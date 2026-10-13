College football hot seat rankings: Dabo Swinney and Mike Locksley teeter on the brink

While the list has changed over the season, there are some names who remain until they finally get released. These college football coaches know it is coming; they just do not know when.

Here are the top coaches set to get the pink slip in short order.

5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Swinney and the Clemson Tigers had a reprieve following their loss to Miami two weeks ago with a bye week. This week, Clemson get6s another bye week as Charleston Southern comes to Death Valley for a money game before the Tigers get back into their ACC schedule.

If this game is even close, Swinney should get his pink slip before getting to the locker room. But that's unlikely so expect him to be right back on the list next week.

4. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After losing to Minnesota in their first road game of the season, Michigan was able to comport themselves with a bye week in the same way Swinney and Clemson were able to rest.

Unlike Clemson, Michigan does not play an FCS opponent this week though. Instead, the Wolverines will be in another home game, this time against Penn State, who is coming in on a three-game losing streak after a white-out loss to USC on Saturday.

Both teams are in a bad place right now and it will be interesting to find out which of them can grind out a win to save a bit of sanity for their fan base.

Another thing to watch for with Whittingham is whether the coaching staff used the bye week to fix quarterback Bryce Underwood, or whether they were getting Tommy Carr ready for his first start. We will find out together on Saturday. But which player starts will go a long distance in knowing what Michigan has in mind for the remainder of the season.

Michigan does not seem to be a school who will fire someone during their first season. But, with their recent success in both football and basketball, the administration is more determined to remain at the top and they clearly have plenty of money to do anything they want. With a new Athletic Director coming in, a new football coach is not a stretch of the imagination.

3. Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After winning the first game of the season, Schiano and Rutgers are on a four-game losing streak and have still failed to win the 100th game for their coach.

After being dismantled by Indiana two weeks ago, Rutgers is also coming off a bye and will travel to College Park to face another terrible team in Maryland on Saturday. This game can easily be a WWE Main Event where the loser goes home. It should be.

The only reason Schiano is still with the team is their determination to get him to 100 wins and because Rutgers is under financial strain, meaning they are unable to find the funding for the contract buyout.

If this game ends up with a lopsided loss for the Scarlet Knights, there will be a collection bucket passed around Parsippany, NJ on Sunday to find the money. Things have not gotten any better since the return of Schiano, and it is time the school pulled the ripcord and parachuted free into a coaching search.

2. Mike Norvell, Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell and Florida State put up a disastrous showing on Friday night against the reeling Louisville Cardinals. Louisville, coming off two straight losses, went down 14-0 to Florida State early in the game.

Following this, the Cardinals outscored the Seminoles 44-6 to win the game 44-20. This loss was so bad it even got Norvell to say a curse word during his press conference, something completely out of character for the coach but which shows his level of frustration.

Norvell is done at Florida State. Like Rutgers, the school is just gathering the finances to make the move.

Norvell is a good coach and needs to get another job at the lower level. In a conference like the American, he is great. In a power conference, he is not as successful. Like players, coaches also must find the level they fit at. For coaches like Norvell and Billy Napier, that level is in the Group of Six.

1. Mike Locksley, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maryland followed a 54-3 loss to UCLA with a 45-16 loss to Ohio State.

Both schools are in the top 12 of the AP Poll, but the non-competitive nature of both games is concerning. As is the non-growth of quarterback Malik Washington, the prize recruit for Locksley and the school last season.

Locksley got this job because he was a great recruiter and Maryland was hoping this would translate to on-field performance. To this point, in his eighth season on the job, the Terrapins have little to show for it.

I do not know where Locksley will end up after he leaves College Park. He would make a wonderful GM in charge of recruiting, in the vein of Courtney Morgan. He would even make a good offensive coordinator as he was with Alabama. But for another head coaching job, he will need to wait a few years to rehab the stink attached to this stop.