College football G6 rankings: James Madison, North Dakota State losses reshuffle top five

It was a wild weekend for the Group of 6 teams last week. North Dakota State was hit with its second loss of the season at New Mexico, while James Madison is no longer undefeated — two leading contenders for the College Football Playoff autobid, now left scrambling. With all the shuffling going on, it's no surprise that new teams land in this week’s FanSided G6 rankings. Here’s a look at this week’s poll, as the G6 race for the CFP gets down to the nitty gritty.

Group of 6 poll: Oregon State, New Mexico closing in on Boise State

RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD LAST WEEK 1 Boise State Broncos 48 6-1 1 2 Oregon State Beavers 43 5-2 3 3 New Mexico Lobos 42 6-1 4 4 UTSA Roadrunners 36 7-1 5 5 James Madison Dukes 26 7-1 2 6 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 20 5-2 -- 7 North Dakota State Bison 20 6-2 6 8 Memphis Tigers 16 6-2 8 9 Liberty Flames 10 6-1 -- 10 Ohio Bobcats 6 6-2 10

Dropped out: Air Force Falcons, Western Michigan Broncos

Others receiving votes: North Texas Mean Green (5), Toledo (3)

James Madison still in FanSided top five after first loss of the season

Avg. rank this week: 5.8

5.8 Highest rank this week: 4

4 Lowest rank this week: 7

James Madison couldn’t survive overtime against Appalachian State, falling to the Mountaineers 34-31. Now their College Football Playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. The Dukes are going to need a lot of help if they want to get back to the CFP for the second straight season; Billy Napier's team hasn’t been ranked this season and plays a weaker Sun Belt schedule, so it'll be tough to surpass Boise State, Oregon State and New Mexico to get back into contention. The most important thing for them moving forward is no more mishaps.

Louisiana Tech surging toward top five in 2026 G6 rankings debut

Sonny Cumbie reacts with defensive back Kam Franklin during the second half against the Baylor Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 7.0

7.0 Highest rank this week: 5

5 Lowest rank this week: 10

Louisiana Tech could make a late-season surge for the College Football Playoff with the right luck. They debut this week at No. 6 in the FanSided rankings, much of which has to do with Air Force and Western Michigan dropping out — as well as the fact that the Bulldogs' two losses this year are against LSU and Baylor. Realistically, if they win out and Oregon State, New Mexico or Boise State all lose again, they could sneak in. I don’t expect it to happen, but they’ve proven to voters this week they’re a solid team in the G6.

Liberty looking for a late-season push to the College Football Playoff

Avg. this week: 7.7

7.7 Highest rank this week: 6

6 Lowest rank this week: unranked

Liberty makes its rankings debut this week, and they’ve been one of the hottest G6 teams in the country of late. While their schedule doesn’t necessarily help them in the CFP conversation, they’ve won six in a row and their only loss was the season-opener to James Madison. The Flames shouldn’t have any problem winning Conference USA; at No. 10 in our poll this week, though, they’ll have a ways to go as it pertains to forcing their way into the Playoff picture. That said, we saw James Madison make a late-season push last year, so it’s not impossible if they score enough style points and get enough help.

Notable G6 matchup this week

Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Justin Stevenson runs after catch for a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While neither of these teams are ranked, both were ranked at one point — and North Texas received three votes and five total points this week. One voter in this week’s poll ranked the Mean Green as high as No. 7. This game is big, because Florida Atlantic could stay relevant in the race with a win over North Texas, one of the two teams with an undefeated record in American play.