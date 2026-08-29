Can Bill Belichick save his job? UNC coach's buyout, hot seat and potential outlook

The second season of the Bill Belichick era in North Carolina officially kicks off in Week 0, as the Tar Heels play at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. While there was excitement when the legendary coach took the job at UNC, things went off the rails last year.

They finished with a 4-8 record, which was massively underwhelming. The pressure is on North Carolina to bounce back, and if Belichick doesn't lead the charge, changes in Chapel Hill could follow.

What is Bill Belichick's buyout at North Carolina?

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina gave Belichick a five-year, $50 million deal to become the top man. The first three years of his deal are guaranteed, which means if the Tar Heels decided to fire him following this season, they would still owe him $10 million for the 2027 campaign.

There does seem to a loophole. If North Carolina did fire him after Dec. 31, 2027, there's no buyout stated. This is still tricky for the Tar Heels, as they have to see how much they are willing to take if the results don't improve.

How good does UNC need to be to save Bill Belichick's job?

North Carolina can't afford to have another losing season in 2026. They've finished below .500 for two straight seasons, but they need to flip things around. Building the culture at North Carolina is huge. Being able to secure wins on the field and be competitive will help the school land recruits while also being able to improve the roster through the transfer portal.

If Belichick wants to keep his job through 2026 and beyond, the Tar Heels need to finish with a winning record. Not only that, but they can't afford to get blown out to the degree they did in 2025. They had five double-digit losses, and in some of those games, they didn't seem to stand a chance.

That can't be the case again, as they need to show improvement and prove the culture Belichick is crafting is worth it. If things look like they did in 2025, Belichick's chances of sticking on the sideline look slim.

Why Bobby Petrino could complicate UNC's decision with Bill Belichick

Bobby Petrino | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels added Bobby Petrino to the coaching staff this offseason, naming him the offensive coordinator. The addition of Petrino was something that Belichick was thrilled about.

"We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff," Belichick said after the move.

He's had stops in both the NFL and college. During his time in college football, he finished with a 137-78 career record. Despite his long coaching career, it's been a while since he had success. The last time he had a winning record came at Louisville during the 2017 season.

He was fired by the Cardinals during the 2018 campaign after logging a 2-8 record. He didn't step back on the sideline until 2025 with Arkansas, as he was their interim coach. Throughout that tenure, he was 0-7.

His recent results aren't that enticing and won't thrill any North Carolina fan if he were next in line if Belichick were to get axed. Petrino, 65, and Belichick, 74, are both older coaches. Depending on how the season goes, the Tar Heels may want to head in a different direction.

Nonetheless, North Carolina has a veteran presence on the staff, but how it impacts the school's choice around Belichick will be something to watch.