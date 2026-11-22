The Indiana Hoosiers are about to go from national champions to missing the College Football Playoff. Their loss to Washington on Saturday in overtime was shocking, but it was just part of a frenetic Week 12 in the penultimate week of college football's regular season. Previously undefeated UCLA took its first loss of the season at Michigan, Ohio State lost its third game in its last four, Tennessee handled LSU, but Miami and BYU had to hang on to survive. But at least No. 1 Georgia dominated again, this time against South Carolina. But the AP Top 25 college football rankings are about to look quite different.

There's a new team now in the top five, a new team in the Top 10 as well, and there are also a couple of newcomers (or returners) to the poll as well as we project the AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 12.

Dropped Out of Rankings: 16 Ohio State Buckeyes, 24 Memphis Tigers

No. 25-21

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Kentucky Wildcats

Last Rank: 17

17 Result: lost to Missouri, 28-14

lost to Missouri, 28-14 Record: 7-4

Things have gone south (and perhaps even more south than south) for Kentucky to end the season. We knew that Will Stein and the Wildcats on this magical run would be tested in the final four games of the regular season, but they're failing that test right now. This was a team firmly in the CFP just a few weeks ago. Now, it might legitimately be their head-to-head win over Oklahoma that's the only thing keeping them clinging onto a spot in the AP Top 25.

24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. 16 Ohio State, 31-28

def. 16 Ohio State, 31-28 Record: 7-4

Ohio State and Nebraska now have the same record, the Buckeyes have now lost three of their last four games, and I think the Huskers are now going to take Ohio State's spot in the AP Top 25 after beating them on Saturday. Everyone has recognized that Nebraska is a good football team, but under Matt Rhule, they hadn't been able to get a signature win. Is it lesser that OSU is in such a depleted state? Certainly, but it's still enough to get the attention of AP voters.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Ole Miss Rebels

Last Rank: 25

25 Result: def. Wofford, 59-17

def. Wofford, 59-17 Record: 7-4

Ole Miss still being ranked after last week felt like the embodiment of the adage that the AP poll “has to rank 25 of these teams”. Having said that, the Rebels were never going to be in jeopardy of losing that on Saturday as Wofford visited Oxford. The Terriers, as expected, didn’t have a single answer for Trinidad Chambliss, who threw for five touchdowns while throwing just one incompletion on the day. The Egg Bowl next week has lost some luster with Kamario Taylor out, but Ole Miss certainly needs it to keep the vibes high to end the year.

22. Florida Gators

Last Rank: 23

23 Result: def. Vanderbilt, 34-27

def. Vanderbilt, 34-27 Record: 7-4

Florida’s defense remains a certified problem as the Gators gave up 378 total yards to a Vandy team with one SEC win on the year. However, this was an impressive offensive showing from Jon Sumrall’s team on Saturday as they were able to control the game on the ground and even air it out a bit. Even if they aren’t as good as it might’ve seemed early in the season, the fact that only FSU stands in the way of the Gators going 8-4 in Sumrall’s first regular season is a huge step in the right direction for this program.

21. Boise State Broncos

Last Rank: 15

15 Result: lost to San Diego State, 22-20

lost to San Diego State, 22-20 Record: 9-2

That will go down as one of the most inexplicable losses of the season. Boise had the rock with about 1:30 remaining at fourth-and-3. They lined up seemingly to try and draw San Diego State offside, but then snapped the ball. Maddux Madsen got stopped short and gave the ball back to the Aztecs, who got enough yardage to kick the game-winning field goal s time expired. Baffling and now the Broncos are in position where they could now be in danger of missing the College Football Playoff after having a stranglehold on the Group of Six berth.

No. 20-16

Liberty Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

20. Liberty Flames

Last Rank: 22

22 Result: def. Western Kentucky, 45-14

def. Western Kentucky, 45-14 Record: 10-1

Unless Boise State falters down the stretch, it’s hard to see Liberty having a realistic shot of making the College Football Playoff. That being said, the Flames are back to their old tricks, which starts with dominating CUSA and running roughshod through the conference. The latest trick was a resounding victory in Lynchburg on Saturday over the Hilltoppers as Deshawn Purdie threw for 344 yards on the day. There might be a world in which the Jamey Chadwell coaching buzz starts to heat back up.

19. Missouri Tigers

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. 17 Kentucky, 28-14

def. 17 Kentucky, 28-14 Record: 7-4

Hear me out. We've seen the AP voters consistently reward SEC teams for victories like the one Missouri notched on Saturday night in Columbia, taking down Kentucky in convincing fashion. Furthermore, they have a decisive win over Florida already this season. Given how they're playing at this moment, this is a time to remind people that I'm projecting voter behavior, not ranking these teams how I would. And with Kentucky staying in the rankings, I think that means Mizzou jumps back into the Top 20.

Louisville’s Lincoln Kienholz | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

18. Louisville Cardinals

Last Rank: 21

21 Result: def. Pitt, 42-10

def. Pitt, 42-10 Record: 8-3

We're starting to see the early-season flashes from Lincoln Kienholz and Louisville become the norm for this Cardinals team. Granted, Pitt isn't exactly the most formidable opponent. I understand that. At the same time, though, Jeff Brohm's team is clearly putting its best foot forward late in the season. It's going to end up being too little, too late when it comes to the ACC title and College Football Playoff races, but there should be nothing but high vibes with the way they're finishing, especially if they can cap it off by upending Kentucky next week.

17. Houston Cougars

Last Rank: 20

20 Result: def. West Virginia, 34-31

def. West Virginia, 34-31 Record: 8-3

This might’ve been the most impressive performance from Houston this season. That might be strange to say considering that they had to come back to beat 5-6 West Virginia, but the fact that Conner Weigman was out for this game and they still found a way to get a win on the road is worth giving credit for. The Cougars are now effectively dismissed from teh Big 12 title race, but they can put a cap on what’s still been an overall good season and a nine-win campaign with a win over Baylor at home next week.

16. Arizona Wildcats

Last Rank: 19

19 Result: def. Kansas State, 35-28 (OT)

def. Kansas State, 35-28 (OT) Record: 8-3

It feels safe to say that Arizona was still feeling the body blows of last week's shootout with No. 2 Utah a week ago. But it's a credit to Brent Brennan and this team that Noah Fifita and Co. were up against it on the road in Manhattan, put together a magical fourth-quarter drive and subsequent two-point conversion to tie the game, and then come up with the score and stop in overtime. The more I see from the Wildcats, the more I'm convinced they're pretty clearly the fourth-best team in the Big 12.

No. 15-11

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. USC Trojans

Last Rank: 18

18 Result: def. Maryland, 35-21

def. Maryland, 35-21 Record: 8-3

That was certainly not the way that Lincoln Riley drew it up to get the Trojans a win over Maryland on Saturday in the Coliseum. The USC offense most certainly wasn’t clicking on all cylinders throughout this game, but the defense came up huge with three interceptions on the day, which really flipped the tides in a game where the Trojans trailed at halftime. Even with the Big Ten’s chaos, though, the Trojans coming up short as often as they have this season still leaves them on the outside looking in. Ruining rival UCLA’s CFP hopes next week, however, would be a nice way to end the year.

14. Oregon Ducks

Last Rank: 14

14 Result: def. Michigan State, 45-7

def. Michigan State, 45-7 Record: 8-3

It’s honestly hard to overstate at this point how much of a positive impact moving on from former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has seemingly had on the Ducks. Oregon has been humming with Dylan Raiola over the past few weeks and that continued in East Lansing on a short week. Injuries are starting to pop up a bit for Dan Lanning’s team, but they’re also another group that’s now far more alive in the CFP and Big Ten title races than we expected after their middling start to the year.

13. Iowa Hawkeyes

Last Rank: 13

13 Result: def. Illinois, 34-17

def. Illinois, 34-17 Record: 9-2

Don’t look now, but Iowa truly is heavily in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. There’s now a legitimate chance that they could end up in Indianapolis playing for the Big Ten Championship and they’ve looked the part for quite some time now. Going on the road and beating Illinois in the manner they did was incredibly impressive. Even if the defense remains a slight concern, they’re well-rounded enough that the Hawkeyes are hard to count out in any matchup, especially in this year’s iteration of the conference.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Indiana Hoosiers

Last Rank: 6

6 Result: lost to Washington, 27-24 (OT)

lost to Washington, 27-24 (OT) Record: 9-2

You couldn’t write worse outcome for Indiana. Everything was in front of the defending national champions and they were up against, even if they were on the road, a highly disappointing Washington team. Most people thought that, at worst, the Hoosiers defense would allow them to prevail. But instead, a missed field goal in overtime gave the Huskies the win. Now, not only is Curt Cignetti’s team no longer in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten Championship Game, but they appear to be on the outside looking in of the CFP picture now as well.

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11. BYU Cougars

Last Rank: 12

12 Result: def. Kansas, 31-29 (3OT)

def. Kansas, 31-29 (3OT) Record: 9-2

There were certainly positives for BYU to take away from Week 12. The Cougars avoided an upset loss at Kansas, they got help with UCLA and Indiana losing, LJ Martin showed up in a big way with 127 yards rushing, and so on. However, the fact that they basically played Kansas to a draw and had to scrape out the win in triple overtime is undoubtedly concerning, especially when the passing offense was so mediocre. As this team finishes in Provo against Cincinnati next week, it’ll be fascinating to see what the vibes are for Kalani Sitake’s team.

No. 10-9

Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last Rank: 11

11 Result: def. Baylor, 20-10

def. Baylor, 20-10 Record: 10-1

Texas Tech had been rolling since making the switch at quarterback from Will Hammond to Thomas Castellanos. However, anyone familiar with Tommy C’s extensive body of work in college football was waiting for the other shoe to drop, because he’s been anything other than perfect or consistent throughout his career. But it’s a testament to the Red Raiders that they indeed got the “bad” game from Castellanos on Saturday as they were on the road in Waco and they still came out with the victory.

Not only did J’Koby Williams and the legs of Castellanos get the offense going, but Texas Tech’s defense has been playing at a much higher level for the past couple of weeks. I’ve been quite critical of this team throughout the season, specifically noting that they just aren’t as good as they were a year ago. However, if what we’ve seen from the past two weeks is sustainable for the Red Raiders on that side of the ball, they are exponentially more dangerous.

9. UCLA Bruins

Last Rank: 4

4 Result: lost to Michigan, 18-16 (3OT)

lost to Michigan, 18-16 (3OT) Record: 10-1

The wheels might be falling off UCLA’s dream season. Even before losing Ty Dieffenbach to what appeared to be a highly serious injury in overtime, the Bruins were in a dogfight with struggling Michigan. They’ve been so buttoned-up on both sides of the ball all season and weathered so much adversity, but now it seems like things could unravel just as quickly as their undefeated season came to a close on Saturday in the Big House.

UCLA now has to play USC in the final week of the regular season with Madden Iamaleava, who looked quite overmatched when he’s had to come in this season, at quarterback. And a loss to the rival Trojans would most likely push the Bruins out of the Big Ten Championship Game and the Top 12 of the CFP rankings. It’s brutal for that to be the case after such a phenomenal season, but that’s the way the chips are currently falling.

No. 8-7

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Last Rank: 10

10 Result: def. Georgia Tech, 50-29

def. Georgia Tech, 50-29 Record: 10-1

What more does Wake Forest have to do in order to get the respect they deserve? Obviously, this isn’t a team that has played anything close to a daunting schedule. However, they played a full-strength Miami within two scores, beat a now-ranked Louisville team, and have largely been blowing the doors off of everyone else put in front of them. Georgia Tech fell into that latter category on Saturday as the Demon Deacons jumped out to a three-score lead before you even had time to blink and then never looked back.

Gio Lopez was phenomenal, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for two more and guiding an offense that simply couldn’t be stopped. But the unsung hero for Wake has been the defense and, while the Yellow Jackets added plenty of yardage and some rushing scores in garbage time, the Demon Deacs had them at just seven points at halftime. They’re totally dominant and, as we’re careening toward a rematch with Miami in the ACC title game, one has to wonder if Jake Dickert’s team will have the edge this time around.

7. Tennessee Volunteers

Last Rank: 9

9 Result: def. LSU, 27-13

def. LSU, 27-13 Record: 9-2

Given how much weight has been given to other teams beating LSU, maybe the resumé that Tennessee has built will now finally start to get some respect. This was exactly what you want to see from the Vols in this matchup and, frankly, what we’ve seen from Josh Heupel’s team in so many of their big games this season. The defense was lights out in harassing Sam Leavitt and forcing mistakes, which gave the offense enough of a window to be just average and still win the game.

A win over LSU is now on their ledger along with a 16-point win over Alabama, a 28-point win over Kentucky, and two close losses to Texas and South Carolina. That, frankly, should be good enough for Tennessee to now be a lock to make the College Football Playoff barring a shocking upset loss next week to rival Vanderbilt. That might be the case, but it’s not the certainty that it probably should be given where they’ve been ranked, especially in relation to Bama.

No. 6-5

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Texas Longhorns

Last Rank: 8

8 Result: def. Arkansas, 45-3

def. Arkansas, 45-3 Record: 9-2

On the one hand, no one was questioning or doubting the fact that Texas is miles better than Arkansas. However, after a big come-from-behind win over LSU last week on the road and with the general inconsistency we’ve seen from Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning and the entire Longhorns operation, it also felt like a real “never say never” situation. But based on how things transpired against the Razorbacks, we most definitely should’ve been saying never for the Hogs in this game.

Even with the Texas defense not playing its A-game, they still bent but never fully broke while also forcing two turnovers, one of which Jelani McDonald took to the house. Beyond that, Manning had a terrific day, going 21-of-25 for 286 with three total scores. This was a confidence-inspiring effort from the Longhorns on the whole, and one that affirms that, especially if they handle business next week against struggling A&M, the Longhorns are heading to the CFP and likely the SEC Championship Game for a date with Georgia.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

Last Rank: 7

7 Result: def. Chattanooga, 47-0

def. Chattanooga, 47-0 Record: 9-2

The discrepancy between the AP Top 25 and CFP rankings when it comes to Alabama remains purely baffling. The AP voters have had more of a realistic pulse of where the Crimson Tide should be ranked based on their body of work, but the playoff committee hasn’t recognized that yet. It’s one of the most confusing developments of the entire season and one that only fuels the annoying SEC bias arguments. Alabama is an incredibly good team — there’s no need to artificially inflate what they’ve done.

Regardless, they got their cupcake this week with a matchup against Chattanooga. Keelon Russell sat out and Austin Mack looked like any QB worth his salt at Alabama should against a team like the Mocs, accounting for five total touchdowns. The job of a quarterback is also easier when the defense only gave up 86 total yards and allowed just five first downs in this game. The Iron Bowl still looms large for Bama, as a loss could turn everything on its head.

No. 4-3

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Miami Hurricanes

Last Rank: 5

5 Result: def. Virginia Tech,

def. Virginia Tech, Record: 10-1

Miami didn’t exactly cover itself in glory on Saturday night as they welcomed an old Big East rival, Virginia Tech, to town. Darian Mensah had maybe his worst game since joining the Hurricanes, ultimately throwing two interceptions and not having nearly the same level of efficiency that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from the quarterback. Yet, when it got down to crunch time, the Canes pulled themselves up with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Things are definitely feeling quite precarious for Miami right now. With their strength of schedule and the CFP rankings not favoring them nearly as highly as the AP Top 25, this is a team that potentially can’t afford another loss. Indiana and UCLA losing does give them some cushion, but with the way that Wake Forest is playing right now, The U has to be worried about the ACC Championship Game and potentially taking a second loss in that matchup.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Last Rank: 3

3 Result: def. SMU, 24-3

def. SMU, 24-3 Record: 10-1

After what we witnessed Wake Forest drubbing SMU last week, it would’ve been pretty damning for Notre Dame to not be able to dominate the Mustangs this week. Right out of the gate, things looked somewhat hairy for the Irish after Kendrick Raphael ripped off a 70-yard rush. But then the Notre Dame defense held SMU from scoring on that same drive and that ultimately was what set the tone in this game.

CJ Carr wasn’t perfect, going just 19-of-29 and throwing a pick, but Nolan James Jr. ran the ball well while Carr did toss the rock for 312 yards as well. It was very much a game in which it didn’t feel like the Irish had to exert their full offensive effort because the defense didn’t see anything on the SMU offense that they couldn’t handle. It was an emphatic result and one that keeps Notre Dame as close to a playoff lock as you’ll find — especially with no conference championship game looming.

No. 2-1

Utah Utes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Utah Utes

Last Rank: 2

2 Result: def. TCU, 38-17

def. TCU, 38-17 Record: 11-0

Obviously, there were some worries for Utah going on the road to TCU, not because the Horned Frogs have looked like they can even hold a candle to the Utes this season, but rather due to the fact that Morgan Scalley’s team was coming off Holy War and then a shootout with Arizona in the past two weeks before this matchup. However, good teams handle their business and, even if it’s not lighting the world on fire, that’s more than good enough in a week like this one.

When the Utes were tied 17-17 later in this game, there was some concern, no question. But Utah's ability to punch back is truly incredible, and they kept swinging, which resulted in both an 85-yard touchdown pass and a big interception in the final three minutes to pull away for another three-score win. In a week where chaos truly reigned, the fact that the Utes got tested and still managed to pull away decisively in a win speaks to how dangerous this group can be.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Last Rank: 1

1 Result: def. South Carolina, 34-6

def. South Carolina, 34-6 Record: 10-1

My goodness, Georgia. As the week went on and the discourse regarding the CFP selection committee’s SEC bias ran rampant, the Bulldogs started to get caught up in the crossfire, with many people questioning the validity of their No. 1 spot in both the CFP and AP Top 25 rankings. So, naturally, they went on the road for a night game in Columbia, which can be a notoriously dangerous spot to play, and they completely obliterated the Gamecocks on Saturday night.

No matter how you look at it, the Dawgs were relentlessly dominant in this game. They held South Carolina under 200 total yards before garbage time, including just 87 passing yards from LaNorris Sellers, while they averaged 12.2 yards per pass and scored three rushing touchdowns behind Nate Frazier. It was simply the Dawgs outclassing their longtime SEC foes on Saturday night and fully affirming that Georgia is, in fact, the best team in the country right now.