College football's Rivalry Week may not have the luster that some hoped it would, but we're still set for a regular-season finale with plenty of stakes. Alabama is a heavy favorite over Auburn, but a loss in the Iron Bowl could put their College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy. Let's not forget about USC-UCLA either, with the Bruins hanging onto their CFP spot for dear life, but now as underdogs. There's also Washington-Oregon, Nebraska-Iowa and plenty of other games with playoff stakes, but don't forget about Michigan-Ohio State or South Carolina-Clemson where those rivalries just mean more.

We have them all covered with our final regular season college football picks and predictions for every game, making our picks both straight-up and against the spread for all 68 games we'll be treated to across the holiday weekend.

2026 College Football picks record – Straight-up: 607-203 (Last Week: 54-16) | Against the spread: 411-386-2 (Last Week: 36-34)

College football picks for every Week 13 game, straight-up and ATS

CFB Week 13 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan Eastern Michigan -5.5 Miami OH vs. Western Michigan Western Michigan Miami OH +7.5 TCU vs. Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech -12.5 Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss -19.5 Temple vs. Memphis Memphis Memphis -17.5 Nebraska vs. Iowa Iowa Iowa -4.5 Buffalo vs. Akron Buffalo Buffalo -7.5 Toledo vs. Ohio Toledo Toledo -3.5 Tulsa vs. UTSA Tulsa Tulsa +1.5 Appalachian State vs. South Alabama South Alabama South Alabama -2.5 North Dakota State vs. San Jose State North Dakota State San Jose State +10.5 Florida vs. Florida State Florida Florida State +5.5 Air Force vs. New Mexico New Mexico Air Force +6.5 Texas vs. Texas A&M Texas Texas -10.5 Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Wisconsin Minnesota +7.5 West Virginia vs. Utah Utah Utah -20.5 Boston College vs. Miami Miami Miami -25.5 Louisville vs. Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky +2.5 Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Georgia Georgia -35.5 UConn vs. Wyoming Wyoming Wyoming +3.5 NC State vs. North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina -5.5 Oklahoma vs. Missouri Missouri Missouri -1.5 Central Michigan vs. Ball State Central Michigan Central Michigan -4.5 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Notre Dame Notre Dame -25.5 Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech +2.5 Navy vs. Charlotte Navy Navy -16.5 Michigan vs. Ohio State Ohio State Michigan +10.5 Illinois vs. Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern -2.5 LSU vs. Arkansas LSU LSU -13.5 FAU vs. East Carolina FAU FAU +1.5 Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Southern Miss Southern Miss +4.5 Marshall vs. UL Monroe Marshall Marshall -4.5 Kennesaw State vs. Western Kentucky Kennesaw State Kennesaw State -2.5 Sam Houston State vs. FIU FIU FIU -10.5 Kansas State vs. Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State -3.5 Liberty vs. Missouri State Liberty Liberty -15.5 UCF vs. Colorado UCF UCF +1.5 Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison James Madison James Madison -15.5 New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee Middle Tennessee -2.5 Army vs. Rice Army Army -6.5 Louisiana vs. Georgia State Louisiana Louisiana -5.5 UAB vs. North Texas North Texas North Texas -3.5 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Virginia Virginia +3.5 Troy vs. Arkansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State -3.5 Jacksonville State vs. Delaware Jacksonville State Jacksonville State +2.5 SMU vs. Stanford SMU Stanford +9.5 USC vs. UCLA USC UCLA +7.5 Duke vs. Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest -14.5 UTEP vs. Northern Illinois Northern Illinois UTEP +4.5 Penn State vs. Maryland Penn State Maryland +7.5 South Carolina vs. Clemson South Carolina South Carolina -4.5 Tulane vs. South Florida South Florida South Floirda -6.5 UMass vs. Bowling Green UMass UMass +2.5 Cincinnati vs. BYU BYU Cincinnati +14.5 Boise State vs. Colorado State Boise State Colorado State +21.5 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State -6.5 San Diego State vs. Washington State San Diego State San Diego State +1.5 Purdue vs. Indiana Indiana Indiana -22.5 Auburn vs. Alabama Alabama Auburn +16.5 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee -12.5 Pittsburgh vs. California Pitt Pitt -9.5 Washington vs. Oregon Oregon Oregon -13.5 Nevada vs. UNLV UNLV Nevada +4.5 Arizona State vs. Arizona Arizona Arizona -7.5 Baylor vs. Houston Houston Houston -5.5 Oregon State vs. Fresno State Fresno State Fresno State -2.5 Texas State vs. Utah State Texas State Texas State -6.5 Sacramento State vs. Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii -13.5

You already know we had our early-week MACtion picks locked in for those matchups. We're good and honest people like that.

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Rivalry Week CFB games

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska at Iowa (-4.5)

Nebraska finally exorcised some demons with a win over Ohio State last weekend, but this is still the same team that coughed up three straight games against Oregon, Washington and Illinois teams that were all dealing with quarterback upheaval. The simple fact is that the Buckeyes aren’t all that impressive right now — more on that in just a bit — and I remain skeptical that the Huskers can go into Iowa City and get a win against an Iowa team that’s had their number in recent years.

Especially not when Iowa needs a win to keep its Big Ten title game and CFP hopes alive. This Hawkeyes running game is finding its footing with LJ Phillips, and the defense remains sturdy under Phil Parker. Nebraska absolutely has the talent to win this game, but well, we’ve said that about Nebraska a lot over the years. I’ll believe it when I see it. — Chris Landers

Texas (-10.5) at Texas A&M

How many points can you reasonably expect Marcel Reed to score against this ferocious Texas defense? Because I’m not sure the answer is in the double digits, and if it’s not, the Horns should cover this number easily.

It’s been ugly for the Aggies offensively, and I don’t expect it to get much better against Colin Simmons and this Texas pass rush. There’s always a chance that Mike Elko has something for Arch Manning that can create turnovers and muck things up, but if the Horns offense doesn’t shoot itself in the foot, they should ease to a win here. Reed will be running for his life all game. — Chris Landers

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Michigan (+10.5) at Ohio State

We’ve all seen Ohio State play football recently, right? I understand that Michigan is wrapping up a nightmare season of its own, but they did just beat a top-10 UCLA team last weekend, and at the very least they have a defense that’s more than good enough to flummox Luke Fahey — and a cornerback in Jyaire Hill that can at least try to hang with Jeremiah Smith.

This just feels like an ugly, old-school Big Ten game between teams down to backup quarterbacks that are a year away from being a year away. With how vulnerable the Buckeyes defense has been of late, I think Michigan can at least score enough to stay within the number on a day when I don’t expect Ohio State to score much more than 21 points. — Chris Landers

USC at UCLA (+7.5)

The loss to Michigan coupled with the hip injury that quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered in that game put UCLA's dream season on life support heading into their rivalry matchup with USC. This is obviously still a good Bruins team, but a Madden Iamaleava-led offense is lesser than. However, Dieffenbach is surprisingly listed as questionable for this matchup, which throws another wrench into the equation and makes things even more complicated.

Lincoln Riley and USC should win this game with UCLA's quarterback questions. At the same time, I'm not convinced it's as heavily in the Trojans' favor as some would have you believe. The Bruins defense is as hard-nosed as they come and we all know how Riley's teams have fared in those situations. I believe that USC's offense commits enough mistakes and is just inconsistent enough to allow UCLA to hang around. The Trojans will end up pulling off the victory to eliminate UCLA from the Big Ten title game and CFP races, but the Bruins will keep it under a touchdown. — Cody Williams

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Auburn (+16.5) at Alabama

Alabama is the obviously better football team when compared to rival Auburn. But let's not forget that this is the Iron Bowl we're talking about and, while the Tigers aren't a CFP contender this year, Alex Golesh has improved this team and program in year one to a far more respectable level. Furthermore, we've seen Alabama struggle a bit more than people want to admit as of late with lesser competition, which makes this game highly fascinating.

In the end, I don't think Auburn will have the horses to pull off what would be a chaos-inducing upset on a national scale. They'll fall just short of that. At the same time, though, this is Auburn's Super Bowl, without question, and Golesh is going to hold precisely zero punches to try and catch Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide slipping. This is just too many points for Alabama to be laying in this game against an improved Auburn team (that upset Georgia this season, it should be noted in regards to their ceiling as a team). The Tigers will cover, but come up short of another upset. — Cody Williams

Washington at Oregon (-13.5)

Especially after Washington threw the Big Ten into disarray last week by knocking off Indiana, all eyes are now on Eugene on Saturday with the Oregon Ducks having newfound College Football Playoff life and a shot to make the Big Ten Championship Game. The Huskies, of course, also have the opportunity to ruin another team's season potentially if they can go on the road and take down their bitter rivals in the Pacific Northwest.

I just have a hard time seeing that actually happening. We got a fantastic Demond Williams Jr. game last week against the Hoosiers, but he and Washington have been anything but consistent again. It doesn't seem reasonable to expect that level of performance two weeks in a row based on the evidence. Perhaps more importantly, though, the ousting of Drew Mehringer has lit a fire under Dylan Raiola and the Oregon offense as this team is finally starting to play to its talent level. When that's all baked in, the Ducks will punch their ticket to Indianapolis with a decisive rivalry win. — Cody Williams