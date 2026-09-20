The top 25 things you missed from Week 3 in college football: Oh no, Colorado

Week 3 arrived with an offseason's worth of hype, and man, did it not disappoint. The headliner, of course, came in Oxford, where Ole Miss got its long-awaited revenge against Lane Kiffin and LSU in one of the most electric atmospheres in recent memory. But that was just the tip of the iceberg; Texas Tech outlasted Houston in a Friday night thriller, Texas A&M got ambushed by Kentucky at home, Louisville outlasted SMU in a shootout between ACC contenders and USC once again had a miserable time traveling to the East Coast. Oh, and Alabama might have its next superstar quarterback.
And if you had to do something other than sit in front of your television for 72 straight hours, don't worry — we've got you covered with our weekly ranking of the top 25 moments you may have missed from the week that was. From mascot chaos to viral moments to shocking plays from every corner of this glorious sport, we'll be with you all season long to make sure you don't miss a minute.
1. Lane Kiffin's no-good, very bad night
What, did you expect Kiffin to handle a humiliating defeat with grace? First he tried the faux high road act, trying to dap up some of his former players in the closing seconds ... only to be denied.
That having failed, he quickly resorted to old faithful: being as cattily passive-aggressive as possible.
Never change, Lane.
2. Always be on the lookout for any passing helicopters
ESPN's aerial coverage was momentarily disrupted by a helicopter that passed in front of the eye in the sky far too close for comfort.
I have no idea how that happened, but I'm glad disaster was averted and we can laugh about it afterwards.
3. Trinidad Chambliss shows Steve Sarkisian how the postgame interview is done
You can bark in a reporter's face and then immediately storm off, or you can have some fun. Well, OK, maybe a bit too much fun.
For the record, Chambliss did apologize to Holly Rowe afterward, because he is the total package.
4. Vanderbilt's coaching box ascended to the astral plane
All due respect to the madness in Oxford, the finish of the day came a bit north in Nashville, where Vanderbilt stole a victory from NC State by forcing a fumble in the end zone as time expired while Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey was trying to take an intentional safety. No one could believe what had transpired — especially not the members of Vandy's coaches box.
Same, guys. Same.
5. God clearly hates the ACC
No, this is not yet another media rights joke (although it could have been). We mean this as literally as possible: How else to explain Clemson enduring a lightning delay in all three of its games so far, plus Florida State dealing with a power outage in Week 1 plus another weather disruption in their loss to Alabama on Saturday?
Hey, if you had to watch the Noles give up 50 points in Tuscaloosa after Clemson just barely slogged past Bill Belichick and UNC, you'd probably protest too.
6. We were *this close* to a big-man touchdown! (Wait, why are Kansas and Arizona State playing in London again?)
It's a very valid question — the upper level of Wembley Stadium was closed off, and it still wasn't a sellout — but one we're nevertheless going to distract from by asking you to look at this incredible effort from Arizona State defensive tackle Hyrum Vaeono:
Just one yard short of eternal glory! The football gods can be all too cruel.
7. Somebody needs to have a talk with Gus Johnson
Gus Johnson became one of our nation's most beloved broadcasters thanks to a mastery of the histrionic — no one was more willing to go absolutely, incomprehensibly bananas on national television. Which is why it's so shocking to see what's become of him these days, phoning in the first career touchdown from Ohio State five-star true freshman Chris Henry Jr.
And somehow that wasn't even Johnson's worst call of the afternoon!
Look, I'm not about to argue that a September matchup between the Buckeyes and Kent State is the most scintillating product out there, and FOX deserves its fair share of blame for turning Big Noon Kickoff into a weekly punchline. But it's your job as a professional to bring it every week anyway, or cede the platform to somebody who will. We know that Johnson still has his fastball — just look at last year's call of Omar Cooper Jr.'s game-winning touchdown against Penn State — but this is embarrassing.
8. The paper bags are already out at Arkansas
How quickly can a head coaching tenure go permanently off the rails? Ryan Silverfield might be setting a new record at Arkansas, where fans are already showing up with paper bags over their heads in his third game in charge.
Granted, Silverfield's Hogs have lost two of those three, getting waxed by both Utah and Georgia. And we won't pretend to be too excited about his prospects, given the difficulty of this job and how uninspiring the hire was when it happened. Then again, it hardly seems fair to condemn a guy as he takes over the most hopeless situation in the SEC. At least give him a year before putting him on buyout watch!
9. Colorado f'd around and immediately found out
Here is how Colorado began their game at Northwestern, which was playing for the final time in its temporary home stadium on Lake Michigan before moving into fancy new digs next month.
And here is how Colorado ended its game at Northwestern, in which Coach Prime and Co. got pantsed by the score of 41-7.
Deion Sanders, unsurprisingly, was not thrilled about his players' behavior after the game. Then again, he's more than happy to be as loud as possible when things are going well, so what does he expect?
10. Fake punt on 4th and 21, or: Yikes, USC
Sure, USC technically moved to 3-0 on Saturday against Rutgers. Spiritually speaking, however, Lincoln Riley's team suffered a pretty massive L. Not only did they have to eke out a seven-point win against a program that had previously gotten smacked around by UMass, but they also allowed a 4th-and-21 conversion on a fake punt.
Sure seems like this version of the Trojans is the exact same as all the others, which should make for a spicy fall in Los Angeles.
11. Love something the way this West Virginia fan loves Duke's mayo
In any big game, it's important to set the tone early. Which brings us to this West Virginia fan, who absolutely smoked his UVA counterpart in the pregame Duke's Mayo-eating contest on Saturday.
After that elite performance, is it any wonder that the Mountaineers ran roughshod over the No. 25 Cavaliers in shocking fashion? (Side note: Rich Rodriguez may have his new Pat White in QB Michael Hawkins Jr.)
12. Exhibit 3,490 why Kirby Smart is better than your favorite head coach
If you had to sum up the Smart era in Athens in a single video, you could do worse than his Georgia players running drills with themselves during a TV timeout while up 31-3 in the third quarter against Arkansas.
Borderline-psychopathic? Absolutely. Then again, the results speak for themselves.
13. Florida State's punter would really like you to see his shoegaze band
His name is Daniel Hughes, and he's a 28-year-old from Australia who is ready to steal away your daughter on his motorcycle.
14. Do we need to be worried about Arch Manning?
OK, OK, I know he just led an instantly iconic comeback against Ohio State last weekend. But he was pretty bad for the first three quarters of that game, and he completed just 17-of-33 passes in a sleepy 30-6 win over UTSA on Saturday. This Texas offense still has some questions to answer, is all I'm saying.
15. Taking out your frustrations on Portland State is just rude, Oregon
We get it, Dan Lanning: Your Ducks had some frustration to work out after a 1-1 start to the season that included a nervy win over Boise State and a loss to Oklahoma State. But scoring another touchdown while up 77-0 with 30 seconds left on the clock against Portland State? That feels ... unnecessary, to say the least, even if it did set a new single-game program scoring record.
Maybe put a bit more of that focus into your games against real opponents!
16. The five stages of losing your job, starring Shane Beamer
Judging by his response to South Carolina's fall-from-ahead loss to Mississippi State on Saturday — which dropped him to 15-26 in conference play in Columbia — we'd say that Beamer is somewhere squarely in the denial stage right now.
"I know you guys and the articles y'all write and narratives and all that"? Really? You can play that card once you're able to win power-conference games consistently with two future first-round picks on your roster in LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart. Until then, maybe just take a different tone, because the narrative seems pretty obvious from here.
17. They're burning couches in Kentucky
One of the most shocking results of the weekend came in College Station, where Kentucky straight-up punked No. 9-ranked Texas A&M 31-21. It was a statement win for new head coach Will Stein after the disappointment of last week's second half against Alabama. And if you don't think he's got this fan base fired up for football for a change, well, guess again:
Big shout-out to the one (1) cop standing in front of that burgeoning bonfire. Way to keep the peace there.
18. Finish of the Week: Temple-Toledo
Down two scores with just 71 seconds left, all hope seemed lost for the Rockets. And then a miracle happened: Toledo scored once, then recovered an onside kick, then scored again to force overtime. After denying Temple's two-point try, the miracle comeback was secured.
19. Rivalry of the Week: Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati
The oldest non-conference rivalry in college football? That would be Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati, two schools separated by just 40 miles which have been playing for the Victory Bell since the 19th century. Recent administrative shenanigans have led both sides to cancel future matchups, which left Saturday's tilt as the last one currently scheduled — which is a shame, because they reminded us how great this rivalry can be in a 35-31 win for the Bearcats. Save the Victory Bell!
20. Upset of the Week: SE LA!
Our lone FCS over FBS upset this week came in Louisiana, where Southeastern Louisiana somehow squeaked out a 38-35 win over UL-Monroe despite nearly getting doubled up in total yardage. Four sacks and three turnovers will do that.
21. Lower Division Game of the Week: FCS No. 1 (barely) survives
Montana State entered Saturday the defending FCS national champs and the consensus No. 1 team in the country. They were heavy, heavy favorites over Central Connecticut State, which came into the game 0-2 with blowout losses to South Dakota and Toledo. And yet, there the Blue Devils were, up 21-7 in the third quarter and threatening to pull off one of the most shocking upsets in recent football history.
Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, as Montana State quickly went on a 28-3 run to take control. For a moment, though, we were on upset alert, and for that CCSU has our thanks.
22. Box Score of the Week: 96-0
No, you're not misreading that: Grand Valley State really did put 96 points on NAIA Judson University. The Lakers were at 69 at halftime and had a real chance for 100 points, only to (understandably) take a knee with two minutes left in the game. The home crowd was none too pleased with that decision, but at a certain point, enough is enough (looking at you, Dan Lanning).
23. Mascot of the Week: The Notre Dame Leprechaun
Being the Notre Dame leprechaun is a tough gig. You have a lot to live up to, and it's fundamentally a sort of ridiculous premise — one that you nevertheless have to commit to fully. Which is why we applaud the little green guy for his performance on Saturday, when he looked like he was about ready to fight NBC's camera crew during the Irish win over Michigan State.
24. Heisman of the Week: Florida RB Jadan Baugh
I'm still not totally sure about Florida's defense in year one under Jon Sumrall. But I am sure of future first-round pick Jadan Baugh, who carried the Gators to a win at Auburn on Saturday night with 162 yards and three scores.
Baugh is an absolute whirling dervish on the field, and he's now up to 458 yards and eight scores over his first three games. As long as he's out there making people miss and keeping this offense on the field, Florida has a chance to hang with just about anybody.
25. And now, your weekly moment of zen
Enjoy, Kiffin haters.
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