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College football games on today: Every Labor Day weekend matchup and how to watch

There are 91 FBS college football games from Thursday to Monday. We've got times, channels and streaming links for all of them.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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Colorado head coach Deion Sanders
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

The first full slate of college football action in 2026 is finally here. After we all whet our appetites with a few matchups in Week 0, Week 1 has arrived like a stampede that's going to keep coming from throughout Labor Day weekend. Over the next five days, it'll be all college football, all the time. There are 11 FBS matchups on Thursday. Eight more on Friday. Then Saturday hits with a whopping 68 games from noon to well past midnight. That's if you're on the East Coast. West Coasters can wake to games and only go to sleep once they're all done.

And that's not even it. Sunday continues the fun with three games, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and the only ranked-on-ranked matchup of the weekend between No. 24 Louisville and No. 9 Ole Miss. It all caps off on Monday as No. 19 SMU takes on Florida State.

Here you can find the times and channels along with links to each game via streaming services.

Click the link for each game to be taken directly to each streaming service's broadcast of that game (if possible). You will be asked for login credentials (via direct subscription or through your television service provider) if not already logged in.

How to watch college football games on Thursday, Sept. 3

Thursday's is full of potential blowouts, but that won't dampen our excitement. With any luck, a tight projected matchup between Colorado and Georgia Tech and perhaps an unexpected upset bid or two will provide the entertainment we need.

GAME

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

Massachusetts at Rutgers

6 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Bethune-Cookman at UCF

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Akron at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ACC Network

Merrimack at Delaware

7 p.m.

ESPN+

West Georgia at Kennesaw St.

7 p.m.

ESPN+

UAlbany at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at (25) Missouri

8 p.m

SEC Network

Colorado at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.

ESPN

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota

8 p.m.

Peacock

Idaho at (21) Utah

9 p.m

ESPNU

UAB at Illinois

9 p.m.

Big Ten Network

How to watch college football games on Friday, Sept. 4

Friday's slate brings a pick-em matchup between San Jose State and Eastern Michigan and some potential intrigue between Toledo and Michigan State. We'll also get out first look at No. 7 Miami and new quarterback Darian Mensah against a Stanford team coming off a Week 0 win over upstart Hawaii. And don't rule out some shenanigans between Fresno State and No. 14 USC. The Trojans were the center of attention after their Week 0 attendance issue, while the Bulldogs have a massive offensive line and are coached by former USC linebackers coach Mike Entz.

GAME

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

San Jose St. at Eastern Michigan

6:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Indiana State at Purdue

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

North Carolina A&T at Georgia State

7 p.m.

ESPN+

UTEP at (10) Oklahoma

8 p.m.

SEC Network+

Long Island University vs. Kansas

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Toledo at Michigan State

8 p.m.

FS1

Fresno St. at (14) USC

9 p.m.

FOX

(7) Miami at Stanford

9 p.m.

ESPN

How to watch college football games on Saturday, Sept. 5

The pickings are far from slim on Saturday. Want to watch new quarterbacks on contenders? Tune in to No. 6 Indiana vs. North Texas, No. 13 Alabama vs. East Carolina. More interested in Heisman hopefuls? Check out Arch Manning and No. 5 Texas take on Texas State or Dante Moore and No. 2 Oregon battle Boise State.

Want to catch some competitive G6 action? Catch Liberty vs. James Madison or UNLV vs. Hawai'i.

Hoping for some schadenfreude or a hate watch? Clemson vs. No. 11 LSU is appointment viewing with college football villain Lane Kiffin and Dabo Swinney at the helm.

Want some classic Pac-12 After Dark between the Big Ten's UCLA and the ACC's Cal? You got it.

GAME

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

North Texas at (6) Indiana

12 p.m.

FOX

East Carolina at (13) Alabama

12 p.m.

ABC

Oregon State. at (23) Houston

12 p.m.

ESPN/Disney+

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia

12 p.m.

TNT

New Hampshire at Syracuse

12 p.m.

ACC Network

Ohio at Nebraska

12 p.m.

FS1

Lafayette at UConn

12 p.m.

UConn+

Bryant at Army

12 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Tarleton St. at Bowling Green

12 p.m.

ESPN+

Liberty at James Madison

12 p.m.

ESPNU

Ball State at (1) Ohio State

12:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Miami (OH) at Pittsburgh

12:30 p.m.

CW

Kent State at South Carolina

12:45 p.m.

SEC Network

Youngstown St. at Kentucky

1 p.m.

SEC Network+

SE Missouri St. at Iowa St.

1 p.m.

ESPN+

Duquesne at Air Force

1 p.m.

MW+

Rhode Island at Temple

2 p.m.

ESPN+

Tennessee St. at (3) Georgia

3 p.m.

SEC Network+

Boise State at (2) Oregon

3:30 p.m.

CBS

Texas State at (5) Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Marshall at (18) Penn State

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Furman at (20) Tennessee

3:30 p.m.

SEC Network+

Baylor at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC/Disney+

Boston College at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Tulane at Duke

3:30 p.m.

ACC Network

The Citadel at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Towson at Navy

3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Fordham at N. Dakota St.

3:30 p.m.

MW+

Maine at App State

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Tulsa

3:45 p.m.

ESPNU

Northern Illinois at (22) Iowa

4:15 p.m.

Big Ten Network

N. Alabama at Arkansas

4:15 p.m.

SEC Network

Alcorn State at Southern Miss

5 p.m.

ESPN+

Wyoming

6 p.m.

USA Network

Norfolk State at Old Dominion

6 p.m.

ESPN+

Missouri St. at (8) Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ESPN

Abilene Christian at (12) Texas Tech

7 p.m.

FS1

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

FS1

Nicholls at Kansas State

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Idaho State at Utah State

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Arkansas State at Memphis

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Houston Christian at Rice

7 p.m.

ESPN+

FIU at South Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Murray St. at Middle Tenn.

7 p.m.

ESPN+

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern

7 p.m.

ESPN+

SE Louisiana at South Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Sam Houston at Troy

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Clemson at (11) LSU

7:30 p.m.

ABC

W. Michigan at (16) Michigan

7:30 p.m.

NBC

UL Monroe at Mississippi St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

VMI at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

ACC Network

Northwestern St. at LA Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Florida

7:45 p.m.

SEC Network

Utah Tech at (14) BYU

8 p.m.

ESPN+

Hampton at Maryland

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

S. Dakota St. at Northwestern

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Lamar at Louisiana

8 p.m.

ESPN+

Mercyhurst at New Mexico St.

9 p.m.

ESPN+

North Arizona at Arizona

9:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Portland St. at San Diego St.

9:30 p.m.

USA Network

Morgan State at Arizona State

10 p.m.

ESPN+

UNLV at Hawai'i

10 p.m.

CW

Central MI at New Mexico

10 p.m.

FS1

Mississippi Valley St. at Sacramento St.

10 p.m.

ESPN+

UCLA at Cal

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

Western Kentucky at Nevada

10:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

How to watch college football games on Sunday, Sept. 6

All three games on Sunday are worth watching. The evening slate is exactly why multi-screen set ups are a college football fan's best friend.

GAME

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

Washington St. at Washington

4 p.m.

NBC

Wisconsin at (4) Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

NBC

(24) Louisville at (9) Ole Miss

7:30 p.m.

ABC

How to watch college football games on Monday, Sept. 7

With college football taking over the NFL's vacant Monday Night Football slot, it's easy to decide what to watch. Can SMU position itself as an ACC contender? Can Mike Norvell pour cold water on his hot seat? Tune in to find out.

GAME

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

(19) SMU at Florida State

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

College football is certainly back with a bang. Stick with FanSided this weekend and this season for more coverage.

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