Devon Dampier delivered a Heisman moment in Utah's massive rivalry win over BYU

Devon Dampier knew how massive the "Holy War" rivalry stage was, and he played like it. In willing No. 3 Utah to a 28-20 victory over No. 9 BYU, he helped his Heisman case in the process.

He had the numbers: Dampier threw for two touchdowns (on 14-of-26 passing for 177 yards). He rushed for two more scores and a team-high 87 yards rushing. And he hauled in a 29-yard pass on fourth-and-1 at their own 49-yard line with 11:05 left in the third quarter.

That play, whe Dampier made a leaping grab over safety Raider Damuni, was one in which the Utes quarterback put the team on his back.

Devon Dampier may have changed his Heisman outlook with Utah's huge win

In the win, Dampier had a pass, a rush and a reception of 25-plus yards each. While some passes fell incomplete, his throws were largely outstanding, putting the ball in spots where only his guy could get it.

This victory was just an encapsulation of how impactful Dampier is to this team. For the season, he has 2,053 yards passing with 20 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As a runner, he compiled 480 rushing yards and another seven touchdowns. The Arizona native has thrown for two or more touchdowns eight times this season, and has rushed for a touchdown in four games.

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His Utah team entered Week 10 as one of three undefeated FBS teams, joining No. 1 Miami and No. 8 UCLA. The Bruins beat Minnesota to keep their streak going. The Hurricanes were taking on No. 11 Notre Dame on the road without Malachi Toney.

Meanwhile, the Utes are 9-0 for the first time since 2008 and own a 15-game win streak, the longest active streak in the country. Utah looks legit, and a lot of that falls on the shoulders of Dampier.

Devon Dampier put the college football world on notice

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah will take on No. 22 Arizona next week in another Big 12 duel. Having already taken down Houston and BYU, the Utes should feel good rolling into that game.

Following that tilt, they will play TCU and West Virginia to round out the regular season. They are in prime position to compete in the Big 12 championship game and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

At this pace, they could very well go undefeated in the regular season and keep hold of a top-four seed, clinching a first-round bye. That's a tall task, but if they do it, Dampier's play will be a main reason why.

His leadership and dual-threat ability on the field have been outstanding all season. In Utah's biggest game of the year, he put his team on his back, tallying four touchdowns. He didn't let the pressure get to him, but instead rose to the occasion. He may not be the Heisman favorite, but he should surely be in the conversation.