The Nebraska Cornhuskers finally did it. It took a decade, but the Huskers finally managed to break their curse. After suffering 31 losses to opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers came out on top against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That’s great news for Rhule and the folks in Lincoln who have spent a ton of money trying to get things rolling. It was less good for Day and Ohio State.

But that’s not Nebraska’s problem. Given how many times the Buckeyes have beaten the Huskers (and how lopsided most of those losses have been) over the past decade, I sincerely doubt people in Nebraska are too worried about Ohio State’s feelings after that 31-28 win over the then-No. 14 Buckeyes.

Rhule and Nebraska needed that one for many reasons. One of the main ones was because it ended a decade of pain. It also helps provide proof of concept for what this program can be under Rhule’s leadership.

Jeremiah Smith was essentially all of Ohio State’s offense against Nebraska, but he wasn’t able to secure a win all on his own.

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He’s by far one of the best athletes in the country and should win the Heisman Trophy, but he just wasn’t enough to lift the Buckeyes past the Huskers. Smith hauled in six receptions for 165 yards and a couple of scores. While he accounted for half of Ohio State’s touchdown total, the Huskers were just a tad bit better collectively.

Nebraska’s decade of disaster against ranked teams is over

Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time Nebraska managed to beat a ranked opponent came when Mike Riley was the Huskers’ head coach back in 2016. The Huskers beat No. 22 Oregon 35-32. And then came a long string of losses against ranked opponents.

Oct. 29, 2016: No. 11 Wisconsin 23, No. 7 Nebraska 17 Nov. 5, 2016: No. 6 Ohio State 62, No. 9 Nebraska 3 Oct. 7, 2017: No. 9 Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17 Oct. 14, 2017: No. 9 Ohio State 56, Nebraska 14 Nov. 18, 2017: No. 13 Penn State 56, Nebraska 44 Sep 22, 2018: No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 Oct 6, 2018: No. 16 Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 24 Nov. 3, 2018: No. 8 Ohio State 36, Nebraska 31 Sep. 28, 2019: No. 5 Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7 Nov. 16, 2019: No. 15 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 Nov. 29, 2019: No. 19 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24 Oct. 24, 2020: No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 Sep. 18, 2021: No. 3 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16 Sep. 25, 2021: No. 20 Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 Oct. 9, 2021: No. 9 Michigan 32, Nebraska 29 Nov. 6, 2021: No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 Nov. 20, 2021: No. 19 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28 Nov. 26, 2021: No. 17 Iowa 28, Nebraska 21 Sept. 17, 2022: No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 Oct. 29, 2022: No. 17 Illinois 26, Nebraska 9 Nov. 12, 2022: No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 Sep. 9, 2023: No. 22 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Sep. 30, 2023: No. 2 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7 Nov. 24, 2023: No. 20 Iowa 13, Nebraska 10 Sep. 20, 2024: No. 24 Illinois 31, No. 22 Nebraska 24 Oct. 19, 2024: No. 16 Indiana 56, Nebraska 7 Oct. 26, 2024: No. 4 Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17 Sep. 20, 2025: No. 21 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27 Nov. 1, 2025: No. 23 USC 21, Nebraska 17 Dec. 31, 2025: No. 15 Utah 44, Nebraska 22 Oct. 10, 2026: No. 7 Indiana 20, Nebraska 17

Again, 31 losses against ranked teams. That's a lot of losing. But that streak is snapped and the Huskers have something to build on now as they get ready for *checks notes* the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes. So, it’s either a time to build a winning streak over ranked foes or it’s time for a new losing streak against ranked teams to begin.