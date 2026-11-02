College football hot seat rankings: Why Brent Venables and Sonny Dykes are in trouble

The college football season is approaching its end and there are plenty of schools who will make coaching moves. We saw some last week with Dave Doeren, Dave Aranda and Mike Locksley. This Sunday, we saw the biggest name fired when Florida State finally pulled the plug on Mike Norvell, despite his $50 million buyout. So now, once again, we must reset the list with more names.

After one week, Lincoln Riley got himself off this list but how long he will remain off is up to him. As for the rest of the coaches listed, it is getting to be crunch time — and perhaps even time to rent that U-Haul.

5. Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners

Here is a history lesson for you as we get started. Do you know why Oklahoma is called the Sooner State? It was because when the United States opened homesteads up on the land, people would go there by train and after getting to the train stations, they would run to the plot of land they wanted and stake their claim. After realizing that many of the best plots were always gone, settlers started to jump off the train sooner than the station so they could get a head start rather than waiting for the train to stop.

Oklahoma, who dumbly extended Venables after his playoff berth last season, will need to get rid of him sooner rather than later to avoid the apathy of other fanbases at schools who held on too long. Venables has a history at this school, so it is not an easy decision to make. But, if Oklahoma cannot get more wins with Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M remaining, a change will be forced — which could lead to Oklahoma leaping from one mistake to another.

4. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fickell is a difficult case to decide on.

He looked like he was getting safer all season as Wisconsin was piling up wins and made it into the AP Poll. But then the Badgers traveled to Iowa City and administrators realize dthat maybe the victories are due to an easy draw in the Big Ten.

A 30-0 loss to Iowa means that Iowa has now won their last three games against Wisconsin by a combined score of 109-10. After admitting he did not fulfill his promises to Fickell on the way out the door, former Athletics Director Chris MacIntosh left Fickell with a new AD who does not have any loyalty or care about what he was not given.

If Fickell can win the rest of his gamse, including the rivalry matchup against Minnesota, he will be safe. But, if he loses against Minnesota and goes 7-5, there will be a major decision to be made in Madison.

3. Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week and another loss for Rutgers. Even though Rutgers did not get overwhelmed by Michigan, they showed nothing to be excited about as Michigan controlled the game. Other then a few explosive plays, the Scarlett Knights did nothing. It is time for Schiano to go and it needs to happen.

2. Tosh Lupoi, Cal

California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alumnus or not, Cal fans are ready for Lupoi to catch a flight out of town. After coming into the season with so much excitement and hope, Cal is 3-6 on the season and quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has regressed under his tenure.

A 31-10 loss to NC State on Saturday should be the final straw.

1. Sonny Dykes, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU went down 14-0 to a weak Kansas team and it looked like the time was at an end for Dykes.

Even though the Horned Frogs were able to come back and win the game, Dykes’ tenure in Fort Worth has finished and TCU has the money to get someone who can bring the team back to the top of the Big 12.

Whether it be a small school coach or a power conference coordinator, TCU is a school where people will want to coach and Dykes is not the man to continue with them into the future.

On top of his lack of success since his first season, Dykes has an attitude which can turn people away from him — something seen when he burned bridges with quarterback Josh Hoover after Hoover left for Indiana.

While Hoover is just one example, this does not look good to recruits who were thinking about coming home to Texas. This attitude added to his lack of success makes him a man on his way out. He might even pass Jeff Trailer on the way out, if TCU can make a move on him before Baylor does.