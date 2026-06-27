College football’s top 5 running back rooms going into 2026

While America has its eyes glued to the FIFA World Cup, college football programs are still hard at work preparing for the 2026 season. Wide receivers and quarterbacks are flashy focal points, but the run game is where matchups will be won and lost.

The teams with the strongest and most versatile running back rooms are going to be College Football Playoff contenders. Let's evaluate the upper echelon of programs who will be dominating the line of scrimmage and barreling downfield with these dynamic rushing duos.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Convincing Justice Haynes to leave Ann Arbor for Atlanta was a gigantic get for head coach Brent Key in the transfer portal. The 21-year-old junior from Alpharetta, Georgia returns to his home state after posting a mighty impressive stat line in 2025—857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries. Haynes was already a highly coveted transfer product out of Alabama, but the unceremonious departure of Shemar Moore gave him the opening to start fresh.

The Yellow Jackets will be pairing him with Malachi Hosely, who put up 697 yards and seven scores on 98 carries in his own right for the team last year. A Haynes-Hosely duo will be deadly in the ACC, especially with the arms race that's developing in the wake of Miami's national championship appearance and Duke's unexpected conference title.

4. Missouri Tigers

Ahmad Hardy is already one of the best running backs in the sport and he'll be in a fierce battle with Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy for All-SEC first-team honors. Hardy racked up an insane 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. If he can get back to 100 percent after the gunshot wound he suffered in May, he's poised to build off that success under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri came painfully short of an SEC title game bid and the CFP, but if Hardy puts up similar numbers or better in 2026, the Tigers could make their debut.

The sophomore—jeez, he's only a sophomore—will share backfield duties with Jamal Roberts who managed to scrape up 753 yards and six scores of his own in 2025. That's a wealth of talent for Drinkwitz to load up his run game with and SEC defenses could be in danger of underestimating Missouri's ability to ground and pound its way to the endzone.

3. Miami Hurricanes

Mark Fletcher Jr. was already among college football's elite prior to the Hurricanes' playoff run last year, but now he's on everyone's radar without a doubt. His 1,192 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns allowed Miami to dominate the ACC for the most part. Fletcher returns with a chip on his shoulder and motivation to be better than he already was.

Head coach Mario Cristobal gets to match him back up with CharMar Brown, who ran for 474 yards and seven touchdowns behind Fletcher. The sophomore transferred from North Dakota State after an impressive 2024 campaign where he posted 1,181 yards and 15 scores. With a presumed increased workload this year, Brown should get closer to his Bison form, which will only make Miami that much more deadly with the ball on the ground.

2. Louisville Cardinals

What can Brown do for you? The Cardinals return the duo of Isaac and Keyjuan Brown (no relation), who practically split rushing duties right down the middle last year. The former racked up 884 yards and seven touchdowns, while the latter posted 704 yards and six trips to the endzone. Both are poised to improve upon those totals in 2026, which should have Louisville fans salivating.

Both rushers could end up as first-round NFL draft picks if they continue their upward trajectory and should pull the program hand-in-hand back into the ACC title conversation. Isaac's speed and Keyjuan's toughness are the perfect one-two punch who won't need 1,000-yard totals each to put Louisville in position to win games—although it would certainly help and it's not out of the realm of possibility.

1. Texas Longhorns

Head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely nailed the transfer portal in this category. He has a good problem in having to decide which of Raleek Brown or Hollywood Smothers gets the starting nod week in and week out. Truthfully, neither has to be the "starter" per se since they'll both be deployed in near-equal and healthy dosages.

Brown, who arrived from Arizona State and USC before that, finally reached the 1,000-yard benchmark in 2025 as a member of the Sun Devil program. He was a bowling ball of a man who drove the team downfield with ease but only struggled to find the end zone more than four times because of overall red zone struggles. He won't have to worry about that with Texas' offensive line. Neither will Smothers whose versatility could earn him the formal "starter" title over Brown. The sophomore is a capable pass catcher as well who will be a key safety valve for quarterback Arch Manning. Texas' running back room will pick up any slack left by the passing game.

More college football news and analysis: