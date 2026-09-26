Big Ten refs aren’t beating the favoritism allegations after sketchy Indiana review

SEC referees typically draw the ire of college football fans with how much they call games in ways that seem to favor their own members or the higher-ranked of two rivals. On Friday night it was the Big Ten's turn to expose itself for the same perceived level of unprofessionalism.

Late in the game between Northwestern and the defending national champion No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, the Wildcats were within two points and had their foes pinned deep in their own end with five minutes to play. A stop would've given them the ball back with momentum and a chance to complete a Top 5 upset.

Then running back Lee Beebe Jr. took a rush around the left edge and seemed to beat all his defenders along the sideline for a back-breaking gain to within the 10-yard line. However, to the naked eye, it looked like Beebe stepped out of bound about 10-15 yards earlier than where he was marked.

The slow-motion replay review also seemed to confirm that with the side of his left boot touching the white sideline. Yet, when the Big Ten officials came out of their review, they declared the original result of the play was upheld. The assumption on the broadcast was there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the original call. Northwestern looked like it clearly got robbed to prevent Indiana — and the conference — from suffering an embarrassing early-season loss.

THE BIG 10 REFS SAID THIS WAS INBOUNDS?!??! pic.twitter.com/p3SSMj4qYG — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) September 26, 2026

Big Ten refs mimic SEC with replay review impacting Northwestern's upset bid against Indiana

Despite the atrocious decision by the refs, the result itself didn't necessarily alter the outcome of the game. Sure, Northwestern was giving Indiana all it could handle and the Hoosiers weren't exactly dominating but pushing Beebe's run back 10 or 15 yards wasn't going to prevent a score.

We can play the "what if" game all day long, but Indiana still was going to either find the end zone or drain more clock while still putting points on the board. Northwestern struggled to move the ball after that drive and only got a field goal up the rest of the contest. Yet that doesn't excuse how badly the crew handled the call.

The Big Ten wants to sit on a high horse above the SEC but that only invites more scrutiny to find out if the conference truly carries itself with more supposed integrity. Friday night's botched call was just an ugly example of incompetence that will only fuel the conspiracy theorists online who believe the Big Ten will do what it takes to protect its best teams so the conference has the greatest chance of claiming another national title.

That's nonsense (probably). But it shouldn't take away from the fact that a promising upset bid came up short on a night when only hardcore college football fans were watching. If you want to put your tinfoil hat on, go ahead. There will be more opportunities to prove the truth is out there this season.