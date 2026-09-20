The top 25 things you missed from Week 3 in college football: Oh no, Colorado

Week 3 arrived with an offseason's worth of hype, and man, did it not disappoint. The headliner, of course, came in Oxford, where Ole Miss got its long-awaited revenge against Lane Kiffin and LSU in one of the most electric atmospheres in recent memory. But that was just the tip of the iceberg; Texas Tech outlasted Houston in a Friday night thriller, Texas A&M got ambushed by Kentucky at home, Louisville outlasted SMU in a shootout between ACC contenders and USC once again had a miserable time traveling to the East Coast. Oh, and Alabama might have its next superstar quarterback.

And if you had to do something other than sit in front of your television for 72 straight hours, don't worry — we've got you covered with our weekly ranking of the top 25 moments you may have missed from the week that was. From mascot chaos to viral moments to shocking plays from every corner of this glorious sport, we'll be with you all season long to make sure you don't miss a minute.

1. Lane Kiffin's no-good, very bad night

What, did you expect Kiffin to handle a humiliating defeat with grace? First he tried the faux high road act, trying to dap up some of his former players in the closing seconds ... only to be denied.

No love for the former Rebels Head Coach pic.twitter.com/zW6cQVd4gS — The Verdin Verdict (@verdinverdict) September 20, 2026

That having failed, he quickly resorted to old faithful: being as cattily passive-aggressive as possible.

Lane Kiffin, on his LSU team walking into a buzz saw early on against Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium.



“The stadium was full an hour early. So, I guess I had to leave to get them to do that.



“You’re welcome” pic.twitter.com/x1yRswPdbr — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) September 20, 2026

Never change, Lane.

2. Always be on the lookout for any passing helicopters

ESPN's aerial coverage was momentarily disrupted by a helicopter that passed in front of the eye in the sky far too close for comfort.

THAT WAS CLOSE!



Someone is getting fined and or fired#ESPNDrone pic.twitter.com/lqt6e576VF — Russell Schaap (@77Testarossa) September 19, 2026

I have no idea how that happened, but I'm glad disaster was averted and we can laugh about it afterwards.

3. Trinidad Chambliss shows Steve Sarkisian how the postgame interview is done

You can bark in a reporter's face and then immediately storm off, or you can have some fun. Well, OK, maybe a bit too much fun.

"HOTTY F----G TODDY" 😤



—Trinidad Chambliss on Ole Miss' statement win over LSU 👏



(via @sportsiren) pic.twitter.com/OWdQZBKQRJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 20, 2026

For the record, Chambliss did apologize to Holly Rowe afterward, because he is the total package.

4. Vanderbilt's coaching box ascended to the astral plane

All due respect to the madness in Oxford, the finish of the day came a bit north in Nashville, where Vanderbilt stole a victory from NC State by forcing a fumble in the end zone as time expired while Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey was trying to take an intentional safety. No one could believe what had transpired — especially not the members of Vandy's coaches box.

Vanderbilt coaches box reacting to the win.



Not sure who the guy on the right is but he has clearly seen it all. pic.twitter.com/wDZeyUkZa5 — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) September 19, 2026

Same, guys. Same.

5. God clearly hates the ACC

No, this is not yet another media rights joke (although it could have been). We mean this as literally as possible: How else to explain Clemson enduring a lightning delay in all three of its games so far, plus Florida State dealing with a power outage in Week 1 plus another weather disruption in their loss to Alabama on Saturday?

Hey, if you had to watch the Noles give up 50 points in Tuscaloosa after Clemson just barely slogged past Bill Belichick and UNC, you'd probably protest too.

6. We were *this close* to a big-man touchdown! (Wait, why are Kansas and Arizona State playing in London again?)

It's a very valid question — the upper level of Wembley Stadium was closed off, and it still wasn't a sellout — but one we're nevertheless going to distract from by asking you to look at this incredible effort from Arizona State defensive tackle Hyrum Vaeono:

FORCED FUMBLE BY THE SUN DEVILS 🫨



AND WE ALMOST GOT A 76 YARD BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/ecyuTqN6X7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2026

Just one yard short of eternal glory! The football gods can be all too cruel.

7. Somebody needs to have a talk with Gus Johnson

Gus Johnson became one of our nation's most beloved broadcasters thanks to a mastery of the histrionic — no one was more willing to go absolutely, incomprehensibly bananas on national television. Which is why it's so shocking to see what's become of him these days, phoning in the first career touchdown from Ohio State five-star true freshman Chris Henry Jr.

CHRIS HENRY JR TO THE CRIB pic.twitter.com/ge3FX0Y8FG — wok (@wokdior) September 19, 2026

And somehow that wasn't even Johnson's worst call of the afternoon!

BIG MAN SCOOP AND SCORE TOUCHDOWN FOR @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/dxOS2VBxKv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2026

Look, I'm not about to argue that a September matchup between the Buckeyes and Kent State is the most scintillating product out there, and FOX deserves its fair share of blame for turning Big Noon Kickoff into a weekly punchline. But it's your job as a professional to bring it every week anyway, or cede the platform to somebody who will. We know that Johnson still has his fastball — just look at last year's call of Omar Cooper Jr.'s game-winning touchdown against Penn State — but this is embarrassing.

8. The paper bags are already out at Arkansas

How quickly can a head coaching tenure go permanently off the rails? Ryan Silverfield might be setting a new record at Arkansas, where fans are already showing up with paper bags over their heads in his third game in charge.

The general flow of the Arkansas / Georgia game is something happens on the field and then they cut to sad Arkansas fans in the stands pic.twitter.com/jLbowQVJp3 — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) September 19, 2026

Granted, Silverfield's Hogs have lost two of those three, getting waxed by both Utah and Georgia. And we won't pretend to be too excited about his prospects, given the difficulty of this job and how uninspiring the hire was when it happened. Then again, it hardly seems fair to condemn a guy as he takes over the most hopeless situation in the SEC. At least give him a year before putting him on buyout watch!

9. Colorado f'd around and immediately found out

Here is how Colorado began their game at Northwestern, which was playing for the final time in its temporary home stadium on Lake Michigan before moving into fancy new digs next month.

Colorado players talking trash about Northwestern’s temporary stadium ahead of this evening’s game:



“This place f*cking sucks”



“Sh*t sounds like a f*cking library.” pic.twitter.com/dU07Kr4YaR — Kamran Nia (@kamran_nia) September 19, 2026

And here is how Colorado ended its game at Northwestern, in which Coach Prime and Co. got pantsed by the score of 41-7.

AIDAN CHILES ➡️ JOSEPH HIMON (x3️⃣) 🔥



Three touchdowns between Chiles and Himon as @NUFBFamily finds the end zone again!



Watch on Fox pic.twitter.com/nkSNS0KqRe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 20, 2026

Deion Sanders, unsurprisingly, was not thrilled about his players' behavior after the game. Then again, he's more than happy to be as loud as possible when things are going well, so what does he expect?

10. Fake punt on 4th and 21, or: Yikes, USC

Sure, USC technically moved to 3-0 on Saturday against Rutgers. Spiritually speaking, however, Lincoln Riley's team suffered a pretty massive L. Not only did they have to eke out a seven-point win against a program that had previously gotten smacked around by UMass, but they also allowed a 4th-and-21 conversion on a fake punt.

Rutgers just ran a fake punt from its own goal line on 4th-and-21...



And got all the way past the 50-yard line



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/V7jxZdMiHG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2026

Sure seems like this version of the Trojans is the exact same as all the others, which should make for a spicy fall in Los Angeles.

11. Love something the way this West Virginia fan loves Duke's mayo

In any big game, it's important to set the tone early. Which brings us to this West Virginia fan, who absolutely smoked his UVA counterpart in the pregame Duke's Mayo-eating contest on Saturday.

After that elite performance, is it any wonder that the Mountaineers ran roughshod over the No. 25 Cavaliers in shocking fashion? (Side note: Rich Rodriguez may have his new Pat White in QB Michael Hawkins Jr.)

12. Exhibit 3,490 why Kirby Smart is better than your favorite head coach

If you had to sum up the Smart era in Athens in a single video, you could do worse than his Georgia players running drills with themselves during a TV timeout while up 31-3 in the third quarter against Arkansas.

Georgia was doing individual drills during a timeout in the fourth quarter. Arkansas was little more than a scrimmage for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/W9gk2zIKWd — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) September 19, 2026

Borderline-psychopathic? Absolutely. Then again, the results speak for themselves.

Georgia was doing defensive line drills *during* TV timeouts amid Saturday's public execution of Arkansas.



Players gotta earn their NIL checks, Kirby Smart says.



Georgia's different, man. This mentality simply wins.pic.twitter.com/Ju6uTksrZW — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 20, 2026

13. Florida State's punter would really like you to see his shoegaze band

His name is Daniel Hughes, and he's a 28-year-old from Australia who is ready to steal away your daughter on his motorcycle.

FSU’s punter looks like every person I’ve ever seen from Polk County, Florida pic.twitter.com/kdc9cvy22D — MountainDawg107 (@MountainDawg107) September 20, 2026

14. Do we need to be worried about Arch Manning?

OK, OK, I know he just led an instantly iconic comeback against Ohio State last weekend. But he was pretty bad for the first three quarters of that game, and he completed just 17-of-33 passes in a sleepy 30-6 win over UTSA on Saturday. This Texas offense still has some questions to answer, is all I'm saying.

15. Taking out your frustrations on Portland State is just rude, Oregon

We get it, Dan Lanning: Your Ducks had some frustration to work out after a 1-1 start to the season that included a nervy win over Boise State and a loss to Oklahoma State. But scoring another touchdown while up 77-0 with 30 seconds left on the clock against Portland State? That feels ... unnecessary, to say the least, even if it did set a new single-game program scoring record.

NEW SCORING RECORD 🚨@oregonfootball sets a new program record for most points in a single game in the modern era 😳



The previous mark was 81 points, set against Portland State in 2023.



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/wWaOljH9gL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2026

Maybe put a bit more of that focus into your games against real opponents!

16. The five stages of losing your job, starring Shane Beamer

Judging by his response to South Carolina's fall-from-ahead loss to Mississippi State on Saturday — which dropped him to 15-26 in conference play in Columbia — we'd say that Beamer is somewhere squarely in the denial stage right now.

Here's the opening statement, in part, from Shane Beamer tonight ... (h/t @GamecockFB) pic.twitter.com/ER4ALlk3CQ — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 20, 2026

"I know you guys and the articles y'all write and narratives and all that"? Really? You can play that card once you're able to win power-conference games consistently with two future first-round picks on your roster in LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart. Until then, maybe just take a different tone, because the narrative seems pretty obvious from here.

17. They're burning couches in Kentucky

One of the most shocking results of the weekend came in College Station, where Kentucky straight-up punked No. 9-ranked Texas A&M 31-21. It was a statement win for new head coach Will Stein after the disappointment of last week's second half against Alabama. And if you don't think he's got this fan base fired up for football for a change, well, guess again:

State Street is alive and well for the Will Stein Era. Kentucky upsets No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21. pic.twitter.com/Epm5vu1oCz — Jenna Lifshen (@jensreporting) September 19, 2026

Big shout-out to the one (1) cop standing in front of that burgeoning bonfire. Way to keep the peace there.

18. Finish of the Week: Temple-Toledo

Down two scores with just 71 seconds left, all hope seemed lost for the Rockets. And then a miracle happened: Toledo scored once, then recovered an onside kick, then scored again to force overtime. After denying Temple's two-point try, the miracle comeback was secured.

Here’s a recap of how Toledo pulled off a miracle:



Down 14 with 71 seconds left.



Rockets scored first in OT. Temple answered & went for 2 & the win…Toledo found a way. Huge win for Mike Jacobs team. pic.twitter.com/IeHcpbhy0N — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 19, 2026

19. Rivalry of the Week: Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati

The oldest non-conference rivalry in college football? That would be Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati, two schools separated by just 40 miles which have been playing for the Victory Bell since the 19th century. Recent administrative shenanigans have led both sides to cancel future matchups, which left Saturday's tilt as the last one currently scheduled — which is a shame, because they reminded us how great this rivalry can be in a 35-31 win for the Bearcats. Save the Victory Bell!

20. Upset of the Week: SE LA!

Our lone FCS over FBS upset this week came in Louisiana, where Southeastern Louisiana somehow squeaked out a 38-35 win over UL-Monroe despite nearly getting doubled up in total yardage. Four sacks and three turnovers will do that.

21. Lower Division Game of the Week: FCS No. 1 (barely) survives

Montana State entered Saturday the defending FCS national champs and the consensus No. 1 team in the country. They were heavy, heavy favorites over Central Connecticut State, which came into the game 0-2 with blowout losses to South Dakota and Toledo. And yet, there the Blue Devils were, up 21-7 in the third quarter and threatening to pull off one of the most shocking upsets in recent football history.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, as Montana State quickly went on a 28-3 run to take control. For a moment, though, we were on upset alert, and for that CCSU has our thanks.

22. Box Score of the Week: 96-0

No, you're not misreading that: Grand Valley State really did put 96 points on NAIA Judson University. The Lakers were at 69 at halftime and had a real chance for 100 points, only to (understandably) take a knee with two minutes left in the game. The home crowd was none too pleased with that decision, but at a certain point, enough is enough (looking at you, Dan Lanning).

23. Mascot of the Week: The Notre Dame Leprechaun

Being the Notre Dame leprechaun is a tough gig. You have a lot to live up to, and it's fundamentally a sort of ridiculous premise — one that you nevertheless have to commit to fully. Which is why we applaud the little green guy for his performance on Saturday, when he looked like he was about ready to fight NBC's camera crew during the Irish win over Michigan State.

The Leprechaun mascot is bringing all the energy! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bqIVNb4c7x — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 20, 2026

24. Heisman of the Week: Florida RB Jadan Baugh

I'm still not totally sure about Florida's defense in year one under Jon Sumrall. But I am sure of future first-round pick Jadan Baugh, who carried the Gators to a win at Auburn on Saturday night with 162 yards and three scores.

He does it again! Jadan Baugh with his 3rd rushing touchdown!



41-24 Gators! pic.twitter.com/4Bubv4yRhV — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) September 20, 2026

Baugh is an absolute whirling dervish on the field, and he's now up to 458 yards and eight scores over his first three games. As long as he's out there making people miss and keeping this offense on the field, Florida has a chance to hang with just about anybody.

25. And now, your weekly moment of zen

Enjoy, Kiffin haters.

There’s pics that go hard, and then there’s this one. 😤🥶 pic.twitter.com/qjk9VexXBW — Austin Eldridge (@AustinonAir1021) September 20, 2026