rutgers Athletic Department to collect 1.55 million pic.twitter.com/MHAVBkb0ML — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) September 4, 2026

Paint shops in Massachusetts will be on the lookout for an unusual maroon paint request tomorrow. https://t.co/gv3t21OpfA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2026

Brian Kelly when he accepts the Rutgers head coaching job pic.twitter.com/IvouHb6Syj — Babe Truth (@veryhotsoup) September 4, 2026

Checking in at Rutgers this morning… pic.twitter.com/ZHPf4OWWMC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2026