Iowa vs. Michigan player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 4

We've got undefeated Big Ten action coming up in Ann Arbor with the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines hosting the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites, but this could be anyone's game depending on which offense shows up.

Michigan has had ups and downs with Bryce Underwood at quarterback. Going all-in on his running ability helped them upset Oklahoma two weeks ago, but they still only managed 17 points. A 52-17 blowout of UTEP didn't definitively tell us that the questions have been answered.

Of course, this game could look a little like that game against the Sooners if Iowa's offense doesn't have something up their sleeve. While they've racked up yards and points against G6 and FCS opponents like Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa, they averaged 3.21 yards rushing and managed only 191 yards passing in a 16-13 win over Iowa State.

Both defenses will be licking their chops while also looking over at their offense and praying they put up enough points to make it count.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can follow along with the score, play-by-play and stats throughout the game right here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Texas vs. Tennessee player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary