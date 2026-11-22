Leave it to the Big Ten to deliver a pair of overtime stunners that will send shock waves through the College Football Playoff bracket.

Washington stunned No. 8 Indiana 27-24 mere moments before Michigan gave No. 4 UCLA its first loss, 18-16, in triple OT on Saturday — a pair of dramatic results certain to reshape the entire 12-team field.

In all, three teams ranked by the committee in the top 12 last week wound up playing overtime games on the road. No. 10 BYU found a way to beat Kansas in triple OT. Indiana and UCLA couldn’t do it.

Here’s how we see the bracket shaping up once the dust from a tense Saturday settles.

The projected 12-team bracket

UCLA running back Wayne Knight | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First-round games

(12) Boise State at (5) Notre Dame

(11) Texas Tech at (6) Miami

(10) Wake Forest at (7) Tennessee

(9) BYU at (8) UCLA

Quarterfinal pairings

Boise State-Notre Dame winner at (4) Texas

Texas Tech-Miami winner at (3) Alabama

Wake Forest-Tennessee winner at (2) Utah

BYU-UCLA winner at (1) Georgia

Bye, Indiana. Hello, Texas Tech

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana will face justified questions about its performance on the road. For a third straight road game, the Hoosiers were less than impressive. They previously eked out a 20-17 win at Nebraska, then escaped with a 13-6 overtime victory at Michigan. Now this, which we project will send the Hoosiers to the bubble.

We see Texas Tech sliding in to take Indiana’s place. The Red Raiders were 12th last week, in the dreaded last-team-out spot. Credit to them for winning at Baylor. Tech has won four in a row with wins over Houston, Arizona and Oklahoma State — all ranked at the time. That’s a better resume than the Hoosiers have.

UCLA QB’s injury raises familiar questions

Injured UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We project UCLA will fall four spots to No. 8, but will keep a close eye on how the committee treats the Bruins. That’s the big question after quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was hurt on the first play of overtime. Dieffenbach — who himself replaced Nico Iamaleava, who injured his knee against Oregon — was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Three years ago, the committee punished Florida State after quarterback Jordan Travis was hurt, a decision that has left every playoff contender since wary.

Bubble trouble for Oregon, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is the only new team in our projected playoff field. Sorry, Oregon and Iowa. Clearly, there’s nothing wrong with winning conference road games. Your conference rivals from Los Angeles and Bloomington couldn’t do it. But they needed more losses from teams on the other side of the bubble, and they didn’t get that.

The bubble herd did thin itself, though, with Ohio State losing at Nebraska to effectively eliminating itself from consideration. The Buckeyes were hanging on for dear life, vaulting themselves back into contention by beating Northwestern last week. The loss in Lincoln was Ohio State’s third in four games.