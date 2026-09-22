College fantasy football waiver wire: Savion Hiter and more rising stars to target

If the first couple weeks of the college fantasy football waiver wire are for recalibrating our preseason predictions, Week 3 is for letting the cream start to rise. Young players might not win starting jobs right out of camp. but once the lights come on and they adjust to the college game, it becomes clear pretty quickly just who the better player is.

We started to see that story play out on Saturday, with several underclassmen popping off — several of whom could wind up being league-winning CFF assets if they continue on this trajectory. Who should you be targeting on waivers ahead of Week 4? Here are our top adds at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

College fantasy football quarterbacks to add ahead of Week 4

Must-add: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia (15 percent)

West Virginia v Virginia | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/GettyImages

If you haven't hopped on the Hawkins Jr. train already, now's your last chance. We highlighted him in this space last week, and all he did was go out and shred a solid Virginia defense to the tune of 313 total yards and five total TDs. Rich Rodriguez has found his new Pat White, and with a manageable Big 12 schedule ahead — at least until Texas Tech and Utah come calling at the end of the year — his dual-threat upside and centrality to this Mountaineers offense give him an almost unparalleled ceiling outside of the most elite options at the position.

Deeper leagues: Avery Johnson, Kansas State (36 percent)

Speaking of dual-threat upside: Collin Klein had plenty of it back in the day, and he's found a new muse at his alma mater in Johnson, a former five-star recruit who's always been long on athleticism. He put up a whopping 152 yards and two scores on the ground in a win over Tulane on Saturday to go with 277 yards passing, a third straight solid game to start the Klein era in Manhattan. We've been burned by Johnson's inconsistency before, but Klein is just the coach to sand down his rough edges — and funnel him plenty of rushing scores that are fantasy gold.

Worth a shot: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech (1 percent)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Grunkemeyer isn't a huge threat with his legs — though he does already have two rushing scores on the year — and he's not going to rack up huge passing volume in James Franklin's offense. But the Hokies already look like a whole different outfit across three games under Franklin, and Grunkemeyer is a big reason why, operating with surgical efficiency so far. This is a good, balanced offense, and a lot of it runs through the former four-star who followed Franklin from Penn State. He doesn't have an immense ceiling, but his floor should be startable on a weekly basis given how many points this team should put up in the ACC.

College fantasy football running backs to add ahead of Week 4

Must-add: Savion Hiter, Michigan (25 percent)

Hiter began to pop in Week 2, when worked his way into a timeshare with starter Jordan Marshall and flashed the sort of physical gifts that made him the top-rated back in the country coming out of high school. He once again nearly matched Marshall's workload on Saturday, with 62 yards and two scores in a win over UTEP. Marshall, incidentally, is playing through an injury, and Hiter was already looking like the better of the two backs. Given Hiter's pedigree and how much Michigan wants to run the ball, it feels like when rather than if he becomes a fantasy difference-maker.

Deeper leagues: Nolan James Jr., Notre Dame (11 percent)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 19 Michigan State at Notre Dame | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Most people had Aneyas Williams as the heir apparent to Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price in South Bend this season. But Williams was middling across Notre Dame's first two games, and he may have lost his job for good in Week 3, as backup Nolan James Jr. burst onto the scene to the tune of 121 yards on 26 carries against Michigan State. This is a run-first offense behind a very good offensive line against a soft schedule, and if James Jr. has indeed become the new RB1, the sky is the limit.

Worth a shot: Matthew Fuller, South Carolina (10 percent)

I can't pretend to have all that much faith in South Carolina's offensive line as they get into the meat of their SEC schedule, especially with LaNorris Sellers around to siphon his share of carries. Still, Fuller's been a true every-down back for the Gamecocks so far, turning 25 total touches into 158 yards and two scores against Mississippi State. With that kind of workload, particularly in the passing game, he should remain relevant even in less favorable game scripts, and hopefully the return of Jacarrius Peak will help open more running lanes.

College fantasy football wide receivers to add ahead of Week 4

Must-add: Chris Durr Jr., Maryland (32 percent)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 19 Virginia Tech at Maryland | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Maryland's running back room is already decimated, meaning this offense is going to sink or swim on the arm of sophomore QB Malik Washington. And so far, Durr Jr. has been Washington's primary target, with two straight games of double-digit catches. He largely operates underneath out of the slot, so the big-play potential isn't overwhelming. But the volume very much is, and Maryland doesn't have the toughest Big Ten slate to navigate. He's going to see the ball a ton, and Washington is more than good enough to get him the ball when he's open.

Deeper leagues: Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State (16 percent)

Bowick wasn't one of Oklahoma State's many high-profile transfers this offseason, largely because he wasn't part of the contingent that followed Eric Morris from North Texas. But an injury to Chris Barnes in Week 2 against Oregon opened the door, and Bowick has burst through it — first with 81 yards on five catches against the Ducks, and then with 178 yards on nine catches against Murray State on Saturday. Morris' offenses at UNT frequently supported multiple fantasy difference-makers out wide. If Bowick has solidified himself as a starter, he's well worth a roster spot.

Worth a shot: Legend Glasker, BYU (6 percent)

Utah Tech v BYU | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/GettyImages

BYU's receiver room loomed as a major question mark this offseason, with Chase Roberts departing and Parker Kingston kicked off the team due to a felony rape charge. But this program seemingly finds big, athletic bodies under the couch cushions under Kalani Sitake, and the next up appears to be Glasker, a true freshman who's gone for at least 65 yards in all three games so far and just put 131 on Colorado State. He's even getting the old Puka Nacua treatment, too, taking handoffs on sweeps. Somebody has to be on the receiving end of Bear Bachmeier's passes, and this offense will score plenty of points,.