We’re in the final push of college football’s regular season. But we can’t afford to look ahead to Rivalry Week just yet — and neither can several College Football Playoff hopefuls hitting the road and potentially walking into trap games.

Those trap situations are the theme of the weekend. A handful of bubble teams are facing road games against unranked conference rivals looking to salvage their seasons by knocking off their highly regarded guests.

Any one of them is capable of springing the kind of upset that would throw the CFP field into chaos. Let’s take a spin around the schedule and highlight the games that could make the biggest impact. All times Eastern.

10. No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor

When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where to watch: Fox

Texas Tech was the first team out of the playoff field, and the Red Raiders (9-1) would be in if the Group of Six wasn’t entitled to a spot. No doubt they took note of what Wake Forest did to SMU last week, rolling up 42 first-half points in a 49-7 romp that forced the CFP committee to take the Demon Deacons seriously. Now it’s Tech’s turn. The Red Raiders have scored at least 50 points in three of five Big 12 games. They’ll try to do it against a Baylor team that is giving up 18 points per game and is closing the season against three CFP-ranked opponents.

9. No. 10 BYU at Kansas

BYU receiver Legend Glasker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Noon

Noon Where to watch: ABC

Let’s stick around the Big 12 for some more potential bubble trouble. BYU could be in for a battle when it heads to Lawrence. A loss would knock the Cougars (8-2) out of the playoff field. Hidden stat: While BYU has done its best work in Provo, it is just 2-2 in road conference games. It has lost its last two road trips, at No. 2 Utah and UCF. The wins were relatively tight and came early in the season: 28-17 at Arizona before the Wildcats caught their midseason momentum, and 17-10 at a TCU team that’s in the bottom half of the league.

8. SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame

When: 7 : 30 p.m.

7 30 p.m. Where to watch: NBC

The tough part of the regular-season schedule is done for Notre Dame. Now the Fighting Irish just have to make it through a closing stretch of three games against ACC opponents and cruise into the CFP. This is no doubt the trickiest of the three. The Irish (9-1) blew out Boston College last week and have middling Syracuse next week. In between is a visit from an SMU team that was completely humiliated last week by Wake Forest. That 49-7 rout makes it easy to forget the Mustangs had been ranked in the AP Top 25 just about all year. They can redeem themselves by delivering a jolt to Notre Dame’s playoff chances.

7. Arkansas at No. 5 Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where to watch: ESPN

Texas (8-2) is flying high, coming from behind to win big games on the road in dramatic fashion to cement its place in the playoffs. Their resume includes wins over five ranked teams, including back-to-back victories over Missouri and LSU, the latter coming on Arch Manning’s touchdown pass in the final seconds. They won’t add a fifth ranked win this week — but that’s what makes it so dangerous. Arkansas stunned South Carolina last week and the Razorbacks are looking to do the same thing to their former Big Eight rivals.

6. No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Where to watch: ABC

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Bulldogs (9-1) have been on a tear since their loss to Auburn, outscoring the three opponents that followed by a combined 117-36. They wrap up their SEC schedule against the aforementioned Gamecocks, whose loss to Arkansas only cost them four spots in the CFP rankings — a smaller-than-expected drop that critics say speaks to the committee’s overvaluation of the SEC at the expense of everyone else. A shocker by South Carolina could change that.

5. No. 8 Indiana at Washington

Indiana quarterback Grant Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where to watch: Peacock

This starts a run of road traps for CFP hopefuls. Could Indiana (9-1) be particularly vulnerable? While the Hoosiers are 3-0 away from Bloomington, their two most recent results — a four-point win at Nebraska and a seven-point victory at Michigan — could indicate trouble. Washington fits a similar profile as the Huskers and Wolverines. The Huskies have won three of four against the bottom of the Big Ten.

4. No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska

When: Noon

Noon Where to watch: Fox

Well, look at who’s holding onto the playoff bubble for dear life — Ohio State (7-3), which kept its hopes alive with a rather ugly win last week over Northwestern. The Buckeyes somehow sit just three spots behind the last at-large team in the field, and with the right breaks down the stretch could play their way back in. The Cornhuskers have, remarkably, lost 31 consecutive games against ranked teams — a run that dates back a decade to a 2016 win over Oregon.

3. No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Noon

Noon Where to watch: ESPN

The Demon Deacons (9-1) have been the talk of college football, reeling off seven straight wins and routing SMU to claim — for now — the last at-large spot in the field. Their last four wins have come by a combined 218-21 score. Could struggling Georgia Tech pull the kind of upset that everyone else on the bubble wants? Unlikely — but not impossible. The Yellow Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 20-6 victory over Clemson and face a brutal end-of-season stretch: Next up is No. 1 Georgia in “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”

2. No. 4 UCLA at Michigan

When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where to watch: CBS

When was the last time a visit to the Big House was a trap game? It speaks to just how far the Wolverines have fallen that all that’s left for them down the stretch is to play spoiler and maybe claw their way to a mid-tier bowl. UCLA (10-0) can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win. In matching the best start in program history, the Bruins have held seven straight opponents to 20 or fewer points. That’s not what Bruce Underwood or Tommy Carr want to hear.

1. LSU at No. 9 Tennessee

LSU coach Lane Kiffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where to watch: ABC

It doesn’t get much spicier than this: Lane Kiffin is headed back to Rocky Top. This could go one of two ways. Either the Volunteers stay on track for a playoff berth by humbling Kiffin and sending him back out of town with LSU’s third straight loss — or Knoxville’s biggest villain gets the last laugh by giving the Vols a defeat that could send them tumbling down the rankings next Tuesday. We can’t wait to find out.