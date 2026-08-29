College football rankings by initial strength of schedule: Texas faces uphill climb

The college football season kicks off on Saturday with some strong Week 0 action, as 16 teams begin a journey that they hope will end in a spot in the College Football Playoff come December. But not every journey is created equal — especially in 2026, after realignment has left us with mega-conferences in which there's no real way of knowing which teams will be playing which in any given season.

If anyone knows the sort of difference strength of schedule can make, it's college football fans, who've been lobbying accusations of "ain't played nobody!" since time immemorial. Those accusations have only gotten louder now that the Playoff committee has made clear that the caliber of team you play matters almost as much as how many games you win.

So, which teams have set themselves up to be smiled upon come selection Sunday? Below, we've broken down the 25 toughest schedules in the country entering the 2026 season, as measured by ESPN's Football Power Index, as well as what they could mean for the final CFP field.

College football rankings: The top 25 toughest schedules

Arkansas Razorbacks Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners Kentucky Wildcats Florida Gators Mississippi State Bulldogs Ole Miss Rebels Ohio State Buckeyes Texas A&M Aggies South Carolina Gamecocks LSU Tigers Missouri Tigers Tennessee Volunteers Auburn Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines Northwestern Wildcats Vanderbilt Commodores USC Trojans Georgia Bulldogs Nebraska Cornhuskers Florida State Seminoles Purdue Boilermakers Boston College Eagles Washington Huskies

Well, this certainly provides plenty of ammunition for the SEC partisans among us, which claims 14 of the 15 toughest schedules here — as well as all 16 teams within the top 20. The Big Ten comes in second with seven teams in the top 25, with the ACC a distant third with 2 and the Big 12 landing precisely zero.

Ohio State, Texas face stiff challenge amid sky-high expectations

2026 Ohio State Football Camp | Ben Jackson/GettyImages

The two teams that stand out the most, though are Texas and Ohio State.

The Horns are far from the only SEC squad with a rugged slate this season, but it's worth noting that they've got it tough even by those lofty standards. And it's not just the Week 2 rematch against the Buckeyes: Sure, Steve Sarkisian and Co. dodge both Georgia and Alabama, but they also have road trips to Tennessee, Missouri, LSU and Texas A&M along with home dates against Ole Miss and Florida and the Red River clash against Oklahoma. There are precious few landing spots on this schedule, which is perilous for a team that enters with national title or bust expectations in Arch Manning's final year on campus.

The situation is much the same in Columbus, with the added complication that Ohio State's schedule is far and away the toughest of their Big Ten peers. The trip to Austin in Week 2 speaks for itself, especially considering how much new talent the Buckeyes are breaking in defensively. But there are also road trips to Iowa (never fun playing in Kinnick at night), Indiana and USC, as well as visits from Oregon and Michigan. If this team doesn't gel quickly, things could spiral — and fellow title contenders like the Ducks and Hoosiers won't offer much margin for error.

How strength of record may impact the 2026 College Football Playoff field

Oklahoma State v Texas Tech | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

This is a bit of a double-edged sword. Last season, after much bellyaching from the big boys of the sport, the Playoff committee included strength of schedule in its calculations for the very first time. And you could argue that wound up costing Notre Dame, which lost its two highest-profile games and then found itself on the outside looking in on the final bracket after not beating anyone else of note.

Playing a strong schedule certainly offers you a bit more breathing room. Especially with the field now at 12 teams, you can get away with two or maybe even three losses if all of them come against credible opponents — and if you prove that you can beat ranked opponents elsewhere on your schedule. That said, you do actually have to make sure that you win enough games; just ask Texas, which missed out on the CFP last year at least in part because they lost on the road against Ohio State in Week 1.

Then again, if you can't beat enough good teams, maybe you don't deserve to play for a national title anyway. For the most part, playing a tough schedule helps more than it hurts. That will be even truer this season, as the CFP bracket will no longer give its top four seeds to conference champions. Instead, those seeds — and the first-round bye — will go to the four highest-ranked teams, meaning you can still be sitting pretty even without winning your league provided you put together an impressive enough resume.