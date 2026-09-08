7 Bryce Underwood transfer destinations if his Michigan downswing continues

While not placing all the blame on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, stating that the coaches must also take the blame for the lack of development of the former five-star quarterback and the lack of rhythm following the opening drive of the Western Michigan game on Saturday, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham also did not mince words following the game.

Underwood, who was 12-for 22 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Saturday, also led Michigan in rushing with 47 yards and one touchdown on nine carries for the struggling Wolverines. While Underwood made plays, accounting for both of Michigan’s touchdowns between his arm and legs, it is the plays he did not make that are concerning for everyone from Michigan staff to the Michigan fans who were happy enough to see a win that they rushed the field against a MAC school. This level of enthusiasm needs to be reserved for games against Ohio State or other important games on the schedule. Doing this for a Week 1 buy game shows the level of anxiety consuming the fans.

Kyle Whittingham started a ticking clock with Bryce Underwood

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whittingham who told reporters, “for now,” when asked if Underwood was still the starter, later clarifying his comments by stating, "It's not something that’s infinite.” He added, "At some point, we’ve got to turn a corner, and we’ve got to see improvement.”

After a fall practice schedule in which there was praise coming from the entire staff, Whittingham added, "It's unfortunate and disappointing because we see him every day and he's been very sharp all through fall camp. I don't have a great explanation right now."

With Tommy Carr, the 6-foot-4 freshman, brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, and grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr also getting helpful reviews, turning the corner has real meaning behind it. Whittingham and the coaching staff can turn to Carr to see what they have in him before the transfer portal opens in January.

It is heading to a split for Michigan and Underwood. Despite the reported $12 million commitment the school made to him during recruiting. This is the best way to find out what is next for both parties and if a fix is available.

With this said, what are the schools that could go after Underwood? A five-star talent who, through turmoil of year one and a change in coaching staff in year two, needs a refresh.

Potential Bryce Underwood transfer destinations

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn Tigers

If Underwood wants to go from the frying pan to the fryer, he can head to the SEC and attempt to resurrect the Auburn Tigers.

New head coach Alex Golesh, who brought quarterback Byrum Brown with him from South Florida when taking the Auburn job, saw a lot to not like out of Brown on Saturday in a tough victory over Baylor in Atlanta.

For the first time in his college career, Brown had three interceptions in a game. He was also outplayed by Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway, who looked like a Marshall-era Byron Leftwich and needed to be carried off the field after the game due to an ankle injury.

Even though Brown finished with 259 yards, it was the three interceptions and zero touchdowns that will lead to concerns in the minds of Auburn fans. Fans who have been scared by several years of quarterback turnover and bad play.

While this might limit the desire of Auburn to bring in Underwood as a project, there is talent and Golesh can attempt to get it out of the would-be junior.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffalo

Julian Lewis led Colorado to an opening week victory over Georgia Tech in Atlanta by a score of 14-13. Well, when you finish the game 14-of-27 for 124 yards, one touchdown and -12 yards rushing on four carries, you were simply just the quarterback on the field.

Lewis, who had those -12 yards rushing despite being sacked just once, has been slow to develop under coach Deion Sanders and it has not only hurt his development, it has also hurt the development of the Colorado program since the departures of Travis Hunter and Shaduer Sanders before last season.

Despite all the hoopla of Sanders handing his quarterback scepter and throne to Lewis, Underwood has shown far more ability to this point. Including the ability to get away and make something out of nothing in the run game. If Underwood wants to stop being the biggest show on campus and become a bit player in the Coach Prime Show, Boulder can make for a soft landing spot.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State Seminoles

This fit is a bit more challenging. Especially if the future of Mike Norvell will be. Even if this future is figured out already, the financial commitment that is needed to remove Norvell from the position can make it challenging for the Seminoles to afford someone like Underwood. To fire Norvell, cash-strapped Florida State would need to finance a $51 million buyout for the coach. It would also take even more than this to get a coach into Tallahassee to take over as coach.

Florida State has talent and the ACC is less top-heavy than the Big Ten or SEC. This can make Florida State a great option if he wants the challenge of returning Florida State to prominence.

Although Florida State will be losing Duce Robinson to the draft, sophomore wide receiver Javon Boggs will be returning as will talented sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah, who finished with 8.2 yards per attempt in week one with 115 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries against New Mexico State.

At quarterback, Underwood would only be competing against redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and transfer junior Malachi Marshall, currently third on the depth chart.

This makes Florida State a good transfer destination if Underwood wants to play immediately.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State Spartans

If staying in state and getting a chance to take on his former team is important, Underwood needs to only look 70 miles away to East Lansing and Michigan State for an answer.

While Pat Fitzgarald is not known to be a quarterback whisperer, he can help develop Underwood's other skills, including game management and staying within himself rather than trying to do too much.

Michigan State is also in the Big Ten. This will allow Underwood to feel more comfortable against familiar foes. Something that cannot be underestimated, as sometimes change can be helped by some familiarity. This also allows Underwood to continue getting the support of his family, who will be just 88 miles away in Belleville, MI. This will be the closest school for him to transfer to, and this could make a giant difference in his decision.

At the quarterback position, Michigan State will currently have third-string redshirt sophomore Leo Hannan and returning starter Alessio Milivojevic, who would have an opportunity to either go pro or transfer out if he has a good season. One that started with 247 yards and one touchdown on 77% passing against Toledo.

If he does not go to Florida State, Michigan State is also a good landing spot for Underwood.

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt Panthers

The other schools on this list can offer something that Pitt can’t: A starting job.

Pitt, money willing, will bring Mason Hentschel back for his true junior season in 2027. After a Week 1 performance in which he finished with 453 yards and an ACC-record seven touchdowns in the game. Heintschel took the reins of the offense as a freshman in 2025 and the likelihood of him releasing his grip while at the school is slim.

But, if Underwood wants to go the path of the last elite quarterback from Michigan Dante Moore, he can transfer to Pitt, sit for a season, and take over for Heintschel in 2028. With two seasons left to play.

Wouldn’t it be funny…

Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern Wildcats

Why would Northwestern getting the pledge of Underwood be funny? Well, two reasons.

First, Chip Kelly, the offensive coordinator for Ohio State during their 2024 national championship, is now the offensive coordinator at Northwestern. He hates to recruit and if he did not have to recruit a talent like Underwood, it would be his dream.

Second is the re 2027 Northwestern. A class with a commitment from three-star quarterback RJ Day. Who happens to be the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. It would be hilarious if a former Michigan quarterback beat out the son of the Ohio State head coach in a position battle.

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Bruins

UCLA comes into the 2026 season with two brothers leading their quarterback room in Nico and Madden Iamaleava.

Nico, currently a senior and the starter, will be out of eligibility following the 2026 season and we have yet to see what younger brother Madden can do as he was just asked to hand off on Saturday against Cal when Nico went out with a small ankle injury near the end of the game.

If new coach Bobby Chesney feels that a competition would benefit the team and Underwood wants to move to Los Angeles, he can do much worse than an up-and-coming Bruins team. Like Michigan State, he would also stay in the Big Ten. Providing a level of familiarity.