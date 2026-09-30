College football upset predictions for Michigan, Texas Tech and more teams on the ropes

Week 4 on the college football schedule had several excellent games. We had blowouts by Georgia , Alabama and Florida. We also saw come-from-behind wins by Mississippi State and Wisconsin. We even had upsets with Iowa , Cincinnati and Minnesota. Let’s now look at Week 5 to find even more upset potential.

Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons

Time: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, CBS

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, CBS Odds: Air Force -3.5 (+102)

Air Force -3.5 (+102) Moneyline: Air Force -152, Navy +126

Navy, considered a favorite in the American Conference before the season, has already taken two losses, including an inexplicable loss to UAB.

Now they will travel to Colorado to take on an Air Force team who is 2-1 and are coming off a 36-33, double-overtime win against Nevada in their last game. This will be a 10 a.m. local kickoff for the Falcons. Something which would matter more if they were not used to getting up by 5 a.m. every morning anyhow.

One thing which will matter though is that Air Force is 0-6 in covering the spread in their last six games against FBS opponents. Air Force is also 0-5 overall in their past five contests against either Navy or Army.

Although struggling, Navy is still the better team in this matchup. For what it is worth, they will also have a normal body clock. With all these factors, and knowing that many of the commander-in-chief games are close, the Midshipmen will have a good chance to gather a win.

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, FOX

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, FOX Odds: Michigan -5.5 (-110)

Michigan -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Michigan -215, Minnesota +176

Michigan, like many teams, has issues playing a team like Iowa. We saw this again last week as one of our two upset picks that came through. Iowa drove down at the end of the game to beat Michigan 20-19.

If any other team in the Big Ten plays a similar style to Iowa, it is Minnesota.

The Gophers come into this matchup after going to Seattle and defeating Washington 27-24.

Even when not working well, Minnesota and P.J. Fleck will continue to run the ball when able. Against Washington, the team rushed for 125 yards and a 3.8 per carry average on 33 rushes. This allowed the Gophers to slow down the pace and allow their defense to clamp down on a Huskies team who finished with just 40 yards rushing on 27 carries.

If Minnesota can slow down the game again this week at home while also slowing down Bryce Underwood from escaping the pocket, this can be the second week in a row where Michigan loses to. team they're supposed to beat.

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Ben Roberts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX Odds: Texas Tech -13.5 (-105)

Texas Tech -13.5 (-105) Moneyline: Texas Tech -550, Colorado +400

It came down to a choice of three games for the final selection. All of them were in the Big XII Conference, so I decided to go with not only the funniest, but also the one which will cause the most chaos.

Colorado had a middling win in Week 1 at Georgia Tech and followed this with a non-competitive game against Weber State which they won 52-21.

In Week 3 Coach Sanders took his team to Northwestern and lost to the Wildcats 41-7 before losing last week to Baylor 23-13.

With all these results in mind, Coch Prime decided to bench starting quarterback JuJu Lewis in favor of Isaac Wilson.

The Utah transfer and little brother of Zack Wilson showed more cohesiveness with the offense than JuJu did at any point this season and was able to lead the Buffaloes on long drives despite still losing the game.

For Texas Tech, quarterback Will Hammond has struggled this season. It almost cost them wins against both Houston and Oregon State and he still did not look comfortable against Sam Houston State in the Red Raiders week 4 game.

With Texas Tech not playing to the same level as the prior two seasons, and with Sander’s benching JuJu in favor of Wilson for this game, the excitement might be just high enough for Colorado to pull off a major upset and take Texas Tech out of the running for a playoff berth.