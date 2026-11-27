The Big Ten championship game picture is starting to come into focus. It's still a long way from actually being clear.

Six teams started the weekend with a chance to make it to Indianapolis next weekend. No. 13 Iowa’s 31-7 victory over Nebraska on Friday thinned the herd by two — snuffing out both Southern California's and Ohio State’s last-gasp hopes.

Here’s how Iowa’s victory affects the Hawkeyes — and everyone else in the race for a spot in the final Big Ten title game.

Iowa's in the clubhouse at 7-2

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) did all they could do , moving into second place in the league standings for the time being. Now they can spend Friday night and Saturday scoreboard-watching. Here are the ways Iowa can earn a spot in Indianapolis:

Indiana and Oregon lose

Oregon wins but Indiana and UCLA lose

Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin each win, one of three teams (Northwestern, Penn State or Rutgers) also wins and UCLA and Oregon lose

Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin win, and UCLA loses

Indiana, Oregon and UCLA lose

Ohio State eliminated with Iowa win

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) entered the weekend needing a win and help from seven other teams . Nebraska was the first one that needed to win for the Buckeyes’ sake. Didn’t happen. So now all they can do now is try to beat rival Michigan and then see how many players stick around to play in whatever minor bowl invites them.

No Indy for USC, either

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Iowa’s victory also left Southern California (8-3, 5-3) on the outside looking in. The Trojans began the day with four ways to reach their first Big Ten championship game, but all required a Nebraska win. (The Big Ten previously identified a complicated path for USC that allowed for an Iowa win — but that post was subsequently deleted.)

Oregon faces must-win scenario

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Oregon (8-3, 6-2), the most significant ripple effect of Iowa’s victory is that the Ducks can no longer reach the title game with a loss. Oregon began the week with four scenarios that each involved a handful of other games, but each of them required an Iowa loss. Now, the Ducks have to beat Washington and have at least a little bit of help:

UCLA wins

UCLA loses but Indiana wins

How Indiana can reach the Big Ten title game

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defending champion Indiana has two remaining roads to the title game. Like USC, the Hoosiers began the day with four paths , but two required an Iowa loss. Now, Indiana needs to beat Purdue and have one of two scenarios play out:

Oregon and UCLA both lose

Minnesota and Oregon win while UCLA loses

UCLA: Win and you’re in

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA has the simplest path. Win and the Bruins are in . But they can still make it with a loss, though Iowa’s victory removed a few of those paths. UCLA is in even if it loses under these scenarios:

Indiana and Oregon both lose

Oregon wins and Indiana loses

Indiana wins, either Minnesota or Ohio State win, and Oregon loses

Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin win while Oregon loses and UCLA has a higher SportSource Analytics ranking than Iowa