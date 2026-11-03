College football G6 rankings: New Mexico closing the gap on Boise State

Boise State has consistently been the top team in the FanSided G6 rankings. How long can the Broncos stand on that mountain top? Based on this week’s poll, New Mexico is knocking on the door. There’s a lot to unpack as the first College Football Playoff rankings come on the heels of a second Group of Six team earning a spot in the AP Top 25. No. 22 New Mexico joined 20th-ranked Boise State in the AP poll, and may have a path to the CFP.

The Broncos have one more massive test left this year in Oregon State, which had a free fall after losing to Fresno State. That game could very well determine which G6 team makes the field —and even if the door is open for a second one to sneak in for a second straight year. After yet another wild week around the G6, here are the new rankings.

The G6 poll: New Mexico making the case for multiple G6 teams in CFP

TEAM POINTS RECORD 1. Boise State Broncos (5) 68 7-1 2. New Mexico Lobos (2) 65 7-1 3. UTSA Roadrunners 53 7-1 4. North Texas Mean Green 36 6-2 5. Memphis Tigers 35 7-2 6. Liberty Flames 29 7-1 7. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 24 6-2 T-8. North Dakota State Bison 18 7-2 T-8. Oregon State Beavers 18 5-3 10. James Madison Dukes 15 7-2

Dropped out: Ohio Bobcats

Others receiving votes: Fresno State Bulldogs (13), Ohio Bobcats (7), Toledo Rockets (2), UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (1), Western Michigan Broncos (1)

New Mexico receives first-place votes in G6 poll after AP Top 25 nod

New Mexico defensive back Drew Speech | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 1.7

Highest rank this week: 1

Lowest rank this week: 2

New Mexico has consistently been one of the top teams in FanSided’s G6 poll this season, having been ranked in the top five all season. They were No. 3 a few weeks ago, but this is the first time they’ve cracked the top two. This week, they received two first-place votes.

They’ve already beaten North Dakota State, and now the path to the CFP is getting clearer: Win out and hope Boise State loses. The Broncos are the only other team that’s been as consistent as New Mexico. The Lobos could very well force the selection committee to seriously consider two G6 teams again. More importantly, it could put a Power 4 school in the crosshairs of the first G6 upset bid.

North Texas goes from unranked to G6 top 4

Avg. rank this week: 5

Highest rank this week: 3

Lowest rank this week: unranked

The FanSided voters were very over-reactive with North Texas. First-year coach Neal Brown's Mean Green were previously ranked seventh in this poll back in Week 3, but were not ranked at any other point this season. They surged into the top five after remaining undefeated in American Athletic Conference play, taking down Florida Atlantic in a shootout.

We’ll see if the Mean Green can do enough to get into the CFP, but it will be an uphill battle. UTSA has been one of the strongest American teams this season and is also undefeated in league play. Maybe the voters know something this week, but North Texas going from unranked to top 5 could either mean the voters are making up for underappreciating the Mean Green all season or giving them too much credit for one win.

Oregon State free falls, tied for 8th in G6

Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avg. rank this week: 6.5

Highest rank this week: 5

Lowest rank this week: unranked

It was always going to be tough for Oregon State to survive in the G6 rankings as a three-loss team. While two of their losses are justified, the loss to Fresno State pretty much ended their CFP chances. Even if they stun Boise State, getting to the re-inaugural Pac-12 title game will be a challenge and they won’t get into the CFP without a conference championship. Oregon State received 18 points this week to tie North Dakota State for eighth and appeared on three of the seven ballots. Clearly the FanSided voters think Oregon State is still a respectable team. That doesn’t mean they’ll find a way into the CFP either.

Fresno State knocking on the door of returning to G6 poll

Avg. rank this week: 8.4

Highest rank this week: 4

Lowest rank this week: unranked

Fresno State is another team the FanSided voters can’t agree on. The Bulldogs were once one of the top teams in the G6 poll and now they are unranked. One big win later and now in contention for the Pac-12 title game, the Bulldogs are back in favor with the voters. Some felt the Bulldogs are a top-five team while others felt like they haven’t proven worthy of getting back into the rankings. They’re on the outside of the rankings, but they were two points shy of getting back in. If they keep winning, they just might force the voters to put them back into the top 10.