Jeremiah Smith is clearly the best player in college football in 2026. But the question is asked every year around this time: Should the Heisman Trophy go to the best player in college football, or should it go to the best player who was most important to their team’s success?

If the first statement is true, then it is Smith’s award, hands down. If the second statement is correct, then what Ohio State has done since the injury to Julian Sayin allows you to argue that Smith is not even the most important player on his own squad. Right now, though, Smith is the Heisman Trophy favorite, but Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is perhaps his only real challenger based on the latest odds.

Let’s now look at the case for both players and decide for ourselves who should win and who will win.

Devon Dampier, QB, Utah Utes (Odds: +550)

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: Passing – 203-of-306, 66.3%, 2,535 yards, 24 touchdowns, 8 interceptions | Rushing – 138 carries, 644 yards, 11 touchdowns

Passing – 203-of-306, 66.3%, 2,535 yards, 24 touchdowns, 8 interceptions | Rushing – 138 carries, 644 yards, 11 touchdowns Team: 11-0 (AP: 2 | CFP: 2 (Last Week))

The case for Dampier

Dampier is by far, the most important player on an undefeated Utah team, which is one win away from guaranteeing a spot in the playoff field.

In the Utes' biggest game of the season, a Holy War win over rival BYU, Dampier did it all. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and caught one pass for 29 yards. After TCU attempted to make a game out of their game Saturday, Dampier continued his excellence in the Utes offense by gathering two more passing touchdowns and two more rushing touchdowns in the Utes 38-17 victory in Fort Worth.

The only thing standing between Utah and a matchup in the Big 12 Championship Game is a win over West Virginia on Saturday in the season finale. Even if Utah were to lose, they would still make the title game. But it would certainly tamper down the Heisman chatter.

After Kyle Whittingham was let go in favor of Morgan Scalley before this season, thoughts were persisting that Dampier would follow Whittingham to Michigan, the same way other Utah stars did.

Due to technicalities of Michigan academics, Dampier would not have been able to go to Ann Arbor, and he wanted to stay with Utah regardless. He made the correct choice and if he can defeat Texas Tech in the conference championship game, he will have another great win to hang his hat on for voters to look to before voting.

The case against Dampier

There is not a large or compelling case against Dampier. So, bear with me here. Utah plays in the Big 12 which, when compared to the Big Ten, is seen as less prestigious and less nationally competitive.

We saw an undefeated champion in Texas Tech go to the playoffs in 2025 and get completely shut down by an Oregon Ducks team who did not even make the Big Ten Championship Game. This supposedly proves the Big 12 is a second-class conference. If Utah had to play even an easy Big Ten or SEC schedule, they would have at least three losses and Dampier would not have the numbers he does this season.

While this argument is just someone who has sour grapes, it might be implanted in the minds of enough voters to make a difference. If this happens, Dampier has no chance and that would be a shame for all of football.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes (Odds: -425)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Season Stats: 86 receptions, 1,482 yards, 17 touchdowns, 17.2 yards per reception

86 receptions, 1,482 yards, 17 touchdowns, 17.2 yards per reception Team: 7-4 (AP: 25, CFP: 14 (Last Week))

The case for Smith

Collin Simmons and Malachi Toney aside, Smith is easily the best player in college football and has been since he stepped on the practice field in Columbus three seasons ago. Whether it be Julian Sayin, Will Howard or Luke Fahey, Smith has compiled stats with every quarterback who’s been throwing him the ball.

With Fahey behind center in the Buckeyes' fourth loss of the season against Nebraska Saturday, Smith still came down with six receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The two touchdowns added to his country-leading total and only enhanced his lead in the Heisman Trophy race.

According to former Ohio State beat reporter and now national columnist Ari Wasserman of On3 Sports, Smith is the best player in the history of Ohio State. While known to be full of hyperbole, it is hard to argue convincingly that this is not true. Some may like Orlando Pace or Archie Griffin better, but it is no way a runaway contest in any direction.

Smith, who also set the all-time Big Ten receiving yards record this season, deserves the award and there is some precedent in someone from a team with four losses winning. With Lamar Jackson being by far the best player in 2016 and Louisville having four losses, the voters still gave him the award due to his excellence. The same could happen for Smith in 2026.

The case against Smith

Like Dampier, it is challenging to find a case against Smith. Whether it was Sayin or Fahey throwing him the ball, Smith has made plays all season and has developed into the top prospect in the 2027 NFL draft class. He is looking to be the first wide receiver since Keyshawn Johnson to be taken as the first selection, and he has a good chance of matching this in April.

The only thing against Smith is that when he and Julian Sayin were both on the field, Ohio State only had one loss. A close decision against Texas on the road. Without Sayin, the Buckeyes have struggled to three losses in a four-game span. While Smith is still getting his numbers, the team is losing and it looks as if Sayin is the most important player on the roster rather than Smith.

The question must be asked, rightfully or not, if Smith is not the most important player on his own team, can he really be the Heisman Trophy winner?

Who should win the Heisman Trophy?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a personal question for sure. Many think that this has turned into a best-quarterback-in-the-country award. That’s the Davey O’Brien Award and should be thought of as such. But it is rare that someone other than the best quarterback wins.

Just look at Ndamukong Suh in 2009, who was clearly the best player and did not win. Surprisingly though, he lost to Alabama running back Mark Ingram and not a quarterback. That was also Ingram on an Alabama team, who was the best team in the country and defeated Texas in the National Championship Game. No one really expects Utah to win the national championship in 2026.

Dampier has been amazing for the Utes. He has led them to the best ranking in school history and will lead them to a playoff berth. But Jeremiah Smith deserves to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026.

Who will win the Heisman Trophy?

Quite Simply, unless Dampier comes out against West Virginia and Texas Tech and combines for 12 touchdowns and beats Texas Tech by 21 or more, Jeremiah Smith is going to win this. The only other way Dampier can have a chance is if Michigan goes into Columbus and beats the Buckeyes on Saturday and in the meantime, also holds Smith to less than 20 yards and zero touchdowns. Then maybe, voters would vote for Dampier.

Otherwise, Jeremiah Smith is your Heisman Trophy winner for the 2026 college football season. Congratulations Ohio State on winning something in this dreadful year of disappointment.