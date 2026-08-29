The first College Football Playoff elimination game might happen in Week Zero

The College Football Playoff is months away, yet before the 2026 college football season even officially kicks off, Memphis and UNLV will have a chance to take the inside track in the Group of 6 race to the CFP. The two teams will meet in Las Vegas on Saturday, and though no game in August can decide a Playoff spot, this matchup could well determine which team winds up missing out on the 12-team field.

Both programs have been considered two of the best in the Group of 6 in recent years, yet neither has reached the Playoff yet. Both the Mountain West and the American have each had teams make it in recent years, though, so why not again in 2026? Settle in, because Week 0 is shaping up to be one of the more exciting prefaces to the college football season in recent history — and you’ll get an inside look at two teams potentially fighting for one CFP spot.

Memphis, UNLV should live up to the hype of College Football Playoff hopefuls

Auburn v Vanderbilt | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

In one corner, you have Dan Mullen, who returned to coaching last season at UNLV and proved he still had what it takes to produce a dynamite offense. In the other, you have Charles Huff, one of the best up-and-coming coaches in college football who's built winners at both Marshall and Southern Miss over the last two years. This is his first gig that won’t task him with starting from scratch, too, as Memphis is well-stocked and looking to finally reach a level Ryan Silverfield couldn’t.

Rarely do you get a coaching clash of this magnitude in a non-conference game before the season officially starts. Not only is this the first time these teams are playing each other, but it will set the stage for the rest of the season and shape the Playoff push to come. Group of 6 teams can’t afford to lose games with the way their conference slates are regarded by the selection committe. The winner of this game doesn’t just start 1-0; they also get a leg up in the CFP race. And just as importantly, it all but seals the fate of the team that loses.

Why Memphis-UNLV Week 0 game will be a CFP elimination battle

Memphis football head coach Charles Huff looks on during practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn., on March 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s best not to overreact after one game, but the loser between Memphis and UNLV will probably feel like their season is already over. And it's hard to argue, as a one-loss G6 team has never made it to the Playoff since its inception. In fact, having one loss as a G6 team all but puts you on the outside of the CFP bubble, regardless of when you lost and how bad (or good) of a loss it was. UNLV reached the Mountain West conference title game a year ago, while Memphis started the year 8-1 before suffering four straight losses.

Last year probably would have been the season for a one-loss G6 team to get in. Thanks to the ACC crumbling, two G6 teams crashed the bracket in James Madison and Tulane. Had Memphis not collapsed down the stretch and instead reached the American Conference championship game, they might have been able to sneak in. They won’t have that same luxury this year, which is why starting 1-0 in this game will be crucial.

Will the G6 representative come from this Week Zero clash?

Tulane should still be good, and it looks like North Texas reloaded as well following the departure of coach Eric Morris and most of last year's offense. But I have a strong feeling if the G6 gets into the CFP this year, it will probably be Memphis or UNLV. If it weren’t for a loss to Boise State, the Rebels would have made a strong argument to get in last season. The Mountain West has largely been dominated by the Broncos, but Mullen has his rejuvenated squad in the driver seat this year.

As for Memphis, they probably have the most promise of any team that lost its coach (and a boatload of transfers) over the offseason. Huff couldn’t have been a better replacement for Silverfield. He reloaded this roster in just about every area, and they are once again a team that’s good enough to win the American.

At some point Memphis will have to show they’re ready to crash the CFP party. UNLV is already there, and this season will probably be their best chance to get there. This game is equally important for both sides. It’s a chance to prove they can beat other top teams in the G6 and the winner proves they just might have what it takes to reach the College Football Playoff. The loser, well, their season will feel like it’s over with 11 games left to play.