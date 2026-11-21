This college football season has been disappointing for the Michigan Wolverines on so many fronts. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is firmly on the hot seat and quarterback Bryce Underwood has been another face in the spotlight.

Underwood was underwhelming and wound up being benched for Tommy Carr, who has started for the last four weeks. But he hasn't worked out well either, so the Wolverines are making another change at quarterback.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Michigan will go back to Underwood at QB in their bout against No. 4 UCLA. Although this season hasn't gone according to plan, Underwood has a chance to lead this team to victory and help change his status in the program.

Bryce Underwood gets a massive shot to change his Michigan future with start in Week 12

The Wolverines wanted a spark when they turned over to Carr, but the results didn't follow. Across his four starts, the team went 1-3. In those outings, he was 60-of-97 (61 percent) for 616 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He really struggled against Oregon. Carr was just 4-of-12 for 45 yards.

They ended up pulling Carr after the first quarter to hand things over to Underwood. He didn't look much better either, going 2-of-8 for 26 yards passing. Regardless of how he looked against the Ducks, the Wolverines are making the swap.

Underwood hasn't produced at the level that was needed, but with this move, he'll get to change his perception around the school and possibly his future in Ann Arbor.

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Bryce Underwood could reshape his Michigan future

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It won't be easy, as the Bruins' defense has been very good throughout the year. UCLA is currently No. 6 in scoring defense (14.1 ppg), fourth in total defense (262.2 ypg), and tied for fourth in third-down conversation percentage (29.2 percent). It's also important to note that the Bruins lead the nation in takeaways (30).

That unit is flying around and heads into this contest feeling good at 10-0. It's certainly an uphill climb for Michigan, yet they have the home-field advantage. They will need to lean on their home crowd, but it's up to the players to give them something to cheer about.

Underwood will have all eyes on him, and how he plays will be discussed, whether good or bad. Considering how things have gone for him in 2026, the hope is that he can come out and play free. Finding a way to beat the undefeated Bruins and be a key factor in the win would give Underwood a ton of extra points with the school and fanbase.

In eight games, Underwood has gone 74-of-132 (56 percent) for 950 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Meanwhile, as a runner, he has logged 225 yards rushing (3.6 yards per carry) and another two scores.

These numbers aren't pretty. At the same time, Underwood's mindset needs to be focused on the present. He needs to use both his arms and legs to produce positive plays for the offense. If the Wolverines want any sort of chance of winning this game, the offense led by Underwood will need to play well.

Over the last seven games, the Bruins haven't allowed more than 20 points in any game. Coach Bob Chesney has them bought in, but if Underwood can find a way to lead Michigan to a win, it could have a positive ripple effect on his career.