College football games on today: Week 0 schedule, picks, predictions, times and TV channels

College football is back as Week 0, perhaps for the last time, is here to give us the soft landing into the 2026 season. As we've seen commonly in recent years, the college football Week 0 schedule isn't exactly loaded to the brim, as there's just one Top 25-ranked team in action (the USC Trojans) and only eight total games being played on Saturday. Yet, this should be an exceptionally fun slate of games, including some conference matchups, the Ireland game between TCU and North Carolina, and a massive Group of Six clash between Memphis and UNLV.

Especially after we've waited over seven months for college football to return, fans will be more than happy to wet their whistle with a Week 0 slate such as this one. Let's dive into all the action with a look at the schedule and then picks and predictions for every game this week.

Full college football Week 0 schedule with times and TV channels

UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 0 Schedule Kickoff Time TV Channel North Carolina vs. TCU (Ireland) Noon ET ESPN San Jose State vs. 14 USC 3 p.m. ET NBC NC State vs. Virginia 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State 5:30 p.m. ET CBSSN Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ Hawaii vs. Stanford 7 p.m. ET ACC Network New Mexico State vs. Florida State 7 p.m. ET The CW Memphis vs. UNLV 10 p.m. ET FOX

While there might only be eight games on the schedule for Week 0 of college football, there are plenty of juicy matchups on the slate. And more importantly, it's a full day of football. UNC and TCU doing battle in Dublin will get us started as Bill Belichick's Tar Heels try to prove that last year was a fluke, though Sonny Dykes and Harvard transfer Jaden Craig will have plenty to say about that.

The lone ranked team in action will be the USC Trojans, who are heavy favorites against San Jose State. This doesn't look like an upset special by any means, but it does seem like a game that Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava will want to get things rolling quickly with.

But the down-schedule games are just as fun. Memphis-UNLV in the nightcap is a battle between would-be CFP contenders out of the Group of Six this season. This might be an elimination game in Week 0. We also have Hawaii-Stanford in what could be a tightly contested battle, as well as North Dakota State making its FBS debut against a good Jacksonville State team.

College football Week 0 picks and predictions, straight-up and ATS

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 0 Schedule Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick North Carolina vs. TCU (Ireland) TCU TCU -8.5 San Jose State vs. 14 USC USC San Jose State +38.5 NC State vs. Virginia Virginia Virginia -4.5 Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State North Dakota State North Dakota State -6.5 Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan -9.5 Hawaii vs. Stanford Hawaii Hawaii +4.5 New Mexico State vs. Florida State Florida State Florida State -31.5 Memphis vs. UNLV UNLV UNLV -4.5

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

North Carolina vs. TCU (-8.5)

The Dublin game has become synonymous with Week 0 over recent years, and it's a fascinating matchup this time around. Year one for Belichick in Chapel Hill could not have possibly gone worse for the legendary NFL head coach and the Tar Heels, but the outlook is still cloudy coming into this season. Billy Edwards Jr., in theory, should be a steadier upgrade at quarterback, but the defense for North Carolina still looks wildly concerning.

But TCU has its own questions. Jaden Craig comes in to replace Josh Hoover, now at Indiana, after a productive time at Harvard. The hope for Dykes and the Horned Frogs is that he can reinvigorate this offense, along with a heavy portal class at the skill positions. At the end of the day, though, it's impossible to trust the Tar Heels until proven otherwise, especially as the offseason has continued to drench UNC in turmoil.

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State vs. Virginia (-4.5)

It feels like everyone is forgetting that Virginia played in the ACC Championship Game a year ago. While things have changed a bit in Charlottesville since that time, the fact of the matter is that Tony Elliott has the Cavaliers moving in the right direction. And while NC State might have the best talent on the field individually with quarterback C.J. Bailey, I'm not sure that's enough for the Wolfpack to be able to go on the road and get the win here.

UVA brought in Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein at quarterback this offseason, which should give the offense some juice this year, perhaps even more versatility than a year ago as well. But the real standout, especially against a worrisome NC State offensive line, is the veteran defensive line for the Cavaliers. This group is built with four-year players, either with Virginia or via the portal, and should be able to dictate much of the action from the jump this season.

Memphis vs. UNLV (-4.5)

As mentioned, both Memphis and UNLV come into Week 0 and this season thinking about a possible College Football Playoff berth as the Group of Six champion. Winning this first one is hugely important, and there is a ton of intrigue in this matchup given how transfer portal heavy both rosters are. For Charles Huff and the Tigers, that's by design as he remakes the roster following Ryan Silverfield's departure for Arkansas. But for Dan Mullen, it's just business as usual since he joined the Rebels.

I'm not saying I completely trust the likes of Jackson Arnold and Alex Orji at quarterback. At the same time, Mullen has made his bones, especially at UNLV, at finding the most from his offense despite some revolving doors. Memphis should be able to put points on the board, but the Rebels ultimately look like the more dangerous team in this matchup.