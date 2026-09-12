College football underdogs we’re picking to win outright in Week 2

Week 2 in college football just might be more exciting than Week 1. Ohio State vs. Texas highlights the week, but there are a lot of matchups that could surprise you with the outcome. Kentucky is an 8.5 underdog to Alabama, but they’re home, and it’s the first SEC game of the year for both teams. That’s exactly the type of atmosphere that could feed an upset. The same could be said for every game on this list.

These underdogs aren’t your usual underdogs and they could very well pull off the early-season upset.

Kentucky Wildcats (+10.5) over No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide

Strange things happen in early-season conference clashes. Strange things happen in early-season non-conference games as well, which Alabama knows all too well. But Keelon Russell is walking into a hostile environment in Lexington to face a rejuvenated Kentucky football program. This is the type of trap game that coaches and fans hate. It’s easy to say Kentucky will cover the spread but to outright beat Alabama? Well, that’s easier to type than it is to accomplish.

Will Stein is injecting life into Kentucky football and fueling a rabid fan base destined to rise from the ashes of college football’s bottomfeeders. This is the type of game where the little brother finally fights back. Kentucky just might pull this one off, as Alabama is having an early-season road test and a true test of how well prepared Russell is for SEC football.

Memphis Tigers (+8.5) over Boise State Broncos

Boise State this, Boise State that. The Broncos have long been talked about as the top team in the pool of Group 6 teams that could actually make the College Football Playoff. The problem is Memphis is a motivated squad that has already pulled off one win as an underdog in Week 0. Surely, they can do it again, right? Marcus Stokes has been lighting it up, and Charles Huff perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a football coach at a mid-major.

Memphis Tigers running back Jaylin Carter (6) and offensive lineman Phillip Gray (73) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis usually wallows in these types of games, but this year, you should be all in on the Tigers. Boise State went toe-to-toe with Oregon a week ago and everyone assumed the Broncos were going back to the CFP. That’s exactly why Memphis could shock them this week. Memphis likes being underdogs, so don’t be surprised when they use that underdog mentality to get yet another massive win on the season.

UTSA Roadrunners (+1.5) over Texas State Bobcats

FanSided released their first Group of 6 power rankings this week and UTSA came in ranked No. 10. That shouldn’t be a surprise since the Roadrunners have slowly worked their way into being a fringe G6 contender. The Roadrunners, led by Owen McCown, are underdogs against Texas State, and that should be a game that perks up a lot of ears. Texas State got blown out in Austin last week, so they could use a bounce-back game.

If the Roadrunners win this game, it will prove that they are a legit threat to contend with the G6 elite this year.

San Diego State Aztecs (+12.5) over UCLA Bruins

San Diego State was ranked No. 6 in our inaugural G6 power rankings. They joined the CFP conversation late in the 2025 season and should be a relevant team in the 2026 season. This is a game they need to win if they want to build their College Football Playoff resume. They’re underdogs to the West Coast Big Ten Bruins, but that doesn’t mean they won’t win. Let’s not forget how quickly UCLA spiraled last year.

Bob Chesney is in year one at UCLA and he could very well propel this team to be much better than last year. That doesn’t mean this is a cake-walk for him either. Both teams have a lot to play for in this game and don’t let the spread fool you, this one just might be closer than you think.