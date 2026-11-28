It is almost time for the final full championship week of college football that we are going to see.

The College Football Playoff is expanding to five rounds and 24 teams next year. As a result of this expansion, many leagues have already announced that they will no longer hold conference title games. It brings to a close an era that the Southeastern Conference started in 1992.

But this is no time to get nostalgic yet. There is still so much to play for. Here is the schedule and the matchups for the final championship week. Bookmark this page because we'll update it throughout the day as spots are claimed. All times Eastern.

ACC

Miami tight end Elija Lofton and Wake Forest defensive back Davaughn Patterson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest vs. Miami

Noon, Dec. 5 (ABC)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

No. 7 Miami takes on No. 8 Wake Forest in a rematch of a Week 3 matchup. The Hurricanes beat the Demon Deacons 33-20 on Sept. 18 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Big Ten

Oregon running back Brandon Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TBD

8 p.m., Dec. 5 (Fox)

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Four teams — No. 9 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana — began the day in the mix for the two spots in the Big Ten title game. No. 15 Southern California and No. 21 Ohio State were eliminated from the race Friday when Iowa beat Nebraska.

Big 12

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech vs. Utah

8 p.m., Dec. 4 (ABC)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

No. 2 Utah, the last unbeaten in the FBS, makes its first Big 12 title game appearance when the Utes meet No. 11 Texas Tech for the first time this season. The Red Raiders clinched their spot with a Thanksgiving night rout of TCU.

SEC

Texas quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas vs. Georgia

4 p.m., Dec. 5 (ABC)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia makes its sixth straight SEC title game appearance when the Bulldogs take on No. 3 Texas in a rematch of the 2024 championship game. The Longhorns wrapped up their spot Friday night by beating rival Texas A&M.

American Athletic Conference

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UTSA vs. TBD

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

8 p.m., Dec. 5 (ABC)

Alamodome, San Antonio

We know UTSA will play in the title game. We have no idea who the Roadrunners will play, because seven schools — East Carolina, North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, UAB, reigning champion Tulane and Army — entered their regular-season finales still alive.

Conference USA

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty

6 p.m., Dec. 4 (CBSSN)

Site TBD

Liberty will look to continue its late charge for the Group of Six's automatic CFP berth when the Flames take on a Jacksonville State team looking for its second C-USA title in two years.

Mid-American Conference

Toledo running back Connor Walendzak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toledo vs. Buffalo

Noon, Dec. 5 (ESPN)

Ford Field, Detroit

Toledo will face Buffalo for the MAC title. The Rockets clinched their third MAC title game berth in four seasons Friday with a walk-off field goal to beat Ohio, shortly after the Bulls wrapped up their first berth since 2020 by beating Akron.

Mountain West

New Mexico quarterback Toa Fa'avae | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Mexico vs. TBD

9 p.m., Dec. 5 (Fox)

University Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico clinched its first Mountain West title game appearance by beating Air Force on Friday. North Dakota State can clinch a spot if UNLV loses to Nevada; a win by the Wolfpack would send the race to a set of tiebreakers.

Pac-12

Boise State running back Dylan Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego State vs. Boise State

8 p.m., Dec. 4 (CBS)

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Boise State earns a rematch with San Diego State for the Pac-12 title. The Broncos will look to avenge a 22-20 defeat on Nov. 21 that cost them their spot in the CFP rankings. Boise State remained the highest-rated Group of Six team and has the inside track to the G6's auto bid.

Sun Belt

Louisiana Tech vs. TBD

7 p.m., Dec. 4 (ESPN)

Site TBD

Louisiana Tech running back Jaden Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech wrapped up the Sun Belt's West Division, and the Bulldogs will take on either James Madison or Georgia Southern. The Eagles clinch with a win over La. Tech or a James Madison loss to Coastal Carolina; the Dukes need to win and have Tech beat Georgia Southern.