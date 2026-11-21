As Week 12 kicked off , a handful of teams remained alive to reach the Big Ten championship game in two weeks — but only one of them could clinch a spot during Week 12.

The top of the Big Ten standings remained crowded — but not nearly as jumbled as it is in the SEC , where tiebreakers could involve opponents’ conference winning percentage or “capped relative scoring margin.” In the Big Ten, two teams — No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana — are the clear front-runners, and three others (No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 15 Iowa) began the day in the conversation. Ohio State's loss to Nebraska, however, all but ended the Buckeyes' hopes.

Here’s a quick look at what each team needs to earn a trip to Indianapolis. Bookmark this page, because we’ll update it throughout the day.

How UCLA can reach the Big Ten title game

UCLA running back Anthony Woods | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins — at 7-0, the only team in the conference without a league loss — can wrap up a trip to Indy by beating Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Even a loss to the Wolverines wouldn’t be fatal because they can wrap it up by beating rival USC next week. UCLA will also make it with two losses as long as Ohio State and Iowa each lose once because the Bruins beat the other team in that conversation (Oregon). Two losses could mean trouble for UCLA if at least two of three other teams — Oregon, Ohio State or Iowa — each finish 2-0.

How Indiana can reach the Big Ten title game

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Hoosiers are in if they win their last two games, at Washington on Saturday and against Purdue next week. But their path gets messy with a loss because they lost to Ohio State. They would need losses from some combination of the Buckeyes, Ducks and/or Hawkeyes to earn a return trip up Interstate 69 to Lucas Oil Stadium.

How Oregon can reach the Big Ten championship game

The Ducks, who routed Michigan State on Friday night, can help themselves by beating Washington next week in the regular-season finale. That win along with losses by both Ohio State and Indiana would send the Ducks to Indy. They would hold the edge in several three-way ties (with Ohio State and UCLA, with Indiana and Iowa, and with Ohio State and Indiana).

How Ohio State can reach the Big Ten title game

Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes' hopes are effectively over, thanks to their loss to Nebraska on Saturday. At this point, their only hope would seem to involve beating Michigan to finish 6-3 in league play, then hope for complete and total tiebreaker chaos.

How Iowa can make it to Indy

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes face a particularly tricky road. Naturally, they need to win out against Illinois and Nebraska. One way to make it happen: They need Indiana to lose twice and Ohio State and Oregon to lose once apiece, leaving the Hawkeyes second to UCLA as the Big Ten’s only team at 7-2.