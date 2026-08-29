The 3 college football teams with the most to lose in Week 0

After months of speculation and predictions on the college football season, fans will finally get to see game action. With Week 0 kicking off, there are some heavy favorites, yet at the same time, you can't look past your opponent.

A loss to begin the season would be less than ideal for some teams, but some teams have more to lose than others. And we'll get into it with this piece.

3. USC Trojans

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have an FBS-high 15 starters returning, including nine on offense. Lincoln Riley and his crew believe they are national title contenders, and in order to do so, they need to take care of business week and week out. Especially against teams they are clearly better than.

That's the case here against San Jose State, as the Trojans are massive favorites on most betting markets, including a whopping 38.5 points on FanDuel. They have the talent advantage, but they can't afford to take San Jose State lightly.

Any team can be beaten on gameday. The Trojans can't afford to look past the Spartans, as they must secure every win they can. Later on in the year, USC will play the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Each one of those matchups will be much more difficult, which shows the Trojans can't come out sleepwalking. USC has played San Jose State six times in history, winning each matchup. They must continue that momentum on Saturday and start the season off 1-0.

2. UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels are entering their second year under head coach Dan Mullen. His first year on the sideline for the Rebels was successful, as they went 10-4 and made the Frisco Bowl. This was just the second time in program history that they finished with double-digit wins.

He looks to build off that campaign, and it starts against Memphis. The Tigers are in a transition period, as Ryan Silverfield left to become the head coach at Arkansas. They named Charles Huff as the new head coach, coming over from Southern Miss.

With a new coach on the sideline, Memphis only has one returning starter. There are more than 70 new players on the roster, which shows it's a brand new team. UNLV will have the edge. Being home is another bonus for this team, but the Rebels need to come out and handle business.

Dropping a game to a team in transition would be less than ideal and would start the 2026 campaign on a bad note for UNLV.

1. Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 season was a step in the right direction for the Cavaliers football program. They finished with an 11-3 record, which included an appearance in the ACC Championship.

While they look to build on that, it'll be an uphill climb. The Cavaliers have lost several starters, including quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J'Mari Taylor. This game will allow them to get the new starters on both sides some valuable reps, but it won't be an easy test against NC State,

Last season, NC State defeated Virginia 35-31. Not only did they win in 2025, but they've also beaten Virginia four straight times. This won't be an easy matchup for the Cavaliers. Conference matchups are always tough, and Virginia will need to bring their best foot forward. Starting the year with a loss is never ideal, but there's a possibility it happens for the Cavaliers.