College football games on today: Every Labor Day weekend matchup and how to watch

The first full slate of college football action in 2026 is finally here. After we all whet our appetites with a few matchups in Week 0, Week 1 has arrived like a stampede that's going to keep coming from throughout Labor Day weekend. Over the next five days, it'll be all college football, all the time. There are 11 FBS matchups on Thursday. Eight more on Friday. Then Saturday hits with a whopping 68 games from noon to well past midnight. That's if you're on the East Coast. West Coasters can wake to games and only go to sleep once they're all done.
And that's not even it. Sunday continues the fun with three games, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and the only ranked-on-ranked matchup of the weekend between No. 24 Louisville and No. 9 Ole Miss. It all caps off on Monday as No. 19 SMU takes on Florida State.
Here you can find the times and channels along with links to each game via streaming services.
Click the link for each game to be taken directly to each streaming service's broadcast of that game (if possible). You will be asked for login credentials (via direct subscription or through your television service provider) if not already logged in.
How to watch college football games on Thursday, Sept. 3
Thursday's is full of potential blowouts, but that won't dampen our excitement. With any luck, a tight projected matchup between Colorado and Georgia Tech and perhaps an unexpected upset bid or two will provide the entertainment we need.
GAME
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
Massachusetts at Rutgers
6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF
7 p.m.
Akron at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware
7 p.m.
West Georgia at Kennesaw St.
7 p.m.
UAlbany at Buffalo
7 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at (25) Missouri
8 p.m
Colorado at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Minnesota
8 p.m.
Idaho at (21) Utah
9 p.m
UAB at Illinois
9 p.m.
How to watch college football games on Friday, Sept. 4
Friday's slate brings a pick-em matchup between San Jose State and Eastern Michigan and some potential intrigue between Toledo and Michigan State. We'll also get out first look at No. 7 Miami and new quarterback Darian Mensah against a Stanford team coming off a Week 0 win over upstart Hawaii. And don't rule out some shenanigans between Fresno State and No. 14 USC. The Trojans were the center of attention after their Week 0 attendance issue, while the Bulldogs have a massive offensive line and are coached by former USC linebackers coach Mike Entz.
GAME
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
San Jose St. at Eastern Michigan
6:30 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue
7 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Georgia State
7 p.m.
UTEP at (10) Oklahoma
8 p.m.
Long Island University vs. Kansas
8 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan State
8 p.m.
Fresno St. at (14) USC
9 p.m.
(7) Miami at Stanford
9 p.m.
How to watch college football games on Saturday, Sept. 5
The pickings are far from slim on Saturday. Want to watch new quarterbacks on contenders? Tune in to No. 6 Indiana vs. North Texas, No. 13 Alabama vs. East Carolina. More interested in Heisman hopefuls? Check out Arch Manning and No. 5 Texas take on Texas State or Dante Moore and No. 2 Oregon battle Boise State.
Want to catch some competitive G6 action? Catch Liberty vs. James Madison or UNLV vs. Hawai'i.
Hoping for some schadenfreude or a hate watch? Clemson vs. No. 11 LSU is appointment viewing with college football villain Lane Kiffin and Dabo Swinney at the helm.
Want some classic Pac-12 After Dark between the Big Ten's UCLA and the ACC's Cal? You got it.
GAME
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
North Texas at (6) Indiana
12 p.m.
East Carolina at (13) Alabama
12 p.m.
Oregon State. at (23) Houston
12 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at West Virginia
12 p.m.
New Hampshire at Syracuse
12 p.m.
Ohio at Nebraska
12 p.m.
Lafayette at UConn
12 p.m.
Bryant at Army
12 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Bowling Green
12 p.m.
Liberty at James Madison
12 p.m.
Ball State at (1) Ohio State
12:30 p.m.
Miami (OH) at Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.
Kent State at South Carolina
12:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Kentucky
1 p.m.
SE Missouri St. at Iowa St.
1 p.m.
Duquesne at Air Force
1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Temple
2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at (3) Georgia
3 p.m.
Boise State at (2) Oregon
3:30 p.m.
Texas State at (5) Texas
3:30 p.m.
Marshall at (18) Penn State
3:30 p.m.
Furman at (20) Tennessee
3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Duke
3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.
Towson at Navy
3:30 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA
3:30 p.m.
Fordham at N. Dakota St.
3:30 p.m.
Maine at App State
3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa
3:45 p.m.
Northern Illinois at (22) Iowa
4:15 p.m.
N. Alabama at Arkansas
4:15 p.m.
Alcorn State at Southern Miss
5 p.m.
Wyoming
6 p.m.
Norfolk State at Old Dominion
6 p.m.
Missouri St. at (8) Texas A&M
7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at (12) Texas Tech
7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas State
7 p.m.
Idaho State at Utah State
7 p.m.
Arkansas State at Memphis
7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Rice
7 p.m.
FIU at South Florida
7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tenn.
7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.
7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern
7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at South Alabama
7 p.m.
Sam Houston at Troy
7 p.m.
Clemson at (11) LSU
7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at (16) Michigan
7:30 p.m.
UL Monroe at Mississippi St.
7:30 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at LA Tech
7:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Florida
7:45 p.m.
Utah Tech at (14) BYU
8 p.m.
Hampton at Maryland
8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Northwestern
8 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana
8 p.m.
Mercyhurst at New Mexico St.
9 p.m.
North Arizona at Arizona
9:30 p.m.
Portland St. at San Diego St.
9:30 p.m.
Morgan State at Arizona State
10 p.m.
UNLV at Hawai'i
10 p.m.
Central MI at New Mexico
10 p.m.
Mississippi Valley St. at Sacramento St.
10 p.m.
UCLA at Cal
10:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Nevada
10:30 p.m.
How to watch college football games on Sunday, Sept. 6
All three games on Sunday are worth watching. The evening slate is exactly why multi-screen set ups are a college football fan's best friend.
GAME
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
Washington St. at Washington
4 p.m.
Wisconsin at (4) Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.
(24) Louisville at (9) Ole Miss
7:30 p.m.
How to watch college football games on Monday, Sept. 7
With college football taking over the NFL's vacant Monday Night Football slot, it's easy to decide what to watch. Can SMU position itself as an ACC contender? Can Mike Norvell pour cold water on his hot seat? Tune in to find out.
GAME
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
(19) SMU at Florida State
7:30 p.m.
College football is certainly back with a bang. Stick with FanSided this weekend and this season for more coverage.