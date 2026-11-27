The Big Ten championship game picture is starting to come into focus. It's still a long way from actually being clear.
Six teams started the weekend with a chance to make it to Indianapolis next weekend. No. 13 Iowa’s 31-7 victory over Nebraska on Friday thinned the herd by two — snuffing out both Southern California's and Ohio State’s last-gasp hopes.
Here’s how Iowa’s victory affects the Hawkeyes — and everyone else in the race for a spot in the final Big Ten title game.
Iowa's in the clubhouse at 7-2
The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) did all they could do, moving into second place in the league standings for the time being. Now they can spend Friday night and Saturday scoreboard-watching. Here are the ways Iowa can earn a spot in Indianapolis:
- Indiana and Oregon lose
- Oregon wins but Indiana and UCLA lose
- Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin each win, one of three teams (Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers) also wins and UCLA and Oregon lose
- Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin win, and UCLA loses
- Indiana, Oregon and UCLA lose
Ohio State eliminated with Iowa win
Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) entered the weekend needing a win and help from seven other teams. Nebraska was the first one that needed to win for the Buckeyes’ sake. Didn’t happen. So now all they can do now is try to beat rival Michigan and then see how many players stick around to play in whatever minor bowl invites them.
No Indy for USC, either
Iowa’s victory also left Southern California (8-3, 5-3) on the outside looking in. The Trojans began the day with four ways to reach their first Big Ten championship game, but all required a Nebraska win. (The Big Ten previously identified a complicated path for USC that allowed for an Iowa win — but that post was subsequently deleted.)
Oregon faces must-win scenario
For Oregon (8-3, 6-2), the most significant ripple effect of Iowa’s victory is that the Ducks can no longer reach the title game with a loss. Oregon began the week with four scenarios that each involved a handful of other games, but each of them required an Iowa loss. Now, the Ducks have to beat Washington and have at least a little bit of help:
- UCLA wins
- UCLA loses but Indiana wins
How Indiana can reach the Big Ten title game
Defending champion Indiana has two remaining roads to the title game. Like USC, the Hoosiers began the day with four paths, but two required an Iowa loss. Now, Indiana needs to beat Purdue and have one of two scenarios play out:
- Oregon and UCLA both lose
- Minnesota and Oregon win while UCLA loses
UCLA: Win and you’re in
UCLA has the simplest path. Win and the Bruins are in. But they can still make it with a loss, though Iowa’s victory removed a few of those paths. UCLA is in even if it loses under these scenarios:
- Indiana and Oregon both lose
- Oregon wins and Indiana loses
- Indiana wins, either Minnesota or Ohio State win, and Oregon loses
- Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin win while Oregon loses and UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa