College football G6 rankings: New Mexico, Boise State strengthen cases while UTSA bows out

The UTSA Roadrunners had been one of the stronger Group of Six teams this season. This past week, they didn’t look like it. Florida Atlantic whooped them 60-29. It was the type of game that cost G6 squads College Football Playoff appearances and essentially opened the door even wider for Boise State or New Mexico to land in the field. Both the Broncos and the Lobos cruised this past week. They both have the strongest cases to get in, though New Mexico is still waiting for its first CFP ranking.

Here’s a look at the updated G6 rankings entering Week 11. UTSA slid after its loss and the top five once again reshuffled as the G6 path to the CFP became a little clearer with two favorites.

Updated G6 poll after Week 10

TEAM POINTS RECORD 1. Boise State Broncos (7) 70 8-1 2. New Mexico Lobos 62 8-1 3. North Texas Mean Green 52 7-2 4. Memphis Tigers 40 7-2 5. Liberty Flames 36 8-1 6. UTSA Roadrunners 28 7-2 7. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 26 7-2 8. North Dakota State Bison 23 7-2 9. James Madison Dukes 19 8-2 10. Ohio Bobcats 13 7-2

Dropped out : Oregon State

: Oregon State Others receiving votes: Jacksonville State (3), Texas State (3), Florida Atlantic (2), Toledo (1), Wyoming (1)

Memphis putting pressure on Boise State, New Mexico?

Memphis wide receiver Jemyri Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 5.8

Highest rank: 4

Lowest rank: 9

It felt like Memphis was out of the picture after it lost to Tulane a few weeks back. Yet, the Tigers are still relevant in the eyes of the voters and working their way back into the playoff picture. They’re back in the top five and are a couple of timely losses by other teams from getting into the picture. Their path to the playoff: First, win out and win the American. They don’t need North Texas to lose as much as they need to beat North Texas in the American title game. They’ll also need Boise State and New Mexico to slip up.

Voters divided on North Texas late CFP resurgence

Avg. rank this week: 3.8

Highest rank: 2

Lowest rank: 7

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

North Texas is still dividing the FanSided voters. While they landed at No. 3 after UTSA’s loss, the Mean Green are the lone team undefeated in American conference play and are the favorite to win the conference. They rightfully should be one of the top teams in the G6 poll. The question is, can they hold on? North Texas was ranked in the FanSided poll after Week 2 at No. 7 and has spent every week unranked since. Now they’re a top-four team. Will they hold on? They’ll need a miracle to have more than just FanSided’s voters believing in them.

UTSA Roadrunners out of CFP contention with absurd loss

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 5.4

Highest rank: 3

Lowest rank: unranked

UTSA’s season isn’t over yet, but they can kiss a shot at playing in the College Football Playoff goodbye. Losses like last week are why the Power Four conferences question the G6 teams receiving an automatic bid. UTSA was considered one of the top teams in the G6 all year, just to get blown out and give up 60 points to Florida Atlantic. They won’t have a chance at the CFP, even if they get to the American title game.

Key G6 matchups in Week 11

North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners

This game will ultimately determine if North Texas is a legitimate contender among the Group of Six or if they’re fraudulent. A week ago, this game could have been a CFP play-in game, but after UTSA’s loss, this is as much of a trap game as any. North Texas doesn’t have a conference loss, which is the only thing keeping the Mean Green in contention. If they lose this week, the G6 representative in the CFP will probably come down to Boise State and New Mexico.

UNLV Runnin’ Rebels at New Mexico Lobos

UNLV coach Dan Mullen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The G6 teams are dropping like flies, and New Mexico is walking into a trap game against UNLV. The Runnin’ Rebels started the year as one of the top G6 programs, but quickly fell off. This is the type of game the Rebels can look forward to. Ruining another team's chances because they can’t get into the CFP is the perfect spoiler narrative. New Mexico has this final test before looking forward to the Mountain West title game — assuming they don’t struggle against Wyoming or Air Force. They can’t afford any slip ups at this point in the season.