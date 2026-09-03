G6 Power Rankings: The teams fighting for a CFP bid in 2026

Memphis has taken the Group of 6 race to the College Football Playoff race by storm after beating UNLV on the road in Week 0. It wasn’t the fact that Memphis shocked people. It was the fact that UNLV was widely considered to be the favorite to crash the CFP and before the season officially started, their hopes were essentially shot. The hype around Memphis was quiet before last Saturday thanks to a lot of roster turnover and a new coach. All that means nothing now as the Tigers are in the driver's seat of the G6 race to the CFP.

That said, they’re not the only team. Have we forgotten about Boise State, who was the first G6 team to crash the 12-team playoff? Or Tulane, who was one of two G6 teams to make the CFP for the first time ever having multiple G6 teams? This year’s G6 pool is plentiful, so let's take a look at the top 10 Group of 6 teams and what it means for the G6’s bid for the College Football Playoff.

G6 power rankings: Boise State, Memphis headed toward CFP head-on collision

G6 POWER RANKINGS 1. Boise State Broncos 2. Memphis Tigers 3. Tulane Green Wave 4. UNLV Runnin' Rebels 5. Navy Midshipmen 6. James Madison Dukes 7. New Mexico Lobos 8. UTSA Roadrunners 9. Hawai'i Warriors 10. North Dakota State Bison

Boise State comes in at No. 1, with Memphis right behind them. The Tigers’ big win over UNLV solidifies them as one of the G6’s best teams and best chance to get into the CFP. After that is where it gets interesting. Tulane hasn’t been getting a lot of love this preseason for the same reason Memphis didn’t. Jon Sumrall is now at Florida and their roster was gutted as a result. That said, winning in the American hasn’t been a problem for Tulane. Look for them to still be relevant in the CFP conversation, particularly when they meet Memphis in Week 7.

Navy will be a team to watch this year. They’ve been the Achilles heel for American Conference teams looking to get into the CFP. This could be their year to go from spoiler to contender.

The most interesting teams on this list are Hawai’i and North Dakota State. The Rainbow Warriors lost by 10 points to Stanford but put up a battle against a Power 4 team; that shouldn’t go unnoticed. As for NDSU, well, it was a very NDSU-esque arrival to the FBS, whooping Jacksonville State 33-7 in Week 0.

Believe it or not, the G6 race this year might be the most interesting it’s been since the playoff format expanded to 12 teams. There’s no runaway team and a lot of chaos that could change course.

These teams have the most potential to get to the CFP in 2026

Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State has the pedigree, having already been to the playoff. Like Memphis, they can control their fate early. While they’ll have an early-season test against Oregon, that won’t be the barometer for their season. It’s their Week 2 clash against Memphis that will determine their fate. A win and they’re in the driver's seat. A loss and they’ll need a lot of help to get back in the conversation. It’s not impossible, though.

Memphis Tigers

I won’t dive too much more into the Tigers and the renewed faith college football fans have in them. They already passed one test and have at least two more they need to pass to solidify their CFP resume. One is the game against Boise State and the other is against Tulane. They win those two and win the American Conference, they get in.

Navy Midshipmen

Navy is a team that probably won’t be the most difficult team to face, but they’ll be a team that will be fun to watch and could make some noise in the American Conference. Army and Navy have both been in the conversation late into the season, they just haven’t been able to get over the hump. This year, with few teams in the mix, they could very well backdoor themselves into the CFP race.

Dark horse G6 candidates in the 2026 CFP race

North Dakota State Bison

NDSU crushed Jacksonville State in their FBS debut and it reminded everybody why nobody wanted to schedule them as an FCS opponent. It also could be one of the best stories in college football if they find a way to get into the CFP year one. If there’s any team that could do it — and potentially be the first G6 team to ever win a playoff game — it’s the Bison. Watch them work this season.

New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico might be the biggest sleeper team on this list. They’re in the Mountain West, so in theory either the Lobos or NDSU will be the G6 representative if it comes from the Mountain West. New Mexico has an established culture and was a nine-win team last year. If there’s any team good enough to make shockwaves, it’s the Lobos. And if last year showed us anything, it’s that anything can happen with the G6 teams.